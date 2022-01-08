A Foundation-like grid system based on the
flex display property.
|Name
|Description
|Link
|Default
|Includes all features and most column variations.
|Try it on CodePen
We recommend installing basicGrid using npm or yarn.
npm install basicgrid
yarn add basicgrid
Include the CSS files in the
head tag …
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/basicGrid.min.css">
… or use basicGrid via jsDelivr CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/basicgrid@3/dist/basicGrid.min.css">
max-width.
$sizes map.
Specify the widths of each column with
small-,
medium-, and
large- or use
-auto to fill the available space. Defaults to
small-12.
<div class="row">
<div class="column small-6 medium-6 large-4"></div>
<div class="column small-3 medium-auto large-4"></div>
<div class="column small-3 medium-auto large-4"></div>
</div>
left-on-,
center-on- and
right-on- change the horizontal alignment of all columns in a row.
around-on- and
between-on- allow you to distribute the columns. Defaults to
left-on-.
<div class="row left-on-small center-on-medium right-on-large">
<div class="column small-6"></div>
</div>
<div class="row around-on-small between-on-large">
<div class="column small-4"></div>
<div class="column small-4"></div>
</div>
top-on-,
middle-on- and
bottom-on- change the vertical alignment of all columns in a row. Defaults to
stretch-on-, which gives each column the same height.
<div class="row top-on-small middle-on-medium bottom-on-large">
<div class="column small-6"></div>
<div class="column small-6"></div>
</div>
Define the direction columns are placed in a row using
ltr-on- and
rtl-on-. Defaults to
ltr-on-.
<div class="row ltr-on-small rtl-on-medium">
<div class="column small-6"></div>
<div class="column small-6"></div>
</div>
Reorder columns with
first-on-,
last-on- and
origin-on-. Defaults to
origin-on-, which keeps the order as specified in the HTML.
<div class="row">
<div class="column small-4 last-on-small"></div>
<div class="column small-4"></div>
<div class="column small-4 first-on-small origin-on-medium"></div>
</div>
Use offset classes to move columns to the right.
<div class="row">
<div class="column small-2 small-offset-2"></div>
<div class="column small-2 small-offset-4"></div>
<div class="column small-2"></div>
</div>
Shift columns around between breakpoints using
-push- and
-pull-. Especially helpful if you want to modify the order of columns based on the size of the screen.
<div class="row">
<div class="column small-10 small-push-2"></div>
<div class="column small-2 small-pull-10"></div>
</div>
show-on- and
hide-on- allow you to show and hide rows or individual columns.
<div class="row hide-on-small show-on-large">
<div class="column"></div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="column hide-on-medium show-on-large"></div>
<div class="column show-on-medium hide-on-large"></div>
</div>
Import
src/styles/main.scss directly to customize the grid:
$basicGrid__columns: 12; // Number of columns
$basicGrid__width: 1280px; // Maximum width of a row
$basicGrid__outer: 0; // Gutter of the outermost row
$basicGrid__gutter: 1.8rem; // Gutter size between columns
// Column-Breakpoints
$basicGrid__sizes: (
'small': 0,
'medium': 640px,
'large': 1024px
);
@import 'src/styles/main';
Overwrite the SASS options with CSS variables to adjust the grid on the client:
html {
--basicGrid-width: 1200px;
--basicGrid-outer: 0;
--basicGrid-gutter: 1.8rem;
}