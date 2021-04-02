Simple async batch with concurrency control and progress reporting.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install batch
var Batch = require('batch')
new Batch([...fns])
Create a new Batch.
batch.concurrency(n)
Set concurrency to
n.
batch.end([cb])
Execute all queued functions in parallel, executing
cb(err, results).
batch.push(fn)
Queue a function.
batch.throws(throws)
Set whether Batch will or will not throw up.
progress event
Contains the "job" index, response value, duration information, and completion data.
{ index: 1,
value: 'bar',
pending: 2,
total: 3,
complete: 2,
percent: 66,
start: Thu Oct 04 2012 12:25:53 GMT-0700 (PDT),
end: Thu Oct 04 2012 12:25:53 GMT-0700 (PDT),
duration: 0 }
var Batch = require('batch')
, batch = new Batch;
batch.concurrency(4);
ids.forEach(function(id){
batch.push(function(done){
User.get(id, done);
});
});
batch.on('progress', function(e){
});
batch.end(function(err, users){
});