A simple, lightweight task runner for Bash.
Runner was made to replace Make in those few use cases, when all you need is a
bunch of
.PHONY targets that are simple shell scripts. It uses a familiar
Bash syntax and only depends on
bash and
coreutils.
In addition, Runner provides tools to run tasks in parallel for improved performance, nice logging facilities and error handling.
Runner depends on:
>=4.2
>=8.0
For non-GNU environments, it also depends on:
>=5.0 (for resolving symlinks)
Note for macOS users:
Runner should work with bash version 3.2 and macOS version of coreutils, but that way you will miss a lot of the fancy stuff that comes with the Runner.
For improved experience, use Homebrew to install the missing dependencies:
brew install bash coreutils
Each of the below installation methods is differentiated along two properties:
runner command from your prompt.
You may want to combine multiple installation methods in order to satisfy both of these requirements. In particular, we recommend Simple (vendored) with a method that gives you a CLI and is compatible with your system.
|Local to Project
|CLI-enabled
|Simple (vendored)
|✅
|🚫
|Submodule (vendored)
|✅
|✅
|Homebrew
|🚫
|✅
|NPM
|✅
|✅
|Git + PATH
|🚫
|✅
Just drop
src/runner.sh anywhere in your project folder:
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/stylemistake/runner/master/src/runner.sh
Then skip to Runnerfile for how to use a vendored Runner installation.
If you'd like a slightly better story around updating Runner when vendored, you can use a Git submodule, if you're familiar with submodules:
git submodule add https://github.com/stylemistake/runner
Note that if submodules are too heavy-handed, you can get the same effect (without the ease of updating) by just unzip'ing Runner's source into your project.
You should now be able to access
runner.sh within the submodule. Additionally,
you can access the CLI with
./runner/bin/runner. You can make this more
ergonomic by altering your PATH:
export PATH="$PATH:./runner/bin"
To avoid modifying your path, you can add
runner as a git alias:
git config alias.runner = '!f(){ bash ./runner/bin/runner $@; }; f'
# runner can now be called as
git runner
Note this will prevent the runner from recognizing
--help, but will still allow using
-h to print the usage documentation.
Then skip to CLI to learn how to use the CLI.
On OS X, installing Runner globally is simple if you have Homebrew:
brew install stylemistake/formulae/runner
Then skip to CLI to learn how to use the CLI.
If you don't mind the additional dependency on the NPM ecosystem, you can install Runner with NPM:
# --- Local to Project --- #
npm install --save bash-task-runner
# to enable CLI:
export PATH="PATH:./node_modules/.bin"
# --- Global --- #
npm install -g bash-task-runner
Then skip to CLI to learn how to use the CLI.
If Runner is not available in a package manager for your system, you can clone Runner to your computer, and adjust your PATH to contain the installation location:
git clone https://github.com/stylemistake/runner
export PATH="$PATH:$(pwd)/runner/bin"
Then skip to CLI to learn how to use the CLI.
Please see
runner -h for complete, up-to-date CLI usage information.
Usage: runner [options] [task] [task_options] ...
Options:
-C <dir>, --directory=<dir> Change to <dir> before doing anything.
--completion=<shell> Output code to activate task completions.
Supported shells: 'bash'.
-f <file>, --file=<file> Use <file> as a runnerfile.
-l, --list-tasks List available tasks.
-v, --version Print the version of runner used
-h, --help Print this message and exit.
The
runner CLI supports autocompletion for task names and flags.
Add the following line your
~/.bashrc:
eval $(runner --completion=bash)
All flags you pass after the task name are passed to your tasks.
$ runner foo --production
task_foo() {
echo ${@} # --production
}
To pass options to the
runner CLI specifically, you must provide them
before any task names:
$ runner -f scripts/tasks.sh foo
Runner works in conjunction with a
runnerfile.sh. A basic Runnerfile looks
like this:
task_foo() {
## Do something...
}
task_bar() {
## Do something...
}
Invoke Runner using
runner [task...]:
$ runner foo bar
[23:43:37.754] Starting 'foo'
[23:43:37.755] Finished 'foo' after 1 ms
[23:43:37.756] Starting 'bar'
[23:43:37.757] Finished 'bar' after 1 ms
Optional: If you want the Runnerfile to be a standalone script, add this to the beginning (works best in conjunction with a vendored installation):
#!/usr/bin/env bash
cd "$(dirname "$0")" || exit
source <path_to>/runner.sh
To invoke such script, use
bash runnerfile.sh [task...].
Your Runnerfile can be named any of the following. Using a
.sh suffix helps
with editor syntax highlighting.
Runnerfile
Runnerfile.sh
runnerfile
runnerfile.sh
You can specify a default task in your Runnerfile. It will run when no arguments are provided. There are two ways to do this:
task_default() {
# do something ...
}
runner_default_task="foo"
task_foo() {
# do something ...
}
Tasks can launch other tasks in two ways: sequentially and in parallel. This way you can optimize the task flow for maximum concurrency.
To run tasks sequentially, use:
task_default() {
runner_sequence foo bar
## [23:50:33.194] Starting 'foo'
## [23:50:33.195] Finished 'foo' after 1 ms
## [23:50:33.196] Starting 'bar'
## [23:50:33.198] Finished 'bar' after 2 ms
}
To run tasks in parallel, use:
task_default() {
runner_parallel foo bar
## [23:50:33.194] Starting 'foo'
## [23:50:33.194] Starting 'bar'
## [23:50:33.196] Finished 'foo' after 2 ms
## [23:50:33.196] Finished 'bar' after 2 ms
}
Sometimes you need to stop the task if one of the commands fails. You can achieve this with a conditional return:
task_foo() {
...
php composer.phar install || return
...
}
If a failed task was a part of a sequence, the whole sequence fails. Same applies to the tasks running in parallel.
Notice that you should use this pattern for the whole sequence too to ensure no further code is executed afterwards and the overall return code is correctly set:
task_default() {
...
runner_sequence foo bar || return
...
echo "Won't show up on error above"
}
runner_log [message]
Prints a message with a timestamp. Variations of log with colors:
runner_log_error (red)
runner_log_warning (yellow)
runner_log_success (green)
runner_log_notice (gray)
runner_colorize <color> [message]
Colorizes the message with the specified color. Here's a list of colors:
black
red
green
yellow
blue
purple
cyan
light_gray
gray
light_red
light_green
light_yellow
light_blue
light_purple
light_cyan
white
runner_run [command]
runner_run command gives a way to run commands and have them outputted:
task_default() {
runner_run composer install
## [12:19:17.170] Starting 'default'...
## [12:19:17.173] composer install
## Loading composer repositories with package information
## ...
## [12:19:17.932] Finished 'default' after 758 ms
}
runner_get_defined_tasks
Lists all functions beginning with
task_.
runner_is_defined <name>
Checks if function is defined or program is accessible from current
$PATH.
runner_is_task_defined [task...]
Checks if task name is defined.
runner_sequence [task...]
Runs tasks sequentially. If any task in the sequence fails, it stops execution and returns an error code of a failed task.
runner_parallel [task...]
Runs tasks in parallel, and lets them finish even if any error occurs. In case of an error, this command returns a special error code.
Error codes:
1 - one task has failed
2 - some tasks have failed
3 - all tasks have failed
runner_bootstrap
Launches the task runner. This can be used to override the default startup mechanism.
By default, task runner starts up when it reaches the end of a Runnerfile.
By using
runner_bootstrap, you can manually choose a point where it begins
to run tasks:
task_default() {
## Do things...
}
runner_bootstrap ## <-- runs tasks here
if [[ ${?} -eq 0 ]]; then
echo "Success! :)"
else
echo "Failure! :("
fi
In example above, we used
runner_bootstrap to create a code section, which
handles the runner's exit code. You can use this to handle errors, do
cleanup work or restart certain tasks when needed.
Please provide pull requests in a separate branch (other than
master), this
way it's easier for me to review and pull changes.
Before writing code, open an issue to get initial feedback.
This software is covered by GNU Lesser General Public License v3 (LGPL-3.0). See LICENSE.md.
Style Mistake [stylemistake@gmail.com]