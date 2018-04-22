basicContext

Easy-to-use context-menu for your website or web-app.

Demos

Features

Works in all modern browsers

Written in Vanilla JS

CommonJS and AMD support

Layout and theme are separated CSS-files. This makes it easy to style our own context.

Stays within the viewport and never opens outside the visible screen-area (Demo)

Scrollable, when the height of the context-menu is bigger than the height of the browser (Demo)

Requirements

basicContext is written in Vanilla JS and only dependents on the following browser APIs:

All of these APIs are capable of being polyfilled in older browser. Check the linked resources above to determine if you must polyfill to achieve your desired level of browser support.

Setup

We recommend to install basicContext using Bower or npm.

bower install basicContext

npm install basiccontext

Include the CSS-files in the head and the JS-file at the end of your body :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/basicContext.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/themes/default.min.css" >

< script src = "dist/basicContext.min.js" > </ script >

Skip the JS-file if you want to use basicContext as module together with Browserify:

let basicContext = require ( 'basiccontext' )

How to use

Vanilla JS

Show a context-menu by using the following command:

document .querySelector( '.btn' ).addEventListener( 'click' , function ( e ) { let items = [ { title : 'Add Sites' , icon : 'ion-plus-round' , fn : clicked }, { title : 'Reset Login' , icon : 'ion-person' , fn : clicked }, { title : 'Help' , icon : 'ion-help-buoy' , fn : clicked }, { title : 'Disabled' , icon : 'ion-minus-circled' , fn : clicked, disabled : true }, { title : 'Invisible' , icon : 'ion-eye-disabled' , fn : clicked, visible : false }, { }, { title : 'Logout' , icon : 'ion-log-out' , fn : clicked } ] basicContext.show(items, e) })

jQuery

basicContext doesn't work properly with the normalized jQuery Event Object, but you can easily bypass this issue using e.originalEvent :

$( '.btn' ).on( 'click' , function ( e ) { let items = [ { title : 'Add Sites' , icon : 'ion-plus-round' , fn : clicked }, { title : 'Reset Login' , icon : 'ion-person' , fn : clicked }, { title : 'Help' , icon : 'ion-help-buoy' , fn : clicked }, { title : 'Disabled' , icon : 'ion-minus-circled' , fn : clicked, disabled : true }, { title : 'Invisible' , icon : 'ion-eye-disabled' , fn : clicked, visible : false }, { }, { title : 'Logout' , icon : 'ion-log-out' , fn : clicked } ] basicContext.show(items, e.originalEvent) })

Themes

Layout and theme are separated CSS-files. This makes it easy to style your own context or to choose from the included themes.

Name Preview CSS-File Demo Default theme CSS-File Demo Bright theme CSS-File Demo Dark theme CSS-File Demo

Addons

Include the following CSS-files to enhance the look and functionality of your contexts.