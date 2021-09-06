A high level git url parser for common git providers.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save git-url-parse yarn add git-url-parse

📋 Example

const GitUrlParse = require ( "git-url-parse" ); console .log(GitUrlParse( "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git" )); console .log(GitUrlParse( "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git" )); console .log(GitUrlParse( "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-url-parse/blob/master/test/index.js" )); console .log(GitUrlParse( "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git" ).toString( "ssh" )); console .log(GitUrlParse( "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git" ).toString( "https" ));

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Parses a Git url.

Params

String url : The Git url to parse.

Return

GitUrl The GitUrl object containing:

The object containing: protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).

(Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element). port (null|Number): The domain port.

(null|Number): The domain port. resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).

(String): The url domain (including subdomains). user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).

(String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls). pathname (String): The url pathname.

(String): The url pathname. hash (String): The url hash.

(String): The url hash. search (String): The url querystring value.

(String): The url querystring value. href (String): The input url.

(String): The input url. protocol (String): The git url protocol.

(String): The git url protocol. token (String): The oauth token (could appear in the https urls).

(String): The oauth token (could appear in the https urls). source (String): The Git provider (e.g. "github.com" ).

(String): The Git provider (e.g. ). owner (String): The repository owner.

(String): The repository owner. name (String): The repository name.

(String): The repository name. ref (String): The repository ref (e.g., "master" or "dev").

(String): The repository ref (e.g., "master" or "dev"). filepath (String): A filepath relative to the repository root.

(String): A filepath relative to the repository root. filepathtype (String): The type of filepath in the url ("blob" or "tree").

(String): The type of filepath in the url ("blob" or "tree"). full_name (String): The owner and name values in the owner/name format.

(String): The owner and name values in the format. toString (Function): A function to stringify the parsed url into another url type.

(Function): A function to stringify the parsed url into another url type. organization (String): The organization the owner belongs to. This is CloudForge specific.

(String): The organization the owner belongs to. This is CloudForge specific. git_suffix (Boolean): Whether to add the .git suffix or not.

Stringifies a GitUrl object.

Params

GitUrl obj : The parsed Git url object.

: The parsed Git url object. String type : The type of the stringified url (default obj.protocol ).

Return

String The stringified url.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

release-it

documentation

apollo

@atomist/automation-client

@storybook/storybook-deployer

@backstage/backend-common

@backstage/integration

@kadira/storybook-deployer

gatsby-source-git

umi-build-dev

@era-ci/utils

@atomist/automation-client-ext-raven

workspace-tools

apify-shared

strapi-generate-new

@nuxt/telemetry

semantic-release-gitmoji

git-source

@qiwi/semantic-release-gh-pages-plugin

@git-stack/server-core

@atomist/sdm-pack-analysis

@lerna/github-client

common-boilerplate

@backstage/plugin-catalog

renovate

@umijs/block-sdk

@appirio/appirio

@s-ui/studio

@instructure/ui-scripts

@wetrial/block-sdk

hzero-block-sdk

remax-stats

@feizheng/next-git-url

@radjs/block-sdk

@log4brains/core

scaffolder-core

@xdn/cli

query-registry

@appworks/project-utils

beachball

@oumi/block-sdk

@zeplin/cli

@backstage/techdocs-common

@atomist/skill

@backstage/plugin-scaffolder-backend

@backstage/plugin-catalog-backend

@micro-app/shared-utils

gitbook-start-plugin-iaas-ull-es-noejaco2017

autorelease-setup

documentation-custom-markdown

@hygiene/plugin-github-url

sherry-utils

@unibtc/release-it

clipped

@erquhart/lerna-github-client

@0x-lerna-fork/github-client

docula-ui

@brisk-docs/gatsby-generator

@microservices/cli

stylelint-formatter-utils

omg

@facadecompany/ignition-ui

@temporg/rds-scripts

@git-stack/hemera-plugin

@vamsikc/plugin-catalog

@pubbo/github-client

@jaredpalmer/workspace-tools

@iceworks/project-utils

sync-repos

@sanv/apify-shared

@atomist/cli

@atomist/uhura

lambda-service

@s-ui/mono

fotingo

@yarnpkg/plugin-git

wiby

generator-clearphp

@oumi/cli-ui

@koumoul/gh-pages-multi

@pmworks/project-utils

@geut/git-url-parse

@strapi/generate-new

@backstage/plugin-techdocs

@backstage/plugin-scaffolder

committing

gitbook-start-https-alex-moi

gitbook-start-iaas-ull-es-merquililycony

proyecto-sytw-alex-moi

gitbook-start-iaas-ull-es-alex-moi

gitbook-start-iaas-bbdd-alex-moi

complan

@axetroy/git-clone

generator-cleanphp

@axetroy/gpmx

generator-ckeditor4

documentation-habitlab

nodeschool-admin

one-more-gitlab-cli

def-core

gd-cli

node-coverage-server

strapper

github-publish-npm

ogh

sinit

smart-clone

download-repo-cli

generator-nm-bti

gitc

gitline

gitlab-ci-variables-cli

gitlab-ci-variables-setter-cli

documentation-fork

@axetroy/gpm

generator-openapi-repo

git-url-promise

kef-core

@pvdlg/semantic-release

gitlab-tool-cli

snipx

yarn-upgrade-on-ci

@hjin/generator-app

@reframe/github-pages

belt-repo

@esops/publish-github-pages

@hugomrdias/documentation

just-dev-sdk

@activeviam/documentation

git-signed

cz-conventional-changelog-befe

@voodeng/archive

@voodeng/uppacks

create-apex-js-app

auto-changelog-vsts

@campus-online/gatsby-source-git

gtni

ci-yarn-upgrade

openapi-repo-generator

git-imitate

vscode-gpm

documentation42

@limejs/cli

lime-cli

laborious

release-it-http

bibi

lcov-server

create-release-it

git-service-node

@infinitecsolutions/storybook-deployer

@1nd/documentation

git-cherry-fix

vuepress-plugin-remote-url

gatsby-source-github-raw

moto-connector

@zpmpkg/zpm

konitor

release2hub

@geut/git-compare-template

@geut/chan-parser

git-observer

docula-ui-express

sn-flutter-boot

spk

umi-plugin-repo

@epranka/create-tsx-package

flutter-boot

node-norman

remote-commit-url

air-material_cli

@belt/repo

@dandean/storybook-deployer

git-upstream

@cratosw/gatsby-antd

@tjmonsi/generator-uplb-hci-lab-project-template

gatsby-theme-hansin

generate-preview

@temporg/ui-scripts

bitbucket-pullr

@whey/gatsby-theme-whey

@docomodigital/pdor

auto-clone

aral-server

gatsby-source-git-remotes

@amorist/gatsby-theme-antd

@stavalfi/ci

@apardellass/react-native-audio-stream

gatsby-theme-cone

changelog.md

wp-continuous-deployment

l2forlerna

@cilyn/bitbucket

react-native-plugpag-wrapper

meta-release

git-csv

ship-release

ssh-remote

react-native-pulsator-native

@epranka/create-package

@csmith/release-it

cetus-cli

react-native-kakao-maps

configorama

@geeky-apo/react-native-advanced-clipboard

native-apple-login

native-google-login

@tahini/nc

@hemith/react-native-tnk

@pagedip/tool-autorelease

react-native-contact-list

branch-release

@corelmax/react-native-my2c2p-sdk

wsj.gatsby-source-git

@pubcore/node-docker-build

cc-flow

git-origin-check

gatsby-source-npmjs

@git-stack/module-server

@jswork/topics2keywords

actions-package-update

github-action-readme

@rescribe/cli

react-native-responsive-size

@gvhinks/wiby

mdnext-loader

next-mdx-books

mdxbook

ftl-renovate

@emedvedev/renovate

create-sourcegraph-extension

@hnp/package-scripts

react-native-test-module-hhh

git-multi-profile

react-native-is7

@s-ui/changelog

generate-github-directory

create-n

@wpbrothers/sbcli

@turborepo/workspace-tools

learning-journal-ci

@arcanis/sherlock

@carrotwu/wcli

@zalando-backstage/plugin-catalog

mira

github-assistant

@vicoders/cli2

patchanon-cli

gatsby-theme-zh

@gasket/plugin-metrics

myrenobatebot

myrenovatebot

@buganto/client

@patrickhulce/scripts

gatsby-theme-nestx

kit-command

@datalogic/react-native-datalogic-module

@pipelinedoc/cli

@atomist/ci-sdm

@cyber-tools/cyber-npm

canarist

pbc

@1coin178/github-compare

@elestu/actions-dependacop

@senti-techlabs/generator-senti-project-template

@lerna-test-v1/git

git-lab-cli

birken-react-native-community-image-editor

sinanews-flutter-boot

detect-node-support

nmrium-cli

fster

@tagoro9/git

native-kakao-login

github-books

blog-flutter-boot

@bcgov/gatsby-source-github-raw

@rianfowler/backstage-backend-common

react-native-modal-progress-bar

@lerna-test-v1/markdown

dx-scanner

harry-reporter

tldw

react-native-dsphoto-module

@brisk-docs/website

@hawkingnetwork/react-native-tab-view

miguelcostero-ng2-toasty

aral-vps-test

@wolfe-labs/du-luac

drowl-base-theme-iconset

@shopgate/pwa-releaser

rn-custom-tabview

@theowenyoung/gatsby-source-git

@apify/git

git-yoink

@makepad/puppeteer-cli

@flareapp/ignition-ui

jsnix

@rocket.chat/houston

@generates/kdot

@felipesimmi/react-native-datalogic-module

tooling-personal

publish-version

@dvcorg/cml

cirodown

semantic-release-telegram

bridgewwater-cli

git-push-pr

@reshiftsecurity/reshift-plugin-npm

temp-gatsby-theme

@evanpurkhiser/tooling-personal

@cythral/renovate

@domestika/mono

vuepress-theme-next

documentation-markdown-themes

@s-ui/ssr

@alitajs/block-sdk

coc-discord-rpc

@dougkulak/semantic-release-gh-pages-plugin

@guardian/cdk

react-native-flyy

@oat-sa/tao-extension-release

@antv/gatsby-theme-antv

@stackbit/cli

@myetherwallet/mew-components

rocali-apollo

copy-github-directory

@githubtraining/github-exercise-manager

create-strapi-starter

@backstage/plugin-catalog-import

lage

@layer0/cli

pr-log

git-issues

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău