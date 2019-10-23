Batch function calls with ease :)

It's like a debounce but you don't need to miss the intermediate calls.

Batcher aggregates your options and group calls in a given interval using a function hash, so you can avoid repetitive calls to the same function.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const batch = batcher(myMethod); const callback1 = () => 'callback1' ; const callback2 = () => 'callback2' ; batch({ id : 1 }, callback1); batch({ id : 2 }, callback1); batch({ id : 3 }, callback1); batch({ id : 4 }, callback1); batch({ id : 5 }, callback1); batch({ id : 6 }, callback2); batch({ id : 7 }, callback2);

More examples available in test.js

TypeScript

Definitions are included.

import Batcher from "batcher-js" ;

More examples available in batcher-js-tests.ts

API

Returns a batch method to wrap each call to be batched. Use one for each purpose.

method

Type: function

The method to be batched

settings

Type: object Default: { interval: 0, maximum: null }

Custom settings for the batcher. It allows to customize:

- ` interval `: the interval between calls to be batched - defaults to 0 meaning that only calls in the same cycle of the event loop are going to be batched; Increase the number for more tolerance. - `maximum`: the maximum ammount of calls to be batched - defaults to null or no limit . Use this number if your api has a limit .

The return of a call for batcher()

options

Type: any

The arguments to be passed to the batched method. It will be pushed to an Array and passed to the method at the end of the batch.

callback

Type: function

The callback to be passed to the batched method. Calls are grouped based on the hash of this method.

License

MIT © Leandro Lemos