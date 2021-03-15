bazooka

Simple tool for declarative binding applications to HTML nodes.

Installation

$ npm install bazooka

Browser Support

Bazooka uses MutationObserver to watch for DOM updates. If you want to use Baz.watch() and need to support browsers without MutationObserver , you'll need any MutationObserver polyfill (we recommend this one)

Also, Bazooka can initiate components asynchriously (when component's node comes into viewport, via data-baz-async="viewport" HTML attribute). For that, Bazooka uses IntersectionObserver . In browsers without IntersectionObserver support, falls back to the equivalent of setTimeout(bazFunc, 1, node)

Examples

To view the examples, clone the bazooka repo, install the dependencies and compile examples:

$ git clone git://github.com/seedofjoy/bazooka.git $ cd bazooka $ npm install $ npm run examples

Then run whichever example you want by opening index.html in /examples/ subdirectories:

$ cd examples

complex — universal component to work with and without bazooka

— universal component to work with and without bazooka react-basic — bazooka + react

— bazooka + react gifflix — bazooka + frp (via kefir.js)

Tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test :

$ npm install $ npm test

Lint

Bazooka uses prettier linter. To conform with it, just run before creating a commit:

$ npm run fmt

License

MIT