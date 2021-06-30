Be aware there is a shiny new module called LinkeDOM which is completely different, but better than basicHTML, at pretty much everything.
All modules of mine are going to use linkedom instead, and basicHTML will be soon deprecated or put in maintainance mode.
Feel free to read the related post to know more about this decision.
A NodeJS based, standard oriented, HTML implementation.
As the
canvas module brought in ~100MB of dependency, and as it's not even a common use case, I've decided to move the
canvas package into
devDependencies, so that you need to explicitly include it when you use basicHTML.
npm i basichtml canvas
By default, no
canvas module will be installed at all.
Introduced optional node-canvas dependency behind the
<canvas> and
<img> scene 🦄
canvas module doesn't build
node-canvas Image ability to react on
load and
error events
const {Image, document} = require('basichtml').init({});
const canvas = document.createElement('canvas');
canvas.width = 320;
canvas.height = 200;
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
ctx.moveTo(0, 0);
ctx.lineTo(320, 200);
ctx.stroke();
const img = new Image();
img.onload = () => {
console.log(img.outerHTML);
};
img.src = canvas.toDataURL();
Custom Elements built-in extends are finally supported 🎉
customElements.define('my-special-thing', MySpecialThing, {extends: 'div'});
document.createElement('div', {is: 'my-special-thing'});
init(...) in 0.13
// easy way, introduced in 0.13
// pollutes by default the global with:
// - window
// - document
// - customElements
// - HTMLElement
// if a non global window is provided
// it will use it as defaultView
require('basichtml').init({
// all properties are optional
window: global,
// in case you'd like to share a predefined
// registry of Custom Elements
customElements,
// specify a different selector
selector: {
// use the module sizzle, it will be required
// automatically
name: 'sizzle',
// or alternatively, use a module function
module() {
return require('sizzle');
},
// how to retrieve results => querySelectorAll
$(Sizzle, element, css) {
return Sizzle(css, element);
}
}
});
// returns the window itself
const {Document} = require('basichtml');
const document = new Document();
// attributes
document.documentElement.setAttribute('lang', 'en');
// common accessors
document.documentElement.innerHTML = `
<head></head>
<body></body>
`;
document.body.textContent = 'Hello basicHTML';
// basic querySelector / querySelectorAll
document.querySelector('head').appendChild(
document.createElement('title')
).textContent = 'HTML on NodeJS';
// toString() necessary to read, it's a Buffer
console.log(document.toString());
Above log will produce an output like the following one.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head><title>HTML on NodeJS</title></head>
<body>Hello basicHTML</body>
</html>
v0.2, the property
nodeName is case-sensitive to make basicHTML compatible with XML projects too
el.querySelectorAll(css) works with
tagName,
#id, or
.className. You can use more complex selectors including 3rd party libraries such Sizzle, as shown in this test example.
el.querySelector(css) is not optimized and will return just index
0 of the whole collection. However, selecting a lot is not the goal of this library.
el.getElementsByTagName as well as
el.getElementsByClassName and
el.getElementsById are all available. The latter is the fastest one of the trio.
childNodes.push(new Node) 'cause that's not what you could do on the DOM. The whole point here is to provide a Web like env, not to write defensive code for NodeJS or other non strictly Web environments.
ISC License
Copyright (c) 2017, Andrea Giammarchi, @WebReflection
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any
purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above
copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH
REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY
AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT,
INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM
LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE
OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR
PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.
This is an essential implementation of most common HTML operations without the necessary bloat brought in by the entire HTML specification.
The ideal scenario is together with hyperHTML to be able to create DOM trees and objects capable of being updated, refreshed, related to any native component.
The perfect scenario would be to drive NativeScript components using a CustomElementRegistry like you would do on the Web for Custom Elements.
Please bear in mind this project is not aiming to become a fully standard compliant implementation of the whole WebIDL based specifications, there are other projects for that.