For demos see the Backbone.CollectionView home page.
Depends on jQuery and jQueryUI for event handling and sorting, respectively.
var myCollectionView = new Backbone.CollectionView( {
el : $( "#listForCollection" ), // must be a 'ul' (i.e. unordered list) or 'table' element
modelView : EmployeeView, // a View class to be used for rendering each model in the collection
collection : employeeCollection
} );
myCollectionView.render();
myCollectionView.setSelectedModel( employeeCollection.first() );
el : A
<ul> or
<table> element into which your collection will be rendered. If you supply a
<table> element, your modelView must have an element of type of
<tr>.
collection : The collection of models to be rendered.
modelView : A view constructor that will be used to create the views for each individual model.
selectable : (default: true) Determines whether models in the CollectionView are selectable.
reuseModelViews : (default: true) When
true, modelViews are reused instead of being re-created from scratch when the CollectionView is re-rendered.
detachedRendering : (default: false) When
true, all the modelViews are rendered before being added to the DOM to improve performance. If your modelView rendering relies on its location in the DOM (for sizing or other reasons), use the default value of
false.
sortable : (default: false) Determines if models can be rearranged by dragging and dropping.
sortableOptions : Options passed through to the created jQueryUI sortable. Only applies if
sortable.
emptyListCaption : A string (or a function returning a string) to be shown when the list is empty.
The following options apply when
selectable option is set:
clickToSelect : (default: true) Determines whether mouse clicks should automatically select models as would be appropriate in a standard HTML mutli-SELECT element.
processKeyEvents : (default: true) Determines if the collection view should respond to arrow key events as would be appropriate in a standard HTML multi-SELECT element.
selectMultiple : (default: false) Determines if multiple models can be selected at once.
clickToToggle : (default: false) Determines if clicking a model view should toggle its selected / unselected state. Only applies if
selectMultiple is set.
The following options expect a filter function that takes a single parameter, the model in question, and returns
true or
false. They are all optional, defaulting to passing all models.
visibleModelsFilter : Determines which models are visible.
selectableModelsFilter : In a selectable CollectionView, determines which models are selectable.
sortableModelsFilter : In a sortable CollectionView, determines which models are sortable.
el. The CollectionView is automatically re-rendered if necessary.
The
getSelectedModel(s) and
setSelectedModel(s) methods are used to get or set the currently selected models. The methods are able to reference models in a variety of ways using the
by option:
// Returns an array of the selected models
myCollectionView.getSelectedModels();
// Returns an array of the ids of the selected models
myCollectionView.getSelectedModels( { by : "id" } );
// Select model id 2 and model id 4
myCollectionView.setSelectedModels( [ 2, 4 ], { by : "id" } );
// Select the model with cid equal to "c21"
myCollectionView.setSelectedModel( "c21", { by : "cid" } );
// Returns the view object that represents the selected model
myCollectionView.getSelectedModel( { by : "view" } );
As shown in the examples, the plural versions of the methods expect / return an array of "model references", whereas the singular versions expect / return just a single "model reference".
There are four valid values for
by option which determine the type of "model reference" used.
"id" : The
id of the model.
"cid" : The
cid of the model.
"offset" : The zero-based index of the model in the collection, only counting visible models.
"view" : The view that was created to represent the model when the CollectionView was rendered.
If no
by option is provided the model object itself is expected / returned.
Additionally, the
setSelectedModel(s) function accepts one additional option,
silent, which, when true, will prevent the
selectionChanged event from being fired.
##Events Fired
CollectionViews
trigger the following events on themselves. If Backbone.Courier
is available, these events are also "spawned".
setSelectedModel(s).
selectionChanged is fired. In addition, it is fired after rendering and sorting.
In addition, sortable CollectionViews fire these events:
##Styling
How you style the collection view is up to you.
The
ul or
table element that is used as the collection view's element will be given the
collection-list class. Generally you will want to eliminate bullets, etc., from your collection view list elements, which you can do with these "base" styles:
ul.collection-list {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style-type: none;
outline: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
When a model is selected, its view's
li or
tr element will be given the
selected class.
You can style the caption created by the
emptyListCaption option with the
var.empty-list-caption selector. These styles will center the empty list caption text near the top of the collection view.
var.empty-list-caption {
color: #A0A0A0;
padding: 30px;
display: block;
text-align: center;
font-style: normal;
line-height: 1.45;
}
(Both of the above css fragments are included in
base.css, which will be included automatically in your css bundles if you are using parcelify or cartero.)
See the the Backbone.CollectionView home page for styling examples.
See the the Backbone.CollectionView home page for styling examples.
##Dependencies
##License MIT