Версия на русском (более полная и подробная)

basis.js – is open-source JavaScript framework to build complex single page applications (SPA). It's developing with focus on dynamics (everything could change), flexibility, performance and ability to manage a lot of data (models, collections etc).

You can compare performance of basis.js with other frameworks by some synthetic tests: animation through bindings (alternative version), model generation and simple list with a lot items generation.

Not just a framework

basis.js has tools that helps build awesome applications:

basisjs-tools - CLI to manage basis.js project: create instances, build for production and special web server that notify client when resources are updated. See more information in project repo.

Google Chrome plugin (repo) - helps to manage templates and localization with live updates and change saving to files, it also provide project file structure graph and other information.

Using

npm install basisjs

or use build as library

npm install basis-library

Library version can be fetched from CDN: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/basis.js

Run tests

Install all dependencies (by npm install ). Than use command:

npm test

Another option is start http server and open /test/index.html in your browser to run test suite.

Where can I get more information

Unfortunatelly, most information is in Russian now, but we are working on it.

basisjs.com – project site

Articles – documentation about various parts of the framework (in progress);

Tour – interactive slides with description and code, that you could tweak;

Tutorial – step by step instruction for how to use basis.js (in progress)

(in progress) Docs – auto-documentation, that generates on fly by module structure and their source code;

Demo – demo set that shows some of abilities of the framework;

Slides – slides for basis.js related talks.

Media channels: