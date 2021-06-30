basicHTML

📣 Announcement

Be aware there is a shiny new module called LinkeDOM which is completely different, but better than basicHTML, at pretty much everything.

All modules of mine are going to use linkedom instead, and basicHTML will be soon deprecated or put in maintainance mode.

Feel free to read the related post to know more about this decision.

A NodeJS based, standard oriented, HTML implementation.

Breaking V2 Changes

As the canvas module brought in ~100MB of dependency, and as it's not even a common use case, I've decided to move the canvas package into devDependencies , so that you need to explicitly include it when you use basicHTML.

npm i basichtml canvas

By default, no canvas module will be installed at all.

New in v1

Introduced optional node-canvas dependency behind the <canvas> and <img> scene 🦄

automatic fallback if the canvas module doesn't build

module doesn't build provide canvas 2d API, with the ability to create real images

provide the node-canvas Image ability to react on load and error events

const {Image, document } = require ( 'basichtml' ).init({}); const canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ); canvas.width = 320 ; canvas.height = 200 ; const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); ctx.moveTo( 0 , 0 ); ctx.lineTo( 320 , 200 ); ctx.stroke(); const img = new Image(); img.onload = () => { console .log(img.outerHTML); }; img.src = canvas.toDataURL();

New in 0.23

Custom Elements built-in extends are finally supported 🎉

customElements.define( 'my-special-thing' , MySpecialThing, { extends : 'div' }); document .createElement( 'div' , { is : 'my-special-thing' });

New init(...) in 0.13

require ( 'basichtml' ).init({ window : global, customElements, selector : { name : 'sizzle' , module () { return require ( 'sizzle' ); }, $(Sizzle, element, css) { return Sizzle(css, element); } } });

Good old way to init with basic selectors

const {Document} = require ( 'basichtml' ); const document = new Document(); document .documentElement.setAttribute( 'lang' , 'en' ); document .documentElement.innerHTML = ` <head></head> <body></body> ` ; document .body.textContent = 'Hello basicHTML' ; document .querySelector( 'head' ).appendChild( document .createElement( 'title' ) ).textContent = 'HTML on NodeJS' ; console .log( document .toString());

Above log will produce an output like the following one.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > HTML on NodeJS </ title > </ head > < body > Hello basicHTML </ body > </ html >

Features

create any amount of documents

document fragments, comments, text nodes, and elements

elements have classList and dataset too

Event and CustomEvent through add/removeEventListener and dispatchEvent

DOM Level 0 compatible events

Attributes compatible with Custom Elements reactions

arbitrary Custom Elements creation

customizable selector engine

Current caveats / exceptions

since v0.2 , the property nodeName is case-sensitive to make basicHTML compatible with XML projects too

, the property is to make basicHTML compatible with XML projects too el.querySelectorAll(css) works with tagName , #id , or .className . You can use more complex selectors including 3rd party libraries such Sizzle, as shown in this test example.

works with , , or . You can use more complex selectors including 3rd party libraries such Sizzle, as shown in this test example. el.querySelector(css) is not optimized and will return just index 0 of the whole collection. However, selecting a lot is not the goal of this library.

is not optimized and will return just index of the whole collection. However, selecting a lot is not the goal of this library. el.getElementsByTagName as well as el.getElementsByClassName and el.getElementsById are all available. The latter is the fastest one of the trio.

as well as and are all available. The latter is the fastest one of the trio. all collections are basically just arrays. You should use official DOM methods to mutate them. As example, do not ever childNodes.push(new Node) 'cause that's not what you could do on the DOM. The whole point here is to provide a Web like env, not to write defensive code for NodeJS or other non strictly Web environments.

'cause that's not what you could do on the DOM. The whole point here is to provide a Web like env, not to write defensive code for NodeJS or other non strictly Web environments. most historical properties and standards are most likely not implemented

License

ISC License Copyright (c) 2017 , Andrea Giammarchi, @WebReflection Permission to use, copy , modify, and / or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

What is this about?

This is an essential implementation of most common HTML operations without the necessary bloat brought in by the entire HTML specification.

The ideal scenario is together with hyperHTML to be able to create DOM trees and objects capable of being updated, refreshed, related to any native component.

The perfect scenario would be to drive NativeScript components using a CustomElementRegistry like you would do on the Web for Custom Elements.

Please bear in mind this project is not aiming to become a fully standard compliant implementation of the whole WebIDL based specifications, there are other projects for that.