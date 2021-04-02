batch

Simple async batch with concurrency control and progress reporting.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install batch

Usage

var Batch = require ( 'batch' )

new Batch([...fns])

Create a new Batch.

Set concurrency to n .

Execute all queued functions in parallel, executing cb(err, results) .

Queue a function.

Set whether Batch will or will not throw up.

progress event

Contains the "job" index, response value, duration information, and completion data.

{ index: 1 , value: 'bar' , pending: 2 , total: 3 , complete: 2 , percent: 66 , start: Thu Oct 04 2012 12 :25:53 GMT-0700 (PDT), end: Thu Oct 04 2012 12 :25:53 GMT-0700 (PDT), duration: 0 }

Example

var Batch = require ( 'batch' ) , batch = new Batch; batch.concurrency( 4 ); ids.forEach( function ( id ) { batch.push( function ( done ) { User.get(id, done); }); }); batch.on( 'progress' , function ( e ) { }); batch.end( function ( err, users ) { });

License

MIT