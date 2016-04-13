Boilerplate for Basscss with postcss
index.html template with asset links and responsive viewport meta tag
You will need
To start fresh, clone Bassplate into a new project and remove its git directory.
git clone https://github.com/basscss/bassplate.git new-project
cd new-project
rm -rf .git
Install the dependencies.
npm install
Start watching files for compilation.
npm start
Use
index.html as a starting point, and edit
src/base.css to customize the CSS.
To add other helpful basscss modules, add the relevant
@import to
src/base.css and add the dependency to your
package.json
So to add the basscss background image utils you'd:
Edit
src/base.css
@import 'basscss-background-images';
Add the dependency
npm install basscss-background-images
and then recompile with
npm run css
MIT License