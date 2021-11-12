openbase logo
bb-trello

by Norbert Eder
1.0.0

Use the Trello API from Node

Readme

Build Status

trello

A simple asynchronous client for Trello

This is a wrapper for some of the Trello HTTP API. Please feel free to add any other pieces you need! :)

Installation

npm install trello

Usage

Log in to Trello and visit trello.com/app-key to get a token and app key. These need to be supplied when you create the Trello object (see below).

Example

  var Trello = require("trello");
  var trello = new Trello("MY APPLICATION KEY", "MY USER TOKEN");

  trello.addCard('Clean car', 'Wax on, wax off', myListId,
      function (error, trelloCard) {
          if (error) {
              console.log('Could not add card:', error);
          }
          else {
              console.log('Added card:', trelloCard);
          }
      });

Callback or promise

API calls can either execute a callback or return a promise. To return a promise just omit the callback parameter.

  //Callback
  trello.getCardsOnList(listId, callback);

  //Promise
  var cardsPromise = trello.getCardsOnList(listId);
  cardsPromise.then((cards) => {
    //do stuff
  })

Requests to API endpoints, not supported by this lib yet

    // Get all registered tokens and webhooks
    // Url will look like: https://api.trello.com/1/members/me/tokens?webhooks=true&key=YOURKEY&token=YOURTOKEN
    trello.makeRequest('get', '/1/members/me/tokens', { webhooks: true })
      .then((res) => {
          console.log(res)
      });

Available functions

Add

  • addAttachmentToCard
  • addBoard
  • addCard
  • addCardWithExtraParams
  • addChecklistToCard
  • addCommentToCard
  • addCustomField
  • addDueDateToCard
  • addExistingChecklistToCard
  • addItemToChecklist
  • addLabelOnBoard
  • addLabelToCard
  • addListToBoard
  • addMemberToBoard
  • addMemberToCard
  • addOptionToCustomField
  • addStickerToCard
  • addWebhook
  • copyBoard
  • setCustomFieldOnCard

Delete

  • deleteCard
  • deleteLabel
  • deleteLabelFromCard
  • delMemberFromCard
  • deleteWebhook

Get

  • getActionsOnBoard
  • getBoardMembers
  • getBoards
  • getCard
  • getCardsForList
  • getCardsOnBoard
  • getCardsOnBoardWithExtraParams
  • getCardsOnList
  • getCardsOnListWithExtraParams
  • getCardStickers
  • getChecklistsOnCard
  • getCustomFieldsOnBoard
  • getLabelsForBoard
  • getListsOnBoard
  • getListsOnBoardByFilter
  • getMember
  • getMemberCards
  • getOrgBoards
  • getOrgMembers

Update

  • renameList
  • updateBoardPref
  • updateCard
  • updateCardDescription
  • updateCardList
  • updateCardName
  • updateCardPos
  • updateChecklist
  • updateLabel
  • updateLabelColor
  • updateLabelName

Everything that is not available as a function can be requested by calling makeRequest.

History

0.12.0

  • Replaced restler with needle

0.11.0

  • Update optional fields
  • Add optional field queries
  • Add function addCustomField
  • Add function addOptionToCustomField
  • Add function setCustomFieldOnCard
  • Add function updateCardPos
  • Add function delMemberFromCard

0.10.0

  • Add copyBoard functionality
  • Add getCustomFieldsOnBoard
  • Add getActionsOnBoard

0.9.1

  • Added trailing slash to /boards/ call

0.9.0

  • New function getCardsOnBoardWithExtraParams
  • New function getCardsOnListWithExtraParams
  • New function addDueDateToCard

0.8.0

  • Rename list fixed
  • Handle API rate limit by retries
  • New function addCardWithExtraParams

0.7.0

  • Public visibility for makeRequest

0.6.0

  • added getMember
  • added getCardStickers
  • added addStickerToCard
  • added getOrgBoards
  • added getMemberCards
  • added updateBoardPref
  • added addMemberToBoard

0.5.1

  • added renameList
  • added addChecklistToCard
  • added getChecklistsOnCard
  • added addExistingChecklistToCard
  • added updateChecklist
  • added getOrgMembers
  • API methods now return the promise

0.5.0

  • Support of promises
  • Basic support of Labeling:
    • getLabelsForBoard
    • addLabelOnBoard
    • deleteLabel
    • addLabelToCard
    • deleteLabelFromCard

0.4.1

  • Updated dev dependencies

0.4.0

  • One-time listener
  • addAttachmentToCard added
  • Updated restler dependency
  • Node.js support >= 0.10.x / removed 0.6 and 0.8

0.3.0

  • Project trello_ex merged again with original project trello
  • Using 'restler' again

0.2.0

  • getBoards added

