A lovely little Node.js module to perform batch requests with the Google REST API. Simply does it.
This is a project to solve a need for a missing feature in the wonderfully epic and useful google/google-api-nodejs-client. Currently, this cannot be used to post media and has not been tested with posting anything but JSON.
In theory this library could be used with other APIs, but has only been tested with Google's APIs as that's what we need it for.
batch.run(...) now takes a node style callback, with an error as the first parameter and the result as the second.
INCORRECT (old, v1.0-style):
batch.run(function(result){});
CORRECT (new, v2.0-style):
batch.run(function(err, result){});
The API was changed in 1.0 to move from a singleton instance to a constructor. So before where you used
Batchelor directly:
var Batchelor = require('batchelor')
Batchelor.init(...)
Batchelor.add(...)
Batchelor.run(...)
You now need to create an instance of Batchelor:
var Batchelor = require('batchelor')
var batch = new Batchelor(...)
batch.add(...)
batch.run(...)
See https://github.com/wapisasa/batchelor/issues/4 for why this change was made.
This library has also been distributed on
npm. Install it with the following command:
$ npm install batchelor --save
var Batchelor = require('batchelor');
Once the module has been included, we initialise it with all our default options:
var batch = new Batchelor({
// Any batch uri endpoint in the form: https://www.googleapis.com/batch/<api>/<version>
'uri':'https://www.googleapis.com/batch/gmail/v1/',
'method':'POST',
'auth': {
'bearer': [... Google API Token ...]
},
'headers': {
'Content-Type': 'multipart/mixed'
}
});
We can then start adding requests to our batch. This can be done 2 ways:
As a one-off object:
batch.add({
'method':'GET',
'path':'/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/123'
})
Or an Array of objects:
batch.add([
{
'method':'GET',
'path':'/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/123'
},
{
'method':'GET',
'path':'/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/456'
},
{
'method':'GET',
'path':/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/789'
}
]);
Once you have added all of the requests you need, call
.run():
batch.run(function(err, response){
if (err){
console.log("Error: " + err.toString());
} else {
res.json(response);
}
});
The above examples show
GET requests. To perform a
POST requires a few more settings:
batch.add({
'method':'POST',
'path':'/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/',
'parameters':{
'Content-Type':'application/json;',
'body':{'object':{'originalContent': 'A wonderful batch post!'},'access': {'items': [{'type': 'domain'}],'domainRestricted': true}}
}
});
By default, all responses are returned through the callback function in the
batch.run() call. Alternatively, a callback can be supplied for each individual calls:
batch.add({
'method':'POST',
'path':'/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/',
'parameters':{
'Content-Type':'application/json;',
'body':{'object':{'originalContent': 'Another wonderful batch post with callback!'},'access': {'items': [{'type': 'domain'}],'domainRestricted': true}}
},
'callback':function(response){
console.log(response);
}
});
The module will assign a request a randomly generated unique
Content-ID by default, but this can be supplied as part of the options to supply
batch.add():
batch.add({
'method':'GET',
'path':'/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/123',
'requestId':'Batch_UniqueID_1'
})
All methods return the
Batchelor instance. So you can chain calls together.
batch.add([
...
]).run(function(err, data){
...
});
When passing options to the
.add() you can include an Object called
extend. In the case of providing a callback, this will be passed back as a second parameter. When using the default callback on the
.run() call, an array of all data passed through will be added as a second parameter with the requestId as the key:
batch.add({
...
'extend':{
...
},
'callback':function(response, extendObj){
console.log(response, extendObj);
}
});
This could be required, for example, when making multiple requests with different Auth data and then needing to make further requests with the same Auth data.
Once Batchelor has been run, there are certain use-cases for running futher batch requests on response. This requires the variables in the instance to be reset. This can be done using the
.reset() call:
batch.run(function(err, response){
// Reset Batchelor for further use
batch.reset();
...
});
These might get done if we end up needing them/have time:
headers optional
.add() options to the response object
Built on the clock by @jamesmhaley as an internal project of wapisasa C.I.C.