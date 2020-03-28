generate audio streams with functions
the science and mathematics of music
making algorithmic music with baudio
var baudio = require('baudio');
var n = 0;
var b = baudio(function (t) {
var x = Math.sin(t * 262 + Math.sin(n));
n += Math.sin(t);
return x;
});
b.play();
Return a readable stream of raw audio data based on the function
fn(t,i).
fn(t,i) is given the time in seconds
t and the step counter
i.
fn(t,i) should return an amplitude value between -1 and 1, inclusive. Values
outside that range will be clipped.
The
opts.rate is the rate of the output stream in Hz, default 44000.
Play the audio demo with the play command.
You can also call
b.pipe() to handle the output stream yourself.
opts are passed directly through to sox.
Save the audio stream to
file using the
sox command.
usage: baudio FILE {-o OUTFILE} OPTIONS
Play a javascript music FILE. FILE should export a method signature of:
return function (t) {
return Math.sin(2 * Math.PI * t * 441);
};
where the return value is between -1 and 1, inclusive. Values outside of the
domain -1 through 1 will be clipped.
If -o is given, output will be written to OUTFILE instead. OUTFILE can be any
media file that sox supports for output: .mp3, .wav, .ogg, whatever.
You can also use "-" for -o to write to stdout.
Extra OPTIONS include:
-d, --duration How long the song should play as a human-parseable string.
-t, --offset Jump to this time offset as a human-parseable string.
-f, --fade Length of a trailing fade as a human-parseable string.
-r, --rate Bitrate to use. Default: 44k.
Example usage:
Play a song:
baudio beepboop.js
Play a song for 30 seconds:
baudio beepboop.js -d 30s
Record 3 minutes of audio to beepboop.mp3 starting at 20 seconds:
baudio beepboop.js -d 3m -t 20s -o beepboop.mp3
With npm, to get the library do:
npm install baudio
and to get the command, do:
npm install -g baudio
MIT