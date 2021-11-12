trello

A simple asynchronous client for Trello

This is a wrapper for some of the Trello HTTP API. Please feel free to add any other pieces you need! :)

Installation

npm install trello

Usage

Log in to Trello and visit trello.com/app-key to get a token and app key . These need to be supplied when you create the Trello object (see below).

Example

var Trello = require ( "trello" ); var trello = new Trello( "MY APPLICATION KEY" , "MY USER TOKEN" ); trello.addCard( 'Clean car' , 'Wax on, wax off' , myListId, function ( error, trelloCard ) { if (error) { console .log( 'Could not add card:' , error); } else { console .log( 'Added card:' , trelloCard); } });

Callback or promise

API calls can either execute a callback or return a promise. To return a promise just omit the callback parameter.

trello.getCardsOnList(listId, callback); var cardsPromise = trello.getCardsOnList(listId); cardsPromise.then( ( cards ) => { })

Requests to API endpoints, not supported by this lib yet

trello.makeRequest( 'get' , '/1/members/me/tokens' , { webhooks : true }) .then( ( res ) => { console .log(res) });

Available functions

Add

addAttachmentToCard

addBoard

addCard

addCardWithExtraParams

addChecklistToCard

addCommentToCard

addCustomField

addDueDateToCard

addExistingChecklistToCard

addItemToChecklist

addLabelOnBoard

addLabelToCard

addListToBoard

addMemberToBoard

addMemberToCard

addOptionToCustomField

addStickerToCard

addWebhook

copyBoard

setCustomFieldOnCard

Delete

deleteCard

deleteLabel

deleteLabelFromCard

delMemberFromCard

deleteWebhook

Get

getActionsOnBoard

getBoardMembers

getBoards

getCard

getCardsForList

getCardsOnBoard

getCardsOnBoardWithExtraParams

getCardsOnList

getCardsOnListWithExtraParams

getCardStickers

getChecklistsOnCard

getCustomFieldsOnBoard

getLabelsForBoard

getListsOnBoard

getListsOnBoardByFilter

getMember

getMemberCards

getOrgBoards

getOrgMembers

renameList

updateBoardPref

updateCard

updateCardDescription

updateCardList

updateCardName

updateCardPos

updateChecklist

updateLabel

updateLabelColor

updateLabelName

Everything that is not available as a function can be requested by calling makeRequest .

History

Replaced restler with needle

Update optional fields

Add optional field queries

Add function addCustomField

Add function addOptionToCustomField

Add function setCustomFieldOnCard

Add function updateCardPos

Add function delMemberFromCard

Add copyBoard functionality

functionality Add getCustomFieldsOnBoard

Add getActionsOnBoard

Added trailing slash to /boards/ call

New function getCardsOnBoardWithExtraParams

New function getCardsOnListWithExtraParams

New function addDueDateToCard

Rename list fixed

Handle API rate limit by retries

New function addCardWithExtraParams

Public visibility for makeRequest

added getMember

added getCardStickers

added addStickerToCard

added getOrgBoards

added getMemberCards

added updateBoardPref

added addMemberToBoard

added renameList

added addChecklistToCard

added getChecklistsOnCard

added addExistingChecklistToCard

added updateChecklist

added getOrgMembers

API methods now return the promise

Support of promises

Basic support of Labeling: getLabelsForBoard addLabelOnBoard deleteLabel addLabelToCard deleteLabelFromCard



Updated dev dependencies

One-time listener

addAttachmentToCard added

added Updated restler dependency

dependency Node.js support >= 0.10.x / removed 0.6 and 0.8

Project trello_ex merged again with original project trello

merged again with original project Using 'restler' again