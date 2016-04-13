Bassplate

Boilerplate for Basscss with postcss

Features

Basic index.html template with asset links and responsive viewport meta tag

template with asset links and responsive viewport meta tag Starter folder structure

npm run scripts for processing with postcss

postcss plugins import custom-media custom-properties calc color-function discard-comments autoprefixer



Getting Started

You will need

git

Node.js

npm v3 - just a sudo npm install -g npm away

To start fresh, clone Bassplate into a new project and remove its git directory.

git clone https://github.com/basscss/bassplate.git new-project cd new-project rm -rf .git

Install the dependencies.

npm install

Start watching files for compilation.

npm start

Use index.html as a starting point, and edit src/base.css to customize the CSS.

Adding optional modules

To add other helpful basscss modules, add the relevant @import to src/base.css and add the dependency to your package.json

So to add the basscss background image utils you'd:

Edit src/base.css

@ import 'basscss-background-images' ;

Add the dependency

npm install basscss-background-images

and then recompile with

npm run css

MIT License