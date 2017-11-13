Command line tools for working with Backbase CXP.
Scaffold new components, navigate through archetypes and work with REST API helpers using clean, automated workflow.
npm install --global bb-cli
Each command has its own help section
xbb COMMAND -h, containing information about arguments, default values and examples.
Global help is also available:
xbb -h
Scaffold new widgets, containers and other Backbase CXP components.
The tool generates the starting template for the chosen item in the directory where you run the command.
In order to start generating you must first install the generators you wish to use.
npm install @backbase/generator-widget @backbase/generator-widget-lp @backbase/generator-container @backbase/generator-container-template -g
The command will search for installed packages starting with
@bb-cli/generator-<name> and make
them available. Once installed you can generate using
xbb generate <name> command.
xbb generate widget
xbb generate container
xbb generate container templates
To see the list of available templates, simply run:
xbb generate
Some generators (like the widget and continaer generator) may have mutliple template. You can specify the template to use as the 2nd paramter. Eg:
xbb generate widget ng
xbb export [OPTIONS]
Exports portal. The chunk option exports to separate xml files grouped by item type.
It will also pretty print xml files and sort items and properties alphabetically on name.
xbb rest options for defining host, port, context, username and password also work. You can define those properties inside the .bbrc file.
-s, --save <string> portal-name.ext File or dir to save the export to.
-t, --type <string> model What to export: model(portal without content), portal, widget, container
-n, --name <string> Name of the widget or container to export.
-C, --item-context <string> [BBHOST] Context of the widget or container that is to be exported.
--pretty <boolean> true Prettify the output.
--sanitize <boolean> true Sanitize the output.
-k, --chunk <boolean> false Parse output and chunk it into multiple files.
-f, --force <boolean> false Force overwrite.
Outputs prettified, sorted xml file:
xbb export
Saves export to myPortal.xml:
xbb export --save myPortal.xml
Chunks export to myPortal dir:
xbb export --portal my-portal --save myPortal -k
Saves export, including content, to retail.zip:
xbb export --type portal --save retail.zip
Chunks full export into retail dir:
xbb export --type portal --portal retail-banking --save retail -k
Chunks widget-accounts export to accounts dir:
xbb export -s accounts --type widget --name widget-accounts -k
xbb import [OPTIONS]
Imports portal exported by export tool. It supports importing of chunked exports.
-t, --target <string> File or dir to import.
Imports portal from myPortal.xml:
xbb import --target myPortal.xml
Imports a portal exported with xbb export and the chunk option from the dir chunked:
xbb import --target chunked
xbb import-collection [OPTIONS]
Imports a collection of items into the portal. This tool gets information from the bower and zip for every component, then uploads it via REST API (import package) to the server.
All components should contain
model.xml files. Any component without a
model.xml file is ignored, unless the
--auto option is set, in which case the component will be installed to the portal as a feature.
The version property is automatically added to each item.
xbb rest options for defining host, port, context, username and password also work.
Or you can define those properties inside a
.bbrc file.
Backbase CXP v5.6 Bower
-t, --target <string> Dir where bower.json is.
-a, --auto <boolean> Auto generate model.xml when it is missing.
-H, --host <string> localhost The host name of the server.
-P, --port <number> 7777 The port of the server.
-c, --context <string> portalserver The application context of the portal.
-u, --username <string> admin Username.
-w, --password <string> admin Password.
-p, --portal <string> Name of the portal to target.
-A, --auth-path <string> Authorization path.
Imports a collection from the current directory.
Every component without a
model.xml file will be installed as a feature.
bower install
xbb import-collection --auto
xbb import-item [OPTIONS]
Imports item to the portal. This tool zips the targeted directory, then uploads it to the server via REST API(import package).
Target directory should contain
model.xml file.
If
--watch option is set, component will be installed to the portal as feature.
Directories
.git,
.gitignore,
bower_components and
node_modules are ignored by watch process.
xbb rest options for defining host, port, contaxt, username and password also work.
Or you can define those properties inside
.bbrc file.
Backbase CXP v5.6
-t, --target <string> Current directory Dir to import.
-W, --watch <boolean> Watch for file changes and autosubmit.
-l, --collection <boolean> Watch collection directory tree for changes.
-i, --init-import <boolean> Import whole collection on init.
-a, --auto <boolean> Auto create model.xml if doesn't exist.
-n, --name <boolean> Name of the feature to auto create before reading bower.json
-v, --version <boolean> Version of the feature to auto create before reading bower.json
--verbose <boolean> Enables detailed output.
-H, --host <string> localhost The host name of the server.
-P, --port <number> 7777 The port of the server.
-c, --context <string> portalserver The application context of the portal.
-u, --username <string> admin Username.
-w, --password <string> admin Password.
-p, --portal <string> Name of the portal to target.
-A, --auth-path <string> Authorization path.
Imports current directory as item to the portal. Then it watches for file changes and re-imports whenever a file is changed.
xbb import-item --watch
xbb export-item [OPTIONS]
Exports item from the portal.
xbb rest options for defining host, port, contaxt, username and password also work.
Or you can define those properties inside
.bbrc file.
Backbase CXP v5.6
-t, --target <string> Item to export.
-s, --save <string> File to save.
--verbose <boolean> Enables detailed output.
-H, --host <string> localhost The host name of the server.
-P, --port <number> 7777 The port of the server.
-c, --context <string> portalserver The application context of the portal.
-u, --username <string> admin Username.
-w, --password <string> admin Password.
-p, --portal <string> Name of the portal to target.
-A, --auth-path <string> Authorization path.
Exports item page-my-page from the portal and saves it as page-my-page.zip
xbb export-item --target page-my-page
Builds a theme. Requires a bower.json file in the directory with a "main" array pointing to the base and core less files
xbb theme-build
-short, --name default description
-t, --target <string> . Path to directory to build.
-e, --edition <string> Pass edition var to less.
-b, --base-path <string> Pass base-path var to less.
-s --sourcemaps Whether to generate source maps.
-W --watch Watch less files and rebuild on change.
--disable-compress Don't compress CSS into .min files.
--disable-ie Don't create reworked .ie files for IE8.
--disable-assets Don't collect font/image assets.
-i --import Run xbb import-item after building.
Syncs local XML model with remote.
Run it in the component folder to sync with CXP. It parses the first
*.xml file or the one defined with the
--file argument.
If that xml file does not exist, one is created by saving the response from the REST API call.
This call is made on server catalog for the item defined by the
--save parameter.
If
--save is undefined, it will search for the
bower.json file and use the name of the package as item name (handy for LP widgets).
xbb sync
-short, --name (type) default description
-f, --file (string) first xml file A file to target.
-c, --context (string) portalserver Portal server context (for other options use `.bbrc`).
-s, --save (string) Name of the server item for which the model is to be exported to a file.
-y, --yes (boolean) Disables dialogs.
-v, --verbose false Prints detailed output.
Command line version of Backbase Rest API library for low-level and precise tasks.
xbb rest [OPTIONS]
-short, --name <type> default description
-H, --host <string> localhost The host name of the server running portal foundation.
-P, --port <number> 7777 The port of the server running portal foundation.
-c, --context <string> portalserver The application context of the portal foundation.
-u, --username <string> admin Username.
-w, --password <string> admin Password.
-p, --portal <string> Name of the portal on the server to target.
-A, --auth-path <string> Authorization path.
-t, --target <string> server Context target: server, portal, catalog, portalCatalog, page, container, widget, link, template, user, group, audit or cache.
-T, --target-arg <string/json> Target arguments. When there are more arguments, pass JSON array.
-m, --method <string> get HTTP method to use: get, post, put or delete.
-f, --file <string/json> Path of the file to send. Or JSON string when using mosaic-xml-js.
-r, --rights Targets context rights.
-g, --tags Targets context tags.
-q, --query <json> Sets query string.
-x, --empty-cache Shortcut to empty all server caches.
-v, --verbose Prints detailed output.
-s, --save <string> Saves response into file.
Symlinks source directory to defined target.
Use this command to symlink a clone of your widget/module working repo to the working portal.
xbb ln --source /component/path --target /path/to/portalserver/static/dir/
This command also supports conventions used in Launchpad and ES. For example:
If
--lp-trunk path is set, target will be:
{lp path}/launchpad-bundles/static/launchpad/{bundle}/widgets/{package name}
If
--lp-portal path is set, target will be:
{cxp portal path}/src/main/webapp/static/launchpad/{bundle}/widgets/{package name}
Following the LP convention, if the package name starts with
widget- it will be stripped out when creating a symlink.
If
--portal path is set, target will be:
{cxp portal path}/src/main/webapp/static/widgets/{package name}
where
package_name will be the name of the package read from
bower.json or
package.json.
-short, --name <type> default description
-s, --source <string> current directory Path to source directory.
-t, --target <string> Path to directory in which to (un)link a source.
--lp-trunk <string> Path to `launchpad-trunk`.
--lp-portal <string> Path to portalserver containing lp.
--portal <string> Path to portalserver.
-f, --force Force removal of the target.
-u, --unlink Remove symlink.
Wraps a
bower install and applies additional options like RequireJS conf generation and server catalog update.
-short, --name <type> default description
C, --catalog <boolean> false Upload single component to CXP via REST after install.
-A, --catalog-all <boolean> false Upload all installed components to CXP via REST after install.
-n, --nested <boolean> false Run secondary `xbb install` in installed component.
-v, --verbose <boolean> false Enable verbose logging mode.
--base-url <string> path/to/bower_comp Web path to bower components directory (also configurable from .bbrc).
--require-confs <string> Coma seperated list of relative paths to existing require configuration (also configurable from .bbrc).
Available options in
.bbrc:
{
"install": {
"excludes": ["jquery"],
"includes" ["jquery"],
"requirejsConfigs": ["./portal/target/portal/static/launchpad/modules/config/requirejs.conf.js"],
"requirejsBaseUrl": "bower_components"
}
}
xbb install [OPTIONS]
xbb install <bower-endpoint> [<bower-endpoint> ..] [OPTIONS]
Also accepts
bower install arguments such as --save, -save-dev, --production, check
bower install -h.
xbb install jquery --save
xbb install todo-widget -C --save
excludes - define paths to exclude from generated RequireJS conf
includes - define paths to include to generated RequireJS conf, ignoring existing configurations merge
requirejsConfigs - list of paths to existing RequireJS confs, to automatically get excludes list
requirejsBaseUrl - base url for paths in RequireJS conf
All REST-based commands support a
.bbrc configuration file. The
.bbrc file is looked for first in the current directory, and then recursively in parent directories. The first
.bbrc file encountered is used. This allows the default configuration to be overridden.
Example of
.bbrc (must contain valid JSON) content:
{
"context": "/",
"port": "7778",
"username": "me",
"password": "it's me"
}
If a CXP-based project has a custom configuration for context or admin credentials, put a custom
.bbrc in the root folder, so CLI can use custom defaults.
/project
.bbrc
config
some.xml
Where the
.bbrc file contains this conf:
{
"scheme": "http",
"host": "localhost",
"port": "7777",
"context": "portalserver",
"username": "me",
"password": "it's me",
"portal": "myportal",
"path": "/path/to/the/portalserver"
}
When running
xbb import from
/project/config dir, CLI will use the defined REST configuration with overriden
context and user credentials.
Programmatic API.
