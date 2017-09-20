Development tool set for apps built on basis.js framework.

Getting Started

Install

npm install basisjs-tools

Or install it globally (prefered):

npm install -g basisjs-tools

After that basis command should be available in command line.

basisjs-tools tries to find and use basis.config file by default. This file should contains base settings for commands. For more details see basisjs-tools-config readme.

Commands provided:

completion – output completion script for *nix systems

– output completion script for *nix systems config [name] [value] – global configuration

– global configuration create – code generator

– code generator server – launch dev-server

– launch dev-server build [fileOrPreset] – make a build of app

– make a build of app extract [file] – extract app profile

– extract app profile find <reference> – resolve filename by reference

– resolve filename by reference lint [fileOrPreset] – lint source code and output report

completion

Completion command that is based on, and works similarly to the npm completion. It is not available for Windows users.

This command will output a Bash / ZSH script to put into your ~/.bashrc , ~/.bash_profile , or ~/.zshrc file.

basis completion >> ~/.bash_profile source ~/.bash_profile

config

With config command you could set some setting. Those settings are primary user preference but not a project settings, and always override by options if any.

At this moment only setting are supported – editor . This setting sets command to open some filename in editor. For example, you could set Sublime Text as editor to open files in:

// command `subl` is available in console > basis config editor subl // if not , you could specify absolute path to `Sublime Text ` on `Mac OS` > basis config editor '/Applications/Sublime\ Text.app/Contents/SharedSupport/bin/subl'

If command run without arguments all current settings are listing.

create

create command helps generate code. As example, to create default application file structure, run command:

> basis create app myapp

Command creating directory myapp and other directories and files by default app template.

server

server command launch lightweight http development server:

> basis server

By default current folder becomes server root (you can change it using --base option). You also can set listening port with --port option on command run or define it in config (useful when launch several servers). By default server listen port 8000 .

> basis server -p 8123 Server run at http://localhost: 8123

Server caches files you access to and inject it into html page (via window.__resources__ ). This approach speeds up page loading with many files.

Also it watches for files changes and send new file content to client if neccessary (using socket.io and basis.js infrastructure). When you use this server you usually don't need to refresh page when you change .tmpl , .css , .json or .l10n files.

build

This command makes a build of your app:

basis build

Builder search for index.html file (but use could use --file option to specify file or define it in config) and use it as start point. It scan file contents and search for linked files, processing it and put result in build folder (could be changed by --output option). As a result you get all used by application files in one folder.

Optionally builder may merge, optimize, compress sources etc.

See more details in basisjs-tools-build repository.

extract

Actually this command runs as first step of build and lint commands. It collect all useful information about app (app profile) and returns it as json .

basis extract

Most options are the same as build command.

See more details in basisjs-tools-build repository.

lint

Output warnings from app profile as report. It supports several formats of output (reporters).

> basis lint Warnings ( 2 ): /src/module/example/ index .js * Defined but never used: missed /src/module/example/ template /foo.tmpl * No style rules for : .mistake

Supported reporters:

console (by default) - outputs warnings as plain text list (see example above)

(by default) - outputs warnings as plain text list (see example above) checkstyle - report in checkstyle format

- report in checkstyle format junit - report in JUnit format

See more details in basisjs-tools-build repository.

find

Resolve file reference to absolute file path. It uses basis.js included by app (if available) with it's config.

> basis find basis:ui/popup.js / path / to /app/node_modules/basisjs/src/basis/ui/popup.js

See more details in basisjs-tools-build repository.

License

MIT License.