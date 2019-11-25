openbase logo
bauhausjs

by bauhausjs
0.3.11 (see all)

Modular CMS for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

BauhausJS

CI Status.

BauhausJS is a modular CMS for NodeJS. BauhausJS is developed by DigitalWerft and supported by Bettervest. This is an open source project and pull requests are welcome.

The development is in early stage. We plan to provide a beta by spring 2014 and be production ready until summer 2014.

Plugins

  • security: User, role and permission managment, middleware and helpers.
  • backend: Provides an administration backend for your app at route /backend.
  • page: Provides frontend (rendering) and backend (mangement) functionality for pages.
  • content: Provides functionality to manage and render content.
  • document: Generic CRUD for documents in backend.

