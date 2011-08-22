bash

Utilities for using bash from node.js.

API

Escapes the given parameter for bash. This is done by escaping all non alpha-numeric / dash characters with a backslash.

Example:

> bash.escape( 'hello world' ); 'Hello\\ World'

Takes a list of options and turns them into an arguments string common to most *nix programs.

Objects are turned into arguments:

> bash.args({ a : 1 , b : 2 }, '--' , '=' ); '--a=1 --b=2'

Values are escaped:

> bash.args({ foo : 'hi you' }, '--' , '=' ); '--foo=hi\\ you'

Array values turn into multiple arguments:

> bash.args({ a : [ 1 , 2 ]}, '--' , '=' ); '--a=1 --a=2'

null / true values turn into flags:

> bash.args({ a : true , b : null }, '--' , '=' ); '--a --b'

Alternate suffix / prefix settings:

> bash.args({ a : 1 , b : 2 }, '-' , ' ' ); '-a 1 -b 2'

options can be an array as well:

> bash.args([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 , b : 3 }] '-' , ' ' ); '-a 1 -a 2 -b 3'

License

This library is released under the MIT license.