Command line tools for working with Backbase CXP.

Scaffold new components, navigate through archetypes and work with REST API helpers using clean, automated workflow.

Table of contents

Install

npm install --global bb-cli

Requirements

Node.js v0.11.15 or higher

Commands

Each command has its own help section xbb COMMAND -h , containing information about arguments, default values and examples.

Global help is also available:

xbb -h

Generate

Scaffold new widgets, containers and other Backbase CXP components.

The tool generates the starting template for the chosen item in the directory where you run the command.

In order to start generating you must first install the generators you wish to use.

npm install @backbase /generator-widget @backbase /generator-widget-lp @backbase /generator-container @backbase /generator-container-template -g

The command will search for installed packages starting with @bb-cli/generator-<name> and make them available. Once installed you can generate using xbb generate <name> command.

xbb generate widget

xbb generate container

xbb generate container templates

To see the list of available templates, simply run:

xbb generate

Some generators (like the widget and continaer generator) may have mutliple template. You can specify the template to use as the 2nd paramter. Eg:

xbb generate widget ng

Export

xbb export [OPTIONS]

Exports portal. The chunk option exports to separate xml files grouped by item type. It will also pretty print xml files and sort items and properties alphabetically on name. xbb rest options for defining host, port, context, username and password also work. You can define those properties inside the .bbrc file.

Options

-s, --save < string > portal-name.ext File or dir to save the export to. -t, -- type < string > model What to export : model(portal without content), portal, widget, container -n, --name < string > Name of the widget or container to export . -C, --item-context < string > [BBHOST] Context of the widget or container that is to be exported. --pretty < boolean > true Prettify the output. --sanitize < boolean > true Sanitize the output. -k, --chunk < boolean > false Parse output and chunk it into multiple files. -f, --force < boolean > false Force overwrite.

Examples

Outputs prettified, sorted xml file:

xbb export

Saves export to myPortal.xml:

xbb export --save myPortal.xml

Chunks export to myPortal dir:

xbb export --portal my-portal --save myPortal -k

Saves export, including content, to retail.zip:

xbb export -- type portal --save retail.zip

Chunks full export into retail dir:

xbb export -- type portal --portal retail-banking --save retail -k

Chunks widget-accounts export to accounts dir:

xbb export -s accounts -- type widget --name widget-accounts -k

Import

xbb import [ OPTIONS ]

Imports portal exported by export tool. It supports importing of chunked exports.

Options

-t, --target < string > File or dir to import.

Examples

Imports portal from myPortal.xml:

xbb import

Imports a portal exported with xbb export and the chunk option from the dir chunked:

xbb import

Import Collection

xbb import -collection [ OPTIONS ]

Imports a collection of items into the portal. This tool gets information from the bower and zip for every component, then uploads it via REST API (import package) to the server.

All components should contain model.xml files. Any component without a model.xml file is ignored, unless the --auto option is set, in which case the component will be installed to the portal as a feature.

The version property is automatically added to each item.

xbb rest options for defining host, port, context, username and password also work. Or you can define those properties inside a .bbrc file.

Requirements

Backbase CXP v5.6 Bower

Options

-t, -a, -H, -P, -c, -u, -w, -p, -A,

Examples

Imports a collection from the current directory. Every component without a model.xml file will be installed as a feature.

bower install xbb import -collection

Import Item

xbb import -item [ OPTIONS ]

Imports item to the portal. This tool zips the targeted directory, then uploads it to the server via REST API(import package).

Target directory should contain model.xml file. If --watch option is set, component will be installed to the portal as feature. Directories .git , .gitignore , bower_components and node_modules are ignored by watch process.

xbb rest options for defining host, port, contaxt, username and password also work. Or you can define those properties inside .bbrc file.

Requirements

Backbase CXP v5.6

Options

-t, -W, -l, -i, -a, -n, -v, -H, -P, -c, -u, -w, -p, -A,

Examples

Imports current directory as item to the portal. Then it watches for file changes and re-imports whenever a file is changed.

xbb import -item

Export Item

xbb export -item [OPTIONS]

Exports item from the portal.

xbb rest options for defining host, port, contaxt, username and password also work. Or you can define those properties inside .bbrc file.

Requirements

Backbase CXP v5.6

Options

-t, -s, -H, -P, -c, -u, -w, -p, -A,

Examples

Exports item page-my-page from the portal and saves it as page-my-page.zip

xbb export -item --target page-my-page

Theme Build

Builds a theme. Requires a bower.json file in the directory with a "main" array pointing to the base and core less files

xbb theme-build

Options

-short, -t, -e, -b, -s -W -i

Sync

Syncs local XML model with remote. Run it in the component folder to sync with CXP. It parses the first *.xml file or the one defined with the --file argument. If that xml file does not exist, one is created by saving the response from the REST API call. This call is made on server catalog for the item defined by the --save parameter. If --save is undefined, it will search for the bower.json file and use the name of the package as item name (handy for LP widgets).

xbb sync

Options

-short, -f, -c, -s, -y, -v,

Rest

Command line version of Backbase Rest API library for low-level and precise tasks.

xbb rest [OPTIONS]

Options

-short, -H, -P, -c, -u, -w, -p, -A, -t, -T, -m, -f, -r, -g, -q, -x, -v, -s,

Ln (Symlink)

Symlinks source directory to defined target.

Use this command to symlink a clone of your widget/module working repo to the working portal.

xbb ln -- source /component/path --target /path/to/portalserver/static/dir/

Helpers

This command also supports conventions used in Launchpad and ES. For example:

If --lp-trunk path is set, target will be:

{lp path}/launchpad-bundles/static/launchpad/{bundle}/widgets/{package name}

If --lp-portal path is set, target will be:

{cxp portal path}/src/main/webapp/static/launchpad/{bundle}/widgets/{package name}

Following the LP convention, if the package name starts with widget- it will be stripped out when creating a symlink.

If --portal path is set, target will be:

{cxp portal path}/src/main/webapp/static/widgets/{package name}

where package_name will be the name of the package read from bower.json or package.json .

Options

-short, --name < type > default description -s, --source < string > current directory Path to source directory. -t, --target < string > Path to directory in which to (un)link a source. --lp-trunk < string > Path to `launchpad-trunk`. --lp-portal < string > Path to portalserver containing lp. --portal < string > Path to portalserver. -f, --force Force removal of the target. -u, --unlink Remove symlink.

Install

Wraps a bower install and applies additional options like RequireJS conf generation and server catalog update.

Options

-short, --name < type > default description C, --catalog < boolean > false Upload single component to CXP via REST after install. -A, --catalog-all < boolean > false Upload all installed components to CXP via REST after install. -n, --nested < boolean > false Run secondary `xbb install` in installed component. -v, --verbose < boolean > false Enable verbose logging mode. --base-url < string > path/to/bower_comp Web path to bower components directory (also configurable from .bbrc). -- require -confs < string > Coma seperated list of relative paths to existing require configuration (also configurable from .bbrc).

Available options in .bbrc :

{ "install": { "excludes": ["jquery"], "includes" ["jquery"], "requirejsConfigs": ["./portal/target/portal/static/launchpad/modules/config/requirejs.conf.js"], "requirejsBaseUrl": "bower_components" } } xbb install [ OPTIONS ] xbb install <bower-endpoint> [<bower-endpoint> ..] [ OPTIONS ]

Also accepts bower install arguments such as --save, -save-dev, --production, check bower install -h .

Examples

xbb install jquery xbb install todo-widget -C

excludes - define paths to exclude from generated RequireJS conf

- define paths to exclude from generated RequireJS conf includes - define paths to include to generated RequireJS conf, ignoring existing configurations merge

- define paths to include to generated RequireJS conf, ignoring existing configurations merge requirejsConfigs - list of paths to existing RequireJS confs, to automatically get excludes list

- list of paths to existing RequireJS confs, to automatically get excludes list requirejsBaseUrl - base url for paths in RequireJS conf

Configuration

All REST-based commands support a .bbrc configuration file. The .bbrc file is looked for first in the current directory, and then recursively in parent directories. The first .bbrc file encountered is used. This allows the default configuration to be overridden.

Example of .bbrc (must contain valid JSON) content:

{ "context" : "/" , "port" : "7778" , "username" : "me" , "password" : "it's me" }

Example

If a CXP-based project has a custom configuration for context or admin credentials, put a custom .bbrc in the root folder, so CLI can use custom defaults.

/project .bbrc config some .xml

Where the .bbrc file contains this conf:

{ "scheme" : "http" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : "7777" , "context" : "portalserver" , "username" : "me" , "password" : "it's me" , "portal" : "myportal" , "path" : "/path/to/the/portalserver" }

When running xbb import from /project/config dir, CLI will use the defined REST configuration with overriden context and user credentials.

API docs

Programmatic API.

