A high level git url parser for common git providers.
# Using npm
npm install --save git-url-parse
# Using yarn
yarn add git-url-parse
// Dependencies
const GitUrlParse = require("git-url-parse");
console.log(GitUrlParse("git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"));
// => {
// protocols: []
// , port: null
// , resource: "github.com"
// , user: "git"
// , pathname: "/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
// , hash: ""
// , search: ""
// , href: "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
// , token: ""
// , protocol: "ssh"
// , toString: [Function]
// , source: "github.com"
// , name: "node-git-url-parse"
// , owner: "IonicaBizau"
// }
console.log(GitUrlParse("https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"));
// => {
// protocols: ["https"]
// , port: null
// , resource: "github.com"
// , user: ""
// , pathname: "/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
// , hash: ""
// , search: ""
// , href: "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
// , token: ""
// , protocol: "https"
// , toString: [Function]
// , source: "github.com"
// , name: "node-git-url-parse"
// , owner: "IonicaBizau"
// }
console.log(GitUrlParse("https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-url-parse/blob/master/test/index.js"));
// { protocols: [ 'https' ],
// protocol: 'https',
// port: null,
// resource: 'github.com',
// user: '',
// pathname: '/IonicaBizau/git-url-parse/blob/master/test/index.js',
// hash: '',
// search: '',
// href: 'https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-url-parse/blob/master/test/index.js',
// token: '',
// toString: [Function],
// source: 'github.com',
// name: 'git-url-parse',
// owner: 'IonicaBizau',
// organization: '',
// ref: 'master',
// filepathtype: 'blob',
// filepath: 'test/index.js',
// full_name: 'IonicaBizau/git-url-parse' }
console.log(GitUrlParse("https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git").toString("ssh"));
// => "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
console.log(GitUrlParse("git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git").toString("https"));
// => "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
There are few ways to get help:
gitUrlParse(url)
Parses a Git url.
url: The Git url to parse.
GitUrl object containing:
protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).
port (null|Number): The domain port.
resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).
user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).
pathname (String): The url pathname.
hash (String): The url hash.
search (String): The url querystring value.
href (String): The input url.
protocol (String): The git url protocol.
token (String): The oauth token (could appear in the https urls).
source (String): The Git provider (e.g.
"github.com").
owner (String): The repository owner.
name (String): The repository name.
ref (String): The repository ref (e.g., "master" or "dev").
filepath (String): A filepath relative to the repository root.
filepathtype (String): The type of filepath in the url ("blob" or "tree").
full_name (String): The owner and name values in the
owner/name format.
toString (Function): A function to stringify the parsed url into another url type.
organization (String): The organization the owner belongs to. This is CloudForge specific.
git_suffix (Boolean): Whether to add the
.git suffix or not.
stringify(obj, type)
Stringifies a
GitUrl object.
obj: The parsed Git url object.
type: The type of the stringified url (default
obj.protocol).
