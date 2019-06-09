openbase logo
batch-promises

by Nick Matenaar
0.0.3 (see all)

easily batch promises

Readme

batch-promises

Easily batch promises.

NOTE: Requires Promsies to be supported by runtime or polyfilled.

API

default export

type Promisable<T> = T | Promise<T>;

type Iterator<T, U> = (item: T) => Promisable<U>;

declare function batchPromises<T, U>(
  batchSize: number,
  collection: Promisable<T[]>,
  callback: Iterator<T, U>
): Promise<U[]>;

export = batchPromises;

callback will be called for each item in collection, parallel in batches of size batchSize, which are run in order once each previous batch is resolved.

To better illustrate, with a collection of 5 items ([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]) , and a batch size of 2:

  • Call callback for item 1 and 2 and wait for both promises to resolve, THEN
  • Call callback for item 3 and 4 and wait for both promises to resolve, THEN
  • Call callback for item 5 and wait for promise to resolve, THEN
  • Return an ordered array with the result of each callback

Use

import batchPromises from 'batch-promises';

batchPromises(
  2,
  [1, 2, 3, 4, 5],
  (i) =>
    new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
      // The iteratee will fire after each batch resulting in the following behaviour:
      // @ 100ms resolve items 1 and 2 (first batch of 2)
      // @ 200ms resolve items 3 and 4 (second batch of 2)
      // @ 300ms resolve remaining item 5 (last remaining batch)
      setTimeout(() => {
        resolve(i);
      }, 100);
    })
).then((results) => {
  console.log(results); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
});

