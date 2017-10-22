Bash-powered globbing for node.js

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save bash-glob

Install bash 4.3 or later

I recommend using homebrew to install/upgrade bash:

$ brew upgrade bash

The initial motivation was to use this for generating the expected values for comparisons in tests. But as it turns out, this is faster than node-glob in most cases I've tested.

Moreover, this supports the majority of the feature-functionaly in node-glob, and it's more Bash-compliant since, well, it is Bash.

Edge cases

Inevitably there will be edge cases. Thus far, however, I've found that many of the edge cases that seem to be problematic are already addressed or not problematic for Bash.

Please feel free to create an issue if you find a bug or have a feature request.

Usage

var glob = require ( 'bash-glob' ); glob(pattern[, options]);

API

Asynchronously returns an array of files that match the given pattern or patterns.

Params

patterns {String|Array} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. options {Object} : Options to pass to bash. See available options.

: Options to pass to bash. See available options. cb {Function}: Callback function, with err and files array.

Example

var glob = require ( 'bash-glob' ); glob( '*.js' , function ( err, files ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(files); });

Asynchronously glob an array of files that match any of the given patterns .

Params

patterns {String} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. options {Object} : Options to pass to bash. See available options.

: Options to pass to bash. See available options. cb {Function}: Callback function, with err and files array.

Example

var glob = require ( 'bash-glob' ); glob.each([ '*.js' , '*.md' ], { dot : true }, function ( err, files ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(files); });

Returns an array of files that match the given patterns or patterns.

Params

patterns {String} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. options {Object} : Options to pass to bash. See available options.

: Options to pass to bash. See available options. returns {Array}: Returns an array of files.

Example

var glob = require ( 'bash-glob' ); console .log(glob.sync( '*.js' , { cwd : 'foo' })); console .log(glob.sync([ '*.js' ], { cwd : 'bar' }));

Options

The following options may be used with the main glob function or any other method:

dotglob : (or dot , for node-glob compatibility) Includes filenames beginning with a . (dot) in the results of pathname expansion.

: (or , for node-glob compatibility) Includes filenames beginning with a (dot) in the results of pathname expansion. extglob : Enable extended pattern matching features.

: Enable extended pattern matching features. failglob : If set, patterns that fail to match filenames during pathname expansion result in an error message.

: If set, patterns that fail to match filenames during pathname expansion result in an error message. globstar : Enable recursive globbing with ** .

: Enable recursive globbing with . nocaseglob : (or nocase , for node-glob compatibility) Enable case-insensitive matching in filenames when performing pathname expansion.

: (or , for node-glob compatibility) Enable case-insensitive matching in filenames when performing pathname expansion. nullglob : If set, Bash allows patterns which match no files to expand to a null string, rather than themselves.

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

