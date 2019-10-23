openbase logo
bj

batcher-js

by Leandro Lemos
1.0.3 (see all)

Batching with ease

Readme

batcher.js Build Status

Batch function calls with ease :)

It's like a debounce but you don't need to miss the intermediate calls.

Batcher aggregates your options and group calls in a given interval using a function hash, so you can avoid repetitive calls to the same function.

Install

$ npm install --save batcher-js

Usage

const batch = batcher(myMethod);

const callback1 = () => 'callback1';
const callback2 = () => 'callback2';

batch({id: 1}, callback1);
batch({id: 2}, callback1);
batch({id: 3}, callback1);
batch({id: 4}, callback1);
batch({id: 5}, callback1);
batch({id: 6}, callback2);
batch({id: 7}, callback2);

// there will be only two calls to myMethod:
// -> myMethod([{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}], callback1); //and
// -> myMethod([{id: 6}, {id: 7}], callback2);

More examples available in test.js

TypeScript

Definitions are included.

import Batcher from "batcher-js";

More examples available in batcher-js-tests.ts

API

batcher(method, settings)

Returns a batch method to wrap each call to be batched. Use one for each purpose.

method

Type: function

The method to be batched

settings

Type: object Default: { interval: 0, maximum: null }

Custom settings for the batcher. It allows to customize:

- `interval`:  the interval between calls to be batched - defaults to 0 meaning that only calls in the same cycle of the event loop are going to be batched; Increase the number for more tolerance.
- `maximum`: the maximum ammount of calls to be batched - defaults to null or no limit. Use this number if your api has a limit.

batch(options, callback)

The return of a call for batcher()

options

Type: any

The arguments to be passed to the batched method. It will be pushed to an Array and passed to the method at the end of the batch.

callback

Type: function

The callback to be passed to the batched method. Calls are grouped based on the hash of this method.

License

MIT © Leandro Lemos

