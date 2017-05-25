This is a Naive Bayes classifier implementation written in JavaScript.
I took out the relevant algorithms from the appratus and natural modules, and also the Porter stemmer algorithm. All credit goes to them.
https://lab.miguelmota.com/bayes-classifier
npm install bayes-classifier
bower install bayes-classifier
var BayesClassifier = require('bayes-classifier')
var classifier = new BayesClassifier()
var positiveDocuments = [
`I love tacos.`,
`Dude, that burrito was epic!`,
`Holy cow, these nachos are so good and tasty.`,
`I am drooling over the awesome bean and cheese quesadillas.`
]
var negativeDocuments = [
`Gross, worst taco ever.`,
`The buritos gave me horrible diarrhea.`,
`I'm going to puke if I eat another bad nacho.`,
`I'd rather die than eat those nasty enchiladas.`
]
classifier.addDocuments(positiveDocuments, `positive`)
classifier.addDocuments(negativeDocuments, `negative`)
classifier.train()
console.log(classifier.classify(`I heard the mexican restaurant is great!`)) // "positive"
console.log(classifier.classify(`I don't want to eat there again.`)) // "negative"
console.log(classifier.classify(`The torta is epicly bad.`)) // "negative"
console.log(classifier.classify(`The torta is tasty.`)) // "positive"
console.log(classifier.getClassifications(`Burritos are the meaning of life.`))
/*
[ { label: 'positive', value: 0.22222222222222224 },
{ label: 'negative', value: 0.11111111111111112 } ]
*/
Restoring a classifier to avoid re-training data
// Storing classifier
var storeFile = `${__dirname}/store.json`
fs.writeFileSync(storeFile, JSON.stringify(classifier))
// ...
// Restoring classifier
var classifier = new BayesClassifier()
var storedClassifier = require(storeFile)
classifier.restore(storedClassifier)
npm test
MIT