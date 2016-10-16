Please migrate to blizzard.js as any issues will be redirected.
A Node.JS library for the Battle.net Community Platform API.
battlenet-api is my attempt to provide a simple, easy-to-use interface that is up-to-date and well-documented for access to all available Battle.net Community Platform API methods. You are free to use it where and how you like as the library doesn't perform any content checking, rate limiting, or Terms of Service enforcement.
Add
battlenet-api to your
package.json file and install with:
npm install
Or add and install it in a single step:
npm install battlenet-api --save
Step 1:
require() the Battle.net API within your application:
var bnet = require('battlenet-api')();
Step 2: Call the API methods to request data:
bnet.wow.character.profile(parameters, [config,] callback);
Your private Battle.net API key must be present in order to get a valid Battle.net API response. There are several ways to include it in the request:
As an optional parameter with each method
bnet.wow.character.profile(parameters, {apikey: your_api_key}, callback);
As an optional parameter with require
var bnet = require('battlenet-api')(your_api_key);
As a system environment variable
$ sudo BNET_ID=[your_api_key] node server.js
While all three ways of using the API key can be used together, the Method usage will override the Require usage which will override the Environment Variable usage. Use the most appropriate way of setting the API key that suits your needs. Please see the documentation at the Blizzard Developer Portal to obtain your own Battle.net API key.
Each API method accepts a parameters object, an optional configuration object, and a callback function to execute once the request has completed. The available request parameters for each method are explained in the Overview.
bnet.wow.character.profile(parameters, [config,] callback);
parameters: Required. The individual per-method parameters can be found in the overview. ALL API methods will accept an
origin and
locale.
origin Required. This indicates which regional API endpoint to use and will match the region in which the user plays. The supported origins depends on the game you are requesting data for.
locale Optional. This localizes the returned results to the specified language. The supported locales depend on which
origin is used, and when no
locale is supplied the Battle.net API will default to the primary language of that region.
config: Optional. Compatible with the request module. Accepts the following configuration options:
apikey Your Battle.net API key is set here if not supplied by the Require or Environment Variable.
timeout Defaults to 10000.
gzip Defaults to true.
maxRedirects Defaults to 10.
followRedirect Defaults to true.
tunnel
proxy
proxyHeaderWhiteList
proxyHeaderExclusiveList
callback Required. The callback function accepts two arguments
error and
response.
error is only applicable when there's a connection issue to the API. Otherwise
null.
body is the request response body parsed as JSON. If a request is successful this value can still return API errors such as 'Character not found' or 'Account forbidden'.
res is the response information such as
headers and
statusCode.
A fully-formed request will look something like this:
bnet.wow.character.guild({
origin: 'us',
realm: 'amanthul',
name: 'charni'
}, {
apikey: BNET_ID
}, function(err, body, res) {
console.log(body);
});
All API paths are passed through
encodeURI() to product URL-safe values. e.g. Character names like "Légōlâs" result in "L%C3%A9g%C5%8Dl%C3%A2s".
Note that WoW realm slugs should contain no special characters requiring encoding. e.g. "Aman'thul" is slugified to "amanthul". Use the Realm Status API to fetch the full realm list and their associated slugs.
The User Account API methods are available via the
account object of battlenet-api.
All User Account requests take
access_token as a request parameter. Access tokens are generated with OAuth 2.0 and are valid for 30 days. How you implement OAuth is up to you, although I recommend checking out Blizzard's own passport-bnet package and reading the Using OAuth article for more details.
The supported origins for the Account API are:
us,
eu,
kr,
tw, and
cn.
Returns the authenticated user's account ID and BattleTag.
Usage
bnet.account.user({origin: 'us', access_token: users_access_token}, callback);
Returns data for an authenticated user's World of Warcraft Profile.
Usage
bnet.account.wow({origin: 'us', access_token: users_access_token}, callback);
Returns data for an authenticated user's Starcraft III Profile.
Usage
bnet.account.sc2({origin: 'us', access_token: users_access_token}, callback);
The World of Warcraft API methods are available via the
wow object of battlenet-api.
var wow = bnet.wow;
The supported origins and locales for the World of Warcraft API are:
|Origin
|Locales
us
en_US,
es_MX,
pt_BR
eu
en_GB,
es_ES,
fr_FR,
ru_RU,
de_DE,
pl_PL,
pt_PT,
it_IT
kr
ko_KR
tw
zh_TW
cn
zh_CN
Parameters
id the unique achievement ID.
Usage
bnet.wow.achievement({origin: 'us', id: 2144}, callback);
Parameters
realm the slugified realm name.
Usage
bnet.wow.auction({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul'}, callback);
Parameters
id the unique ID of the battle pet ability.
Usage
bnet.wow.battlePet.ability({origin: 'us', id: 640}, callback);
Parameters
id the unique ID of the battle pet species.
Usage
bnet.wow.battlePet.species({origin: 'us', id: 258}, callback);
Parameters
id the unique ID of the battle pet species.
fields an object containing the battle pet
level,
breedId, and
qualityId
Usage
bnet.wow.battlePet.stats({origin: 'us', id: 258, fields: { level: 25, breedId: 5, qualityId: 4 }}, callback);
Return the Boss master list.
Usage
bnet.wow.boss.masterList({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Returns an individual Boss specified by id.
Parameters
id The boss id.
Usage
bnet.wow.boss.boss({origin: 'us', id: 24723}, callback);
Parameters
realm the slugified realm name.
Usage
bnet.wow.challenge.realmLeaderboard({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.challenge.regionLeaderboard({origin: 'us'}, callback);
All World of Warcraft character requests require the following parameters:
realm the slugified realm of the character.
name the name of the character.
Returns basic profile data about the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.profile({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the achievement data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.achievements({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the appearance data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.appearance({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the character activity feed.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.feed({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the guild data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.guild({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the hunter pet data of the character (where applicable).
Usage
bnet.wow.character.hunterPets({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the item data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.items({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the mount data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.mounts({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the pet data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.pets({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the pet slots data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.petSlots({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the progression data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.progression({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the PVP data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.pvp({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the quest data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.quests({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the reputation data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.reputation({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the character sheet stats of the character like Strength and Agility. Note the difference between the
stats and
statistics methods.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.stats({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the gameplay statistics of the character like 'Used X bandages' etc. Note the difference between the
stats and
statistics methods.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.statistics({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the talent data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.talents({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the title data of the character.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.titles({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns an audit of the character's equipment.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.audit({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni'}, callback);
Returns the specified character fields aggregated in a single request.
Parameters
fields an array of one or more character fields.
Usage
bnet.wow.character.aggregate({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'charni', fields: ['pets', 'petSlots']}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.battlegroups({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.characterAchievements({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.characterClasses({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.characterRaces({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.guildAchievements({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.guildPerks({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.guildRewards({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.itemClasses({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.petTypes({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.wow.data.talents({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Returns the item data of the specified item ID.
Parameters
id the unique item ID.
context optional the context used to select a specific version of an item.
bonusList optional an array of bonus list of IDs applied to the item.
Usage
bnet.wow.item.item({origin: 'us', id: 18803}, callback);
Returns the item set data of the specified set ID.
Parameters
id the unique item set ID.
Usage
bnet.wow.item.set({origin: 'us', id: 1060}, callback);
Returns the Mount master list.
Usage
bnet.wow.mount({origin: 'us'}, callback);
All World of Warcraft guild requests require the following parameters:
realm the slugified realm of the guild.
name the name of the guild.
Returns the specified guild fields aggregated in a single request.
Parameters
fields an array of one or more guild fields.
Usage
bnet.wow.guild.aggregate({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'blackwolf', fields: ['members', 'achievements']}, callback);
Returns the achievement data of the guild.
Usage
bnet.wow.guild.achievements({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'blackwolf'}, callback);
Returns the challenge data of the guild.
Usage
bnet.wow.guild.challenge({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'blackwolf'}, callback);
Returns the members data of the guild.
Usage
bnet.wow.guild.members({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'blackwolf'}, callback);
Returns the news data of the guild.
Usage
bnet.wow.guild.news({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'blackwolf'}, callback);
Returns basic profile data of the guild.
Usage
bnet.wow.guild.profile({origin: 'us', realm: 'amanthul', name: 'blackwolf'}, callback);
Parameters
bracket [
2v2,
3v3,
5v5,
rbg]
Usage
bnet.wow.pvp.leaderboards({origin: 'us', bracket: '2v2'}, callback);
Parameters
id the unique quest ID.
Usage
bnet.wow.quest({origin: 'us', id: 13146}, callback);
Parameters
realms [optional] an array of one or more realms to limit.
Usage
All realms
bnet.wow.realmStatus({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Selected realms
bnet.wow.realmStatus({origin: 'us', realms: ['proudmoore', 'blackrock']}, callback);
Parameters
id the unique recipe ID.
Usage
bnet.wow.recipe({origin: 'us', id: 33994}, callback);
Parameters
id the unique spell ID.
Usage
bnet.wow.spell({origin: 'us', id: 8056}, callback);
The Starcraft 2 API methods are available via the
sc2 object of battlenet-api.
var sc2 = bnet.sc2;
The supported origins and locales for the Starcraft 2 API are:
|Origin
|Locales
us
en_US,
es_MX,
pt_BR
eu
en_GB,
es_ES,
fr_FR,
ru_RU,
de_DE,
pl_PL,
pt_PT,
it_IT
sea
en_US
kr
ko_KR
tw
zh_TW
cn
zh_CN
All Starcraft 2 profile requests require the following parameters.
id the unique player ID.
region the player's region ID.
name the player's profile name.
Returns basic profile data for the specified player.
Usage
bnet.sc2.profile.profile({origin: 'us', id: 2137104, region: 1, name: 'skt'}, callback);
Returns ladder data for the specified player.
Usage
bnet.sc2.profile.ladders({origin: 'us', id: 2137104, region: 1, name: 'skt'}, callback);
Returns match history data for the specified player.
Usage
bnet.sc2.profile.matchHistory({origin: 'us', id: 2137104, region: 1, name: 'skt'}, callback);
Parameters
id the unique ladder ID.
Usage
bnet.sc2.ladder({origin: 'us', id: 655}, callback);
Usage
bnet.sc2.data.achievements({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Usage
bnet.sc2.data.rewards({origin: 'us'}, callback);
The Diablo 3 API methods are available via the
d3 object of battlenet-api.
var d3 = bnet.d3;
The supported origins and locales for the Diablo 3 API are:
|Origin
|Locales
us
en_US,
es_MX,
pt_BR
eu
en_GB,
es_ES,
fr_FR,
ru_RU,
de_DE,
pl_PL,
pt_PT,
it_IT
kr
ko_KR
tw
zh_TW
cn
zh_CN
Returns base information about available seasons.
Usage
bnet.d3.season.index({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Returns a leaderboard list for a particular season.
Parameters
season the season ID.
Usage
bnet.d3.season.season({origin: 'us', season: 1}, callback);
Returns a leaderboard.
Parameters
season the season ID.
leaderboard the leaderboard to lookup, found in the Season API call.
Usage
bnet.d3.season.leaderboard({origin: 'us', season: 1, leaderboard: 'achievement-points'}, callback);
Returns base information about available eras.
Usage
bnet.d3.era.index({origin: 'us'}, callback);
Returns a leaderboard list for a particular era.
Parameters
era the era ID.
Usage
bnet.d3.era.era({origin: 'us', season: 1}, callback);
Returns a leaderboard.
Parameters
era the era ID.
leaderboard the leaderboard to lookup, found in the Era API call.
Usage
bnet.d3.era.leaderboard({origin: 'us', season: 1, leaderboard: 'rift-barbarian'}, callback);
Parameters
artisan the name of the artisan [
blacksmith,
jeweller,
mystic]
Usage
bnet.d3.data.artisan({origin: 'us', artisan: 'blacksmith'}, callback);
Parameters
follower the name of the follower [
templar,
enchantress,
scoundrel]
Usage
bnet.d3.data.follower({origin: 'us', follower: 'blacksmith'}, callback);
Parameters
item the item data string.
Usage
bnet.d3.data.item({origin: 'us', item: 'CrABCL-oudQGEgcIBBWZWjYNHWU61OAdyg3pEx07J28kHevi5AUd8dNq1TCLAjj_AkAAUBJYBGD_AmorCgwIABDX3bKmiICA4DESGwi5u5abChIHCAQVIpaumDCPAjgAQAFYBJABAGorCgwIABCl3rKmiICA4DESGwiR9M-gAhIHCAQVIpaumDCLAjgAQAFYBJABAIABRqUBOydvJK0Bj5DKULUBAXBvArgB9aCdsg7AAQEYsuqy0wFQAFgC'} callback);
Parameters
tag the player's battle tag.
bnet.d3.profile.career({origin: 'us', tag: 'skt-1884'}, callback);
Parameters
tag the player battle tag.
hero the hero ID.
bnet.d3.profile.hero({origin: 'us', tag: 'skt-1884', hero: 287801}, callback);