Easily batch promises.
NOTE: Requires Promsies to be supported by runtime or polyfilled.
type Promisable<T> = T | Promise<T>;
type Iterator<T, U> = (item: T) => Promisable<U>;
declare function batchPromises<T, U>(
batchSize: number,
collection: Promisable<T[]>,
callback: Iterator<T, U>
): Promise<U[]>;
export = batchPromises;
callback will be called for each
item in
collection, parallel in batches of size
batchSize, which are run in order once each previous batch is resolved.
To better illustrate, with a collection of 5 items (
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]) , and a batch size of
2:
callback for item
1 and
2 and wait for both promises to resolve, THEN
callback for item
3 and
4 and wait for both promises to resolve, THEN
callback for item
5 and wait for promise to resolve, THEN
import batchPromises from 'batch-promises';
batchPromises(
2,
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5],
(i) =>
new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// The iteratee will fire after each batch resulting in the following behaviour:
// @ 100ms resolve items 1 and 2 (first batch of 2)
// @ 200ms resolve items 3 and 4 (second batch of 2)
// @ 300ms resolve remaining item 5 (last remaining batch)
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(i);
}, 100);
})
).then((results) => {
console.log(results); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
});