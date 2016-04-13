openbase logo
bassplate

by basscss
4.0.0

Boilerplate for Basscss with PostCSS

8

GitHub Stars

139

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Dependencies

48

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Bassplate

Boilerplate for Basscss with postcss

Features

  • Basic index.html template with asset links and responsive viewport meta tag
  • Starter folder structure
  • npm run scripts for processing with postcss
  • postcss plugins
    • import
    • custom-media
    • custom-properties
    • calc
    • color-function
    • discard-comments
    • autoprefixer

Getting Started

You will need

To start fresh, clone Bassplate into a new project and remove its git directory.

git clone https://github.com/basscss/bassplate.git new-project
cd new-project
rm -rf .git

Install the dependencies.

npm install

Start watching files for compilation.

npm start

Use index.html as a starting point, and edit src/base.css to customize the CSS.

Adding optional modules

To add other helpful basscss modules, add the relevant @import to src/base.css and add the dependency to your package.json

So to add the basscss background image utils you'd:

Edit src/base.css

@import 'basscss-background-images';

Add the dependency

npm install basscss-background-images

and then recompile with

npm run css

MIT License

