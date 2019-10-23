Batch function calls with ease :)
It's like a debounce but you don't need to miss the intermediate calls.
Batcher aggregates your options and group calls in a given interval using a function hash, so you can avoid repetitive calls to the same function.
$ npm install --save batcher-js
const batch = batcher(myMethod);
const callback1 = () => 'callback1';
const callback2 = () => 'callback2';
batch({id: 1}, callback1);
batch({id: 2}, callback1);
batch({id: 3}, callback1);
batch({id: 4}, callback1);
batch({id: 5}, callback1);
batch({id: 6}, callback2);
batch({id: 7}, callback2);
// there will be only two calls to myMethod:
// -> myMethod([{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}], callback1); //and
// -> myMethod([{id: 6}, {id: 7}], callback2);
More examples available in test.js
Definitions are included.
import Batcher from "batcher-js";
More examples available in batcher-js-tests.ts
Returns a batch method to wrap each call to be batched. Use one for each purpose.
Type:
function
The method to be batched
Type:
object
Default: {
interval: 0,
maximum: null
}
Custom settings for the batcher. It allows to customize:
- `interval`: the interval between calls to be batched - defaults to 0 meaning that only calls in the same cycle of the event loop are going to be batched; Increase the number for more tolerance.
- `maximum`: the maximum ammount of calls to be batched - defaults to null or no limit. Use this number if your api has a limit.
The return of a call for batcher()
Type:
any
The arguments to be passed to the batched method. It will be pushed to an Array and passed to the method at the end of the batch.
Type:
function
The callback to be passed to the batched method. Calls are grouped based on the hash of this method.
MIT © Leandro Lemos