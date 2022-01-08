basicGrid

A Foundation-like grid system based on the flex display property.

Contents

Demos

Name Description Link Default Includes all features and most column variations. Try it on CodePen

Setup

We recommend installing basicGrid using npm or yarn.

npm install basicgrid

yarn add basicgrid

Include the CSS files in the head tag …

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/basicGrid.min.css" >

… or use basicGrid via jsDelivr CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/basicgrid@3/dist/basicGrid.min.css" >

Usage

Basics

basicGrid is mobile first. Smaller breakpoints will automatically apply on all larger sizes.

The outermost row has a max-width .

. A nested row removes the left gutter of the first column and the right gutter of the last column inside the row.

Classes are generated from the names and sizes in the $sizes map.

map. You can fill a row with up to twelve columns. Columns without a specified size will fill an entire row.

Each column has a gutter on the left and right side.

Columns have the same height when not specified otherwise.

Columns wrap when they don't fit into one row.

Sizes and Breakpoints

Specify the widths of each column with small- , medium- , and large- or use -auto to fill the available space. Defaults to small-12 .

< div class = "row" > < div class = "column small-6 medium-6 large-4" > </ div > < div class = "column small-3 medium-auto large-4" > </ div > < div class = "column small-3 medium-auto large-4" > </ div > </ div >

Horizontal Alignment

left-on- , center-on- and right-on- change the horizontal alignment of all columns in a row. around-on- and between-on- allow you to distribute the columns. Defaults to left-on- .

< div class = "row left-on-small center-on-medium right-on-large" > < div class = "column small-6" > </ div > </ div >

< div class = "row around-on-small between-on-large" > < div class = "column small-4" > </ div > < div class = "column small-4" > </ div > </ div >

Vertical Alignment

top-on- , middle-on- and bottom-on- change the vertical alignment of all columns in a row. Defaults to stretch-on- , which gives each column the same height.

< div class = "row top-on-small middle-on-medium bottom-on-large" > < div class = "column small-6" > </ div > < div class = "column small-6" > </ div > </ div >

Direction

Define the direction columns are placed in a row using ltr-on- and rtl-on- . Defaults to ltr-on- .

< div class = "row ltr-on-small rtl-on-medium" > < div class = "column small-6" > </ div > < div class = "column small-6" > </ div > </ div >

Order

Reorder columns with first-on- , last-on- and origin-on- . Defaults to origin-on- , which keeps the order as specified in the HTML.

< div class = "row" > < div class = "column small-4 last-on-small" > </ div > < div class = "column small-4" > </ div > < div class = "column small-4 first-on-small origin-on-medium" > </ div > </ div >

Offset

Use offset classes to move columns to the right.

< div class = "row" > < div class = "column small-2 small-offset-2" > </ div > < div class = "column small-2 small-offset-4" > </ div > < div class = "column small-2" > </ div > </ div >

Push and pull

Shift columns around between breakpoints using -push- and -pull- . Especially helpful if you want to modify the order of columns based on the size of the screen.

< div class = "row" > < div class = "column small-10 small-push-2" > </ div > < div class = "column small-2 small-pull-10" > </ div > </ div >

Show and hide

show-on- and hide-on- allow you to show and hide rows or individual columns.

< div class = "row hide-on-small show-on-large" > < div class = "column" > </ div > </ div >

< div class = "row" > < div class = "column hide-on-medium show-on-large" > </ div > < div class = "column show-on-medium hide-on-large" > </ div > </ div >

Options

Import src/styles/main.scss directly to customize the grid:

$basicGrid__columns : 12 ; $basicGrid__width : 1280px ; $basicGrid__outer : 0 ; $basicGrid__gutter : 1.8rem ; $basicGrid__sizes : ( 'small' : 0 , 'medium' : 640px , 'large' : 1024px ); @ import 'src/styles/main' ;

Overwrite the SASS options with CSS variables to adjust the grid on the client: