The lightest lightbox ever made.
|Name
|Description
|Link
|Default
|Includes most features.
|Try it on CodePen
|DOM elements/nodes
|Use DOM elements/nodes in basicLightbox.
|Try it on CodePen
|Create element
|Use
.createElement() with basicLightbox.
|Try it on CodePen
|Events
|Multiple ways to handle events.
|Try it on CodePen
basicLightbox depends on the following browser features and APIs:
Some of these APIs are capable of being polyfilled in older browsers. Check the linked resources above to determine if you must polyfill to achieve your desired level of browser support.
We recommend installing basicLightbox using npm or yarn.
npm install basiclightbox
yarn add basiclightbox
Include the CSS file in the
head tag and the JS file at the end of your
body tag…
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/basicLightbox.min.css">
<script src="dist/basicLightbox.min.js"></script>
…or skip the JS file and use basicLightbox as a module:
const basicLightbox = require('basiclightbox')
import * as basicLightbox from 'basiclightbox'
Creates a new basicLightbox instance.
Be sure to assign your instance to a variable. Using your instance, you can…
Examples:
const instance = basicLightbox.create(`
<h1>Dynamic Content</h1>
<p>You can set the content of the lightbox with JS.</p>
`)
const instance = basicLightbox.create(`
<h1>Not closable</h1>
<p>It's not possible to close this lightbox with a click.</p>
`, {
closable: false
})
const instance = basicLightbox.create(
document.querySelector('#template')
)
Parameters:
content
{Node|String} Content of the lightbox.
opts
{?Object} An object of options.
Returns:
{Object} The created instance.
Returns
true when a lightbox is visible. Also returns
true when a lightbox is currently in the process of showing/hiding and not fully visible/hidden, yet.
Example:
const visible = basicLightbox.visible()
Returns:
{Boolean} Visibility of any lightbox.
Each basicLightbox instance has a handful of handy functions. Below are all of them along with a short description.
Shows a lightbox instance.
Examples:
instance.show()
instance.show(() => console.log('lightbox now visible'))
Parameters:
cb(instance)
{?Function} A function that gets executed as soon as the lightbox starts to fade in.
Closes a lightbox instance.
Examples:
instance.close()
instance.close(() => console.log('lightbox not visible anymore'))
Parameters:
cb(instance)
{?Function} A function that gets executed as soon as the lightbox has been faded out.
Returns
true when the lightbox instance is visible. Also returns
true when the lightbox is currently in the process of showing/hiding and not fully visible/hidden, yet.
Example:
const visible = instance.visible()
Returns:
{Boolean} Visibility of lightbox.
Returns the DOM element/node associated with the instance.
Example:
const elem = instance.element()
Returns:
{Node} DOM element/node associated with the instance.
The option object can include the following properties:
{
/*
* Prevents the lightbox from closing when clicking its background.
*/
closable: true,
/*
* One or more space separated classes to be added to the basicLightbox element.
*/
className: '',
/*
* Function that gets executed before the lightbox will be shown.
* Returning false will prevent the lightbox from showing.
*/
onShow: (instance) => {},
/*
* Function that gets executed before the lightbox closes.
* Returning false will prevent the lightbox from closing.
*/
onClose: (instance) => {}
}
Import
src/styles/main.scss directly to customize the look of basicLightbox:
$basicLightbox__background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .8); // Background color
$basicLightbox__zIndex: 1000; // Stack order
$basicLightbox__duration: .4s; // Transition duration
$basicLightbox__timing: ease; // Transition timing
@import 'src/styles/main';