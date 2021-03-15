Simple tool for declarative binding applications to HTML nodes.
$ npm install bazooka
Bazooka uses
MutationObserver to watch for DOM updates. If you want to use
Baz.watch() and need to support browsers without
MutationObserver, you'll need any
MutationObserver polyfill (we recommend this one)
Also, Bazooka can initiate components asynchriously (when component's node comes into viewport, via
data-baz-async="viewport" HTML attribute). For that, Bazooka uses
IntersectionObserver. In browsers without
IntersectionObserver support, falls back to the equivalent of
setTimeout(bazFunc, 1, node)
To view the examples, clone the bazooka repo, install the dependencies and compile examples:
$ git clone git://github.com/seedofjoy/bazooka.git
$ cd bazooka
$ npm install
$ npm run examples
Then run whichever example you want by opening index.html in
/examples/ subdirectories:
$ cd examples
To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run
npm test:
$ npm install
$ npm test
Bazooka uses prettier linter. To conform with it, just run before creating a commit:
$ npm run fmt