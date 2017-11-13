openbase logo
bb-cli

by Backbase
0.3.8 (see all)

Command line tools for working with Backbase CXP.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Backbase CLI tools

Npm Version Build Status

Command line tools for working with Backbase CXP.

Scaffold new components, navigate through archetypes and work with REST API helpers using clean, automated workflow.

Table of contents

Install

npm install --global bb-cli

Requirements

Commands

Each command has its own help section xbb COMMAND -h, containing information about arguments, default values and examples.

Global help is also available:

xbb -h

Generate

Scaffold new widgets, containers and other Backbase CXP components.

The tool generates the starting template for the chosen item in the directory where you run the command.

In order to start generating you must first install the generators you wish to use.

npm install @backbase/generator-widget @backbase/generator-widget-lp @backbase/generator-container @backbase/generator-container-template -g

The command will search for installed packages starting with @bb-cli/generator-<name> and make them available. Once installed you can generate using xbb generate <name> command.

xbb generate widget

xbb generate container

xbb generate container templates

To see the list of available templates, simply run:

xbb generate

Some generators (like the widget and continaer generator) may have mutliple template. You can specify the template to use as the 2nd paramter. Eg:

xbb generate widget ng

Export

xbb export [OPTIONS]

Exports portal. The chunk option exports to separate xml files grouped by item type. It will also pretty print xml files and sort items and properties alphabetically on name. xbb rest options for defining host, port, context, username and password also work. You can define those properties inside the .bbrc file.

Options
  -s,  --save <string>              portal-name.ext  File or dir to save the export to.
  -t,  --type <string>              model            What to export: model(portal without content), portal, widget, container
  -n,  --name <string>                               Name of the widget or container to export.
  -C,  --item-context <string>      [BBHOST]         Context of the widget or container that is to be exported.
       --pretty <boolean>           true             Prettify the output.
       --sanitize <boolean>         true             Sanitize the output.
  -k,  --chunk <boolean>            false            Parse output and chunk it into multiple files.
  -f,  --force <boolean>            false            Force overwrite.
Examples

Outputs prettified, sorted xml file:

xbb export

Saves export to myPortal.xml:

xbb export --save myPortal.xml

Chunks export to myPortal dir:

xbb export --portal my-portal --save myPortal -k

Saves export, including content, to retail.zip:

xbb export --type portal --save retail.zip

Chunks full export into retail dir:

xbb export --type portal --portal retail-banking --save retail -k

Chunks widget-accounts export to accounts dir:

xbb export -s accounts --type widget --name widget-accounts -k

Import

xbb import [OPTIONS]

Imports portal exported by export tool. It supports importing of chunked exports.

Options
-t,  --target <string>                 File or dir to import.
Examples

Imports portal from myPortal.xml:

xbb import --target myPortal.xml

Imports a portal exported with xbb export and the chunk option from the dir chunked:

xbb import --target chunked

Import Collection

xbb import-collection [OPTIONS]

Imports a collection of items into the portal. This tool gets information from the bower and zip for every component, then uploads it via REST API (import package) to the server.

All components should contain model.xml files. Any component without a model.xml file is ignored, unless the --auto option is set, in which case the component will be installed to the portal as a feature.

The version property is automatically added to each item.

xbb rest options for defining host, port, context, username and password also work. Or you can define those properties inside a .bbrc file.

Requirements

Backbase CXP v5.6 Bower

Options
  -t,  --target <string>                  Dir where bower.json is.
  -a,  --auto <boolean>                    Auto generate model.xml when it is missing.

  -H,  --host <string>      localhost     The host name of the server.
  -P,  --port <number>      7777          The port of the server.
  -c,  --context <string>   portalserver  The application context of the portal.
  -u,  --username <string>  admin         Username.
  -w,  --password <string>  admin         Password.
  -p,  --portal <string>                  Name of the portal to target.
  -A,  --auth-path <string>               Authorization path.
Examples

Imports a collection from the current directory. Every component without a model.xml file will be installed as a feature.

bower install
xbb import-collection --auto

Import Item

xbb import-item [OPTIONS]

Imports item to the portal. This tool zips the targeted directory, then uploads it to the server via REST API(import package).

Target directory should contain model.xml file. If --watch option is set, component will be installed to the portal as feature. Directories .git, .gitignore, bower_components and node_modules are ignored by watch process.

xbb rest options for defining host, port, contaxt, username and password also work. Or you can define those properties inside .bbrc file.

Requirements

Backbase CXP v5.6

Options
  -t,  --target <string>        Current directory   Dir to import.
  -W,  --watch <boolean>                             Watch for file changes and autosubmit.
  -l,  --collection <boolean>                        Watch collection directory tree for changes.
  -i,  --init-import <boolean>                       Import whole collection on init.
  -a,  --auto <boolean>                              Auto create model.xml if doesn't exist.
  -n,  --name <boolean>                              Name of the feature to auto create before reading bower.json
  -v,  --version <boolean>                           Version of the feature to auto create before reading bower.json
       --verbose <boolean>                           Enables detailed output.

  -H,  --host <string>          localhost           The host name of the server.
  -P,  --port <number>          7777                The port of the server.
  -c,  --context <string>       portalserver        The application context of the portal.
  -u,  --username <string>      admin               Username.
  -w,  --password <string>      admin               Password.
  -p,  --portal <string>                            Name of the portal to target.
  -A,  --auth-path <string>                         Authorization path.
Examples

Imports current directory as item to the portal. Then it watches for file changes and re-imports whenever a file is changed.

xbb import-item --watch

Export Item

xbb export-item [OPTIONS]

Exports item from the portal.

xbb rest options for defining host, port, contaxt, username and password also work. Or you can define those properties inside .bbrc file.

Requirements

Backbase CXP v5.6

Options
  -t,  --target <string>                            Item to export.
  -s,  --save <string>                              File to save.
       --verbose <boolean>                           Enables detailed output.

  -H,  --host <string>          localhost           The host name of the server.
  -P,  --port <number>          7777                The port of the server.
  -c,  --context <string>       portalserver        The application context of the portal.
  -u,  --username <string>      admin               Username.
  -w,  --password <string>      admin               Password.
  -p,  --portal <string>                            Name of the portal to target.
  -A,  --auth-path <string>                         Authorization path.
Examples

Exports item page-my-page from the portal and saves it as page-my-page.zip

xbb export-item --target page-my-page

Theme Build

Builds a theme. Requires a bower.json file in the directory with a "main" array pointing to the base and core less files

xbb theme-build
Options
-short, --name                 default      description

-t,  --target <string>                 .            Path to directory to build.
-e,  --edition <string>                             Pass edition var to less.
-b,  --base-path <string>                           Pass base-path var to less.
-s   --sourcemaps                                   Whether to generate source maps.
-W   --watch                                        Watch less files and rebuild on change.
     --disable-compress                             Don't compress CSS into .min files.
     --disable-ie                                   Don't create reworked .ie files for IE8.
     --disable-assets                               Don't collect font/image assets.
-i   --import                                       Run xbb import-item after building.

Sync

Syncs local XML model with remote. Run it in the component folder to sync with CXP. It parses the first *.xml file or the one defined with the --file argument. If that xml file does not exist, one is created by saving the response from the REST API call. This call is made on server catalog for the item defined by the --save parameter. If --save is undefined, it will search for the bower.json file and use the name of the package as item name (handy for LP widgets).

xbb sync
Options
-short, --name (type)          default              description

-f,  --file (string)        first xml file       A file to target.
-c,  --context (string) portalserver         Portal server context (for other options use `.bbrc`).
-s,  --save (string)                             Name of the server item for which the model is to be exported to a file.
-y,  --yes (boolean)                             Disables dialogs.
-v,  --verbose          false                Prints detailed output.

Rest

Command line version of Backbase Rest API library for low-level and precise tasks.

xbb rest [OPTIONS]
Options
-short, --name <type>               default         description

-H,  --host <string>            localhost       The host name of the server running portal foundation.
-P,  --port <number>            7777            The port of the server running portal foundation.
-c,  --context <string>         portalserver    The application context of the portal foundation.
-u,  --username <string>        admin           Username.
-w,  --password <string>        admin           Password.
-p,  --portal <string>                      Name of the portal on the server to target.
-A,  --auth-path <string>               Authorization path.
-t,  --target <string>          server          Context target: server, portal, catalog, portalCatalog, page, container, widget, link, template, user, group, audit or cache.
-T,  --target-arg <string/json>                 Target arguments. When there are more arguments, pass JSON array.
-m,  --method <string>          get             HTTP method to use: get, post, put or delete.
-f,  --file <string/json>                       Path of the file to send. Or JSON string when using mosaic-xml-js.
-r,  --rights                                   Targets context rights.
-g,  --tags                                     Targets context tags.
-q,  --query <json>                             Sets query string.
-x,  --empty-cache                              Shortcut to empty all server caches.
-v,  --verbose                                  Prints detailed output.
-s,  --save <string>                            Saves response into file.

Symlinks source directory to defined target.

Use this command to symlink a clone of your widget/module working repo to the working portal.

xbb ln --source /component/path --target /path/to/portalserver/static/dir/
Helpers

This command also supports conventions used in Launchpad and ES. For example:

If --lp-trunk path is set, target will be:

{lp path}/launchpad-bundles/static/launchpad/{bundle}/widgets/{package name}

If --lp-portal path is set, target will be:

{cxp portal path}/src/main/webapp/static/launchpad/{bundle}/widgets/{package name}

Following the LP convention, if the package name starts with widget- it will be stripped out when creating a symlink.

If --portal path is set, target will be:

{cxp portal path}/src/main/webapp/static/widgets/{package name}

where package_name will be the name of the package read from bower.json or package.json.

Options
-short, --name <type>          default               description

    -s, --source <string>      current directory     Path to source directory.
    -t, --target <string>                            Path to directory in which to (un)link a source.
        --lp-trunk <string>                          Path to `launchpad-trunk`.
        --lp-portal <string>                         Path to portalserver containing lp.
        --portal <string>                            Path to portalserver.
    -f, --force                                      Force removal of the target.
    -u, --unlink                                     Remove symlink.

Install

Wraps a bower install and applies additional options like RequireJS conf generation and server catalog update.

Options

-short, --name <type>               default             description

     C, --catalog <boolean>         false               Upload single component to CXP via REST after install.
    -A, --catalog-all <boolean>     false               Upload all installed components to CXP via REST after install.
    -n, --nested <boolean>          false               Run secondary `xbb install` in installed component.
    -v, --verbose <boolean>         false               Enable verbose logging mode.
        --base-url <string>         path/to/bower_comp  Web path to bower components directory (also configurable from .bbrc).
        --require-confs <string>                        Coma seperated list of relative paths to existing require configuration (also configurable from .bbrc).

Available options in .bbrc:

{
  "install": {
    "excludes": ["jquery"],
    "includes" ["jquery"],
    "requirejsConfigs": ["./portal/target/portal/static/launchpad/modules/config/requirejs.conf.js"],
    "requirejsBaseUrl": "bower_components"
  }
}
xbb install [OPTIONS]
xbb install <bower-endpoint> [<bower-endpoint> ..] [OPTIONS]

Also accepts bower install arguments such as --save, -save-dev, --production, check bower install -h.

Examples
xbb install jquery --save
xbb install todo-widget -C --save
  • excludes - define paths to exclude from generated RequireJS conf
  • includes - define paths to include to generated RequireJS conf, ignoring existing configurations merge
  • requirejsConfigs - list of paths to existing RequireJS confs, to automatically get excludes list
  • requirejsBaseUrl - base url for paths in RequireJS conf

Configuration

All REST-based commands support a .bbrc configuration file. The .bbrc file is looked for first in the current directory, and then recursively in parent directories. The first .bbrc file encountered is used. This allows the default configuration to be overridden.

Example of .bbrc (must contain valid JSON) content:

{
"context": "/",
"port": "7778",
"username": "me",
"password": "it's me"
}

Example

If a CXP-based project has a custom configuration for context or admin credentials, put a custom .bbrc in the root folder, so CLI can use custom defaults.

/project
  .bbrc
  config
    some.xml

Where the .bbrc file contains this conf:

{
  "scheme": "http",
  "host": "localhost",
  "port": "7777",
  "context": "portalserver",
  "username": "me",
  "password": "it's me",
  "portal": "myportal",
  "path": "/path/to/the/portalserver"
}

When running xbb import from /project/config dir, CLI will use the defined REST configuration with overriden context and user credentials.

API docs

Programmatic API.

Copyright © 2016 Backbase B.V.

