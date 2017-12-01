Версия на русском (более полная и подробная)
basis.js – is open-source JavaScript framework to build complex single page applications (SPA). It's developing with focus on dynamics (everything could change), flexibility, performance and ability to manage a lot of data (models, collections etc).
You can compare performance of
basis.js with other frameworks by some synthetic tests: animation through bindings (alternative version), model generation and simple list with a lot items generation.
basis.js has tools that helps build awesome applications:
> npm install basisjs
or use build as library
> npm install basis-library
Library version can be fetched from CDN: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/basis.js
Install all dependencies (by
npm install). Than use command:
> npm test
Another option is start http server and open
/test/index.html in your browser to run test suite.
Unfortunatelly, most information is in Russian now, but we are working on it.
basis.js (in progress)
Media channels: