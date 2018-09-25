Generic basic auth Authorization header field parser for whatever.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

npm install basic-auth

API

var auth = require ( 'basic-auth' )

Get the basic auth credentials from the given request. The Authorization header is parsed and if the header is invalid, undefined is returned, otherwise an object with name and pass properties.

Parse a basic auth authorization header string. This will return an object with name and pass properties, or undefined if the string is invalid.

Example

Pass a Node.js request object to the module export. If parsing fails undefined is returned, otherwise an object with .name and .pass .

var auth = require ( 'basic-auth' ) var user = auth(req)

A header string from any other location can also be parsed with auth.parse , for example a Proxy-Authorization header:

var auth = require ( 'basic-auth' ) var user = auth.parse(req.getHeader( 'Proxy-Authorization' ))

With vanilla node.js http server

var http = require ( 'http' ) var auth = require ( 'basic-auth' ) var compare = require ( 'tsscmp' ) var server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var credentials = auth(req) if (!credentials || !check(credentials.name, credentials.pass)) { res.statusCode = 401 res.setHeader( 'WWW-Authenticate' , 'Basic realm="example"' ) res.end( 'Access denied' ) } else { res.end( 'Access granted' ) } }) function check ( name, pass ) { var valid = true valid = compare(name, 'john' ) && valid valid = compare(pass, 'secret' ) && valid return valid } server.listen( 3000 )

License

MIT