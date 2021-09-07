Build scalable REST APIs using the open source tools and standards you and your team already know — Mongoose, Express, and Node.js streams. Baucis takes the boilerplate out of building and maintaining scalable HATEOAS/Level 3 REST APIs.
Baucis is used in production by startups, departments, and Fortune 500 companies, and at hackathons and conferences worldwide. MongoDB, Inc. awarded baucis first place in their 2014 Open Source Hack Contest.
Baucis is easy for beginners, easy to scale, yet flexible enough in the long term to be extended to solve complex use cases.
If you like baucis please consider adding bounties to issues in the issue tracker or contributing via GitTip.
To install:
npm install --save baucis
It's easy to create an API from a Mongoose model:
// Create a mongoose schema.
var Vegetable = new mongoose.Schema({ name: String });
// Register new models with mongoose.
mongoose.model('vegetable', Vegetable);
// Create a simple controller. By default these HTTP methods
// are activated: HEAD, GET, POST, PUT, DELETE
baucis.rest('vegetable');
// Create the app and listen for API requests
var app = express();
app.use('/api', baucis());
app.listen(8012);
That's it! Now you have an RFC-compliant, flexible, and semantically rich API dealing with vegetables. You could access it with URLs like
http://localhost:8012/api/vegetables. CRUD is supported using GET, PUT, POST, and DELETE.
Check out the Wiki for documentation and more in-depth information about baucis. Check the change log for info on recently implemented features.
