Easy-to-use context-menu for your website or web-app.
basicContext is written in Vanilla JS and only dependents on the following browser APIs:
All of these APIs are capable of being polyfilled in older browser. Check the linked resources above to determine if you must polyfill to achieve your desired level of browser support.
We recommend to install basicContext using Bower or npm.
bower install basicContext
npm install basiccontext
Include the CSS-files in the
head and the JS-file at the end of your
body:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/basicContext.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/themes/default.min.css">
<script src="dist/basicContext.min.js"></script>
Skip the JS-file if you want to use basicContext as module together with Browserify:
let basicContext = require('basiccontext')
Show a context-menu by using the following command:
document.querySelector('.btn').addEventListener('click', function(e) {
let items = [
{ title: 'Add Sites', icon: 'ion-plus-round', fn: clicked },
{ title: 'Reset Login', icon: 'ion-person', fn: clicked },
{ title: 'Help', icon: 'ion-help-buoy', fn: clicked },
{ title: 'Disabled', icon: 'ion-minus-circled', fn: clicked, disabled: true },
{ title: 'Invisible', icon: 'ion-eye-disabled', fn: clicked, visible: false },
{ },
{ title: 'Logout', icon: 'ion-log-out', fn: clicked }
]
basicContext.show(items, e)
})
basicContext doesn't work properly with the normalized jQuery Event Object, but you can easily bypass this issue using
e.originalEvent:
Layout and theme are separated CSS-files. This makes it easy to style your own context or to choose from the included themes.
Include the following CSS-files to enhance the look and functionality of your contexts.
