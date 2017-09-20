Development tool set for apps built on basis.js framework.
> npm install basisjs-tools
Or install it globally (prefered):
> npm install -g basisjs-tools
After that
basis command should be available in command line.
basisjs-tools tries to find and use
basis.config file by default. This file should contains base settings for commands. For more details see
basisjs-tools-config readme.
Commands provided:
completion – output completion script for *nix systems
config [name] [value] – global configuration
create – code generator
server – launch dev-server
build [fileOrPreset] – make a build of app
extract [file] – extract app profile
find <reference> – resolve filename by reference
lint [fileOrPreset] – lint source code and output report
Completion command that is based on, and works similarly to the npm completion. It is not available for
Windows users.
This command will output a Bash / ZSH script to put into your
~/.bashrc,
~/.bash_profile, or
~/.zshrc file.
> basis completion >> ~/.bash_profile
> source ~/.bash_profile
With
config command you could set some setting. Those settings are primary user preference but not a project settings, and always override by options if any.
At this moment only setting are supported –
editor. This setting sets command to open some filename in editor. For example, you could set
Sublime Text as editor to open files in:
// command `subl` is available in console
> basis config editor subl
// if not, you could specify absolute path to `Sublime Text` on `Mac OS`
> basis config editor '/Applications/Sublime\ Text.app/Contents/SharedSupport/bin/subl'
If command run without arguments all current settings are listing.
create command helps generate code. As example, to create default application file structure, run command:
> basis create app myapp
Command creating directory
myapp and other directories and files by default app template.
server command launch lightweight http development server:
> basis server
By default current folder becomes server root (you can change it using
--base option). You also can set listening port with
--port option on command run or define it in config (useful when launch several servers). By default server listen port
8000.
> basis server -p 8123
Server run at http://localhost:8123
Server caches files you access to and inject it into html page (via
window.__resources__). This approach speeds up page loading with many files.
Also it watches for files changes and send new file content to client if neccessary (using
socket.io and
basis.js infrastructure). When you use this server you usually don't need to refresh page when you change
.tmpl,
.css,
.json or
.l10n files.
This command makes a build of your app:
> basis build
Builder search for
index.html file (but use could use
--file option to specify file or define it in config) and use it as start point. It scan file contents and search for linked files, processing it and put result in
build folder (could be changed by
--output option). As a result you get all used by application files in one folder.
Optionally builder may merge, optimize, compress sources etc.
See more details in basisjs-tools-build repository.
Actually this command runs as first step of
build and
lint commands. It collect all useful information about app (app profile) and returns it as
json.
> basis extract
Most options are the same as
build command.
See more details in basisjs-tools-build repository.
Output warnings from app profile as report. It supports several formats of output (reporters).
> basis lint
Warnings (2):
/src/module/example/index.js
* Defined but never used: missed
/src/module/example/template/foo.tmpl
* No style rules for: .mistake
Supported reporters:
console (by default) - outputs warnings as plain text list (see example above)
checkstyle - report in checkstyle format
junit - report in JUnit format
See more details in basisjs-tools-build repository.
Resolve file reference to absolute file path. It uses
basis.js included by app (if available) with it's config.
> basis find basis:ui/popup.js
/path/to/app/node_modules/basisjs/src/basis/ui/popup.js
See more details in basisjs-tools-build repository.
MIT License.