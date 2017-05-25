Naive Bayes classifier

This is a Naive Bayes classifier implementation written in JavaScript.

I took out the relevant algorithms from the appratus and natural modules, and also the Porter stemmer algorithm. All credit goes to them.

Demo

https://lab.miguelmota.com/bayes-classifier

Install

npm install bayes-classifier

bower install bayes-classifier

Usage

var BayesClassifier = require ( 'bayes-classifier' ) var classifier = new BayesClassifier() var positiveDocuments = [ `I love tacos.` , `Dude, that burrito was epic!` , `Holy cow, these nachos are so good and tasty.` , `I am drooling over the awesome bean and cheese quesadillas.` ] var negativeDocuments = [ `Gross, worst taco ever.` , `The buritos gave me horrible diarrhea.` , `I'm going to puke if I eat another bad nacho.` , `I'd rather die than eat those nasty enchiladas.` ] classifier.addDocuments(positiveDocuments, `positive` ) classifier.addDocuments(negativeDocuments, `negative` ) classifier.train() console .log(classifier.classify( `I heard the mexican restaurant is great!` )) console .log(classifier.classify( `I don't want to eat there again.` )) console .log(classifier.classify( `The torta is epicly bad.` )) console .log(classifier.classify( `The torta is tasty.` )) console .log(classifier.getClassifications( `Burritos are the meaning of life.` ))

Restoring a classifier to avoid re-training data

var storeFile = ` ${__dirname} /store.json` fs.writeFileSync(storeFile, JSON .stringify(classifier)) var classifier = new BayesClassifier() var storedClassifier = require (storeFile) classifier.restore(storedClassifier)

API

Test

npm test

License

MIT