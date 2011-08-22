openbase logo
bash

by Felix Geisendörfer
0.0.1 (see all)

Utilities for using bash from node.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bash

Utilities for using bash from node.js.

API

bash.escape(parameter)

Escapes the given parameter for bash. This is done by escaping all non alpha-numeric / dash characters with a backslash.

Example:

> bash.escape('hello world');
'Hello\\ World'

bash.args(options, prefix, suffix)

Takes a list of options and turns them into an arguments string common to most *nix programs.

Objects are turned into arguments:

> bash.args({a: 1, b: 2}, '--', '=');
'--a=1 --b=2'

Values are escaped:

> bash.args({foo: 'hi you'}, '--', '=');
'--foo=hi\\ you'

Array values turn into multiple arguments:

> bash.args({a: [1, 2]}, '--', '=');
'--a=1 --a=2'

null / true values turn into flags:

> bash.args({a: true, b: null}, '--', '=');
'--a --b'

Alternate suffix / prefix settings:

> bash.args({a: 1, b: 2}, '-', ' ');
'-a 1 -b 2'

options can be an array as well:

> bash.args([{a: 1}, {a: 2, b: 3}] '-', ' ');
'-a 1 -a 2 -b 3'

License

This library is released under the MIT license.

