Base Web React Components

Base is a design system comprised of modern, responsive, living components. Base Web is the React implementation of Base.

Usage

On npm, you can find Base Web as baseui .

Add baseui and its peer dependencies to your project:

yarn add baseui styletron-react styletron-engine-atomic npm install baseui styletron-react styletron-engine-atomic

import {Client as Styletron} from 'styletron-engine-atomic' ; import {Provider as StyletronProvider} from 'styletron-react' ; import {LightTheme, BaseProvider, styled} from 'baseui' ; import {StatefulInput} from 'baseui/input' ; const engine = new Styletron(); const Centered = styled( 'div' , { display : 'flex' , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , height : '100%' , }); export default function Hello ( ) { return ( < StyletronProvider value = {engine} > < BaseProvider theme = {LightTheme} > < Centered > < StatefulInput /> </ Centered > </ BaseProvider > </ StyletronProvider > ); }

Both Base Web and Styletron come with flow types and TypeScript. All our components are typed and examples have Vanilla, Flow and TypeScript versions. For Styletron + TS, you need to add some additional packages:

yarn add @types/styletron-standard @types/styletron-react @types/styletron-engine-atomic

Docs

To read the documentation, please visit baseweb.design.

Contributing

Shoutouts 🙏

Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.