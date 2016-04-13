openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

basscss-sass

by basscss
4.0.0 (see all)

Transpiled Basscss Sass partials

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

basscss-sass

Transpiled Basscss Sass partials

http://basscss.com

This repository is provided as a convenience for users working within a Sass build process. Basscss is written in standard, spec-compliant CSS, using some new features like custom media queries and custom properties, and is distributed across multiple modules.

If you have any choice in the matter, I highly recommend using PostCSS instead of Sass.

Getting Started

npm install basscss-sass

bower install basscss-sass

Sass Tips

Using Sass as a preprocessor can cause numerous issues when working on large scale CSS with multiple contributors. I recommend following these tips when using Sass.

  • Never use @extend. @extend is an anti-pattern, and Basscss is not intended to work with this functionality in Sass.
  • Avoid Mixins Mixins lead to unnecessary complexity, are generally poorly understood, often lead to code bloat, and do not align with Basscss's design principles.
  • Avoid Nesting Selectors To maintain the composability of Basscss, avoid nesting selectors as much as possible.

Contributing

The scss files in this repository are not source files. They are transpiled from their respective CSS modules using the css-scss module.

Do not edit the scss files in this repository.

See <CONTRIBUTING.md> for more.

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial