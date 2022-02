bashful

Parse and execute bash in javascript without doing any IO so you can use your own IO backend.

example

var bash = require ( 'bashful' )(process.env); var s = bash.createStream(); process.stdin.pipe(s).pipe(process.stdout);

node example/sh.js echo hello hello echo $PWD /home/substack/projects/bashful beep boop No command "beep" found

status

The scope of this module is to only support the internally-defined bash functions you can list by typing help in a real bash shell.

implemented

echo [-neE] [arg ...]

not yet implemented