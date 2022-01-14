openbase logo
bats

by bats-core
1.5.0 (see all)

Bash Automated Testing System

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

92

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Average Rating

5.0/52
sayak-sarkar

Top Feedback

2Performant
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Bats-core: Bash Automated Testing System (2018)

Latest release npm package License: MIT Continuous integration status Read the docs status

Join the chat in bats-core/bats-core on gitter

Bats is a TAP-compliant testing framework for Bash. It provides a simple way to verify that the UNIX programs you write behave as expected.

A Bats test file is a Bash script with special syntax for defining test cases. Under the hood, each test case is just a function with a description.

#!/usr/bin/env bats

@test "addition using bc" {
  result="$(echo 2+2 | bc)"
  [ "$result" -eq 4 ]
}

@test "addition using dc" {
  result="$(echo 2 2+p | dc)"
  [ "$result" -eq 4 ]
}

Bats is most useful when testing software written in Bash, but you can use it to test any UNIX program.

Test cases consist of standard shell commands. Bats makes use of Bash's errexit (set -e) option when running test cases. If every command in the test case exits with a 0 status code (success), the test passes. In this way, each line is an assertion of truth.

Table of contents

NOTE The documentation has moved to https://bats-core.readthedocs.io

Testing

bin/bats --tap test

See also the CI settings for the current test environment and scripts.

Support

The Bats source code repository is hosted on GitHub. There you can file bugs on the issue tracker or submit tested pull requests for review.

For real-world examples from open-source projects using Bats, see Projects Using Bats on the wiki.

To learn how to set up your editor for Bats syntax highlighting, see Syntax Highlighting on the wiki.

Contributing

For now see the docs folder for project guides, work with us on the wiki or look at the other communication channels.

Contact

  • You can find and chat with us on our Gitter.

Version history

See docs/CHANGELOG.md.

Background

What's the plan and why?

Tuesday, September 19, 2017: This was forked from Bats at commit 0360811. It was created via git clone --bare and git push --mirror.

This bats-core repo is the community-maintained Bats project.

Why was this fork created?

There was an initial call for maintainers for the original Bats repository, but write access to it could not be obtained. With development activity stalled, this fork allowed ongoing maintenance and forward progress for Bats.

© 2017-2021 bats-core organization

© 2011-2016 Sam Stephenson

Bats is released under an MIT-style license; see LICENSE.md for details.

See the parent project at GitHub or the AUTHORS file for the current project maintainer team.

100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

bats is one of those packages which should be considered more of a ninja weapon in the arsenal of developers who want to be able to run automated tests for their shell scripts. I have a few projects wherein I'm using shell scripts to setup build and deploy mechanisms and I needed a mechanism by which I could test that these scripts were working flawlessly through new iterations of the package. This was where bats came to my rescue. From personal experience I would highly recommend bats as a package of choice for anyone needs to implement TAP compliant tests for their Bash scripts.

0
Sumin Son
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago

