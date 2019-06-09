Easily batch promises.

NOTE: Requires Promsies to be supported by runtime or polyfilled.

API

default export

type Promisable<T> = T | Promise <T>; type Iterator<T, U> = ( item: T ) => Promisable<U>; declare function batchPromises < T , U >( batchSize: number , collection: Promisable<T[]>, callback: Iterator<T, U> ): Promise < U []> ; export = batchPromises;

callback will be called for each item in collection , parallel in batches of size batchSize , which are run in order once each previous batch is resolved.

To better illustrate, with a collection of 5 items ( [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] ) , and a batch size of 2 :

Call callback for item 1 and 2 and wait for both promises to resolve, THEN

