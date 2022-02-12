openbase logo
1.1K

53

7d ago

26

0

GPL-3.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Wire

This repository is part of the source code of Wire. You can find more information at wire.com or by contacting opensource@wire.com.

You can find the published source code at github.com/wireapp.

For licensing information, see the attached LICENSE file and the list of third-party licenses at wire.com/legal/licenses/.

Web Packages

Collection of npm modules created by Wire's web team:

Bots

Commons

Configuration

Connectivity

Encoding

Internal tools

User interface

Getting Started

## Download dependencies and link packages
yarn && yarn boot

## Build all packages and test them
yarn test:all

Release packages

Release new package

If a package gets published for the very first time, it must be released this way:

cd ./packages/new-package
yarn dist
npm publish --access public

Info: Start with version "0.0.0" in package.json when publishing with lerna or "0.1.0" when publishing with npm.

Release an existing package

This will be handled by our CI setup.

