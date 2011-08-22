Utilities for using bash from node.js.
Escapes the given
parameter for bash. This is done by escaping all non
alpha-numeric / dash characters with a backslash.
Example:
> bash.escape('hello world');
'Hello\\ World'
Takes a list of
options and turns them into an arguments string common to
most *nix programs.
Objects are turned into arguments:
> bash.args({a: 1, b: 2}, '--', '=');
'--a=1 --b=2'
Values are escaped:
> bash.args({foo: 'hi you'}, '--', '=');
'--foo=hi\\ you'
Array values turn into multiple arguments:
> bash.args({a: [1, 2]}, '--', '=');
'--a=1 --a=2'
null /
true values turn into flags:
> bash.args({a: true, b: null}, '--', '=');
'--a --b'
Alternate suffix / prefix settings:
> bash.args({a: 1, b: 2}, '-', ' ');
'-a 1 -b 2'
options can be an array as well:
> bash.args([{a: 1}, {a: 2, b: 3}] '-', ' ');
'-a 1 -a 2 -b 3'
This library is released under the MIT license.