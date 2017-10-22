Bash-powered globbing for node.js
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save bash-glob
Install bash 4.3 or later
I recommend using homebrew to install/upgrade bash:
$ brew upgrade bash
The initial motivation was to use this for generating the
expected values for comparisons in tests. But as it turns out, this is faster than node-glob in most cases I've tested.
Moreover, this supports the majority of the feature-functionaly in node-glob, and it's more Bash-compliant since, well, it is Bash.
Edge cases
Inevitably there will be edge cases. Thus far, however, I've found that many of the edge cases that seem to be problematic are already addressed or not problematic for Bash.
Please feel free to create an issue if you find a bug or have a feature request.
var glob = require('bash-glob');
glob(pattern[, options]);
Asynchronously returns an array of files that match the given pattern or patterns.
Params
patterns {String|Array}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
options {Object}: Options to pass to bash. See available options.
cb {Function}: Callback function, with
err and
files array.
Example
var glob = require('bash-glob');
glob('*.js', function(err, files) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(files);
});
Asynchronously glob an array of files that match any of the given
patterns.
Params
patterns {String}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
options {Object}: Options to pass to bash. See available options.
cb {Function}: Callback function, with
err and
files array.
Example
var glob = require('bash-glob');
glob.each(['*.js', '*.md'], {dot: true}, function(err, files) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(files);
});
Returns an array of files that match the given patterns or patterns.
Params
patterns {String}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
options {Object}: Options to pass to bash. See available options.
returns {Array}: Returns an array of files.
Example
var glob = require('bash-glob');
console.log(glob.sync('*.js', {cwd: 'foo'}));
console.log(glob.sync(['*.js'], {cwd: 'bar'}));
The following options may be used with the main
glob function or any other method:
dotglob: (or
dot, for node-glob compatibility) Includes filenames beginning with a
. (dot) in the results of pathname expansion.
extglob: Enable extended pattern matching features.
failglob: If set, patterns that fail to match filenames during pathname expansion result in an error message.
globstar: Enable recursive globbing with
**.
nocaseglob: (or
nocase, for node-glob compatibility) Enable case-insensitive matching in filenames when performing pathname expansion.
nullglob: If set, Bash allows patterns which match no files to expand to a null string, rather than themselves.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on October 22, 2017.