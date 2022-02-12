openbase logo
Average Rating

4.8/55
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Base Web React Components

Build status

Base is a design system comprised of modern, responsive, living components. Base Web is the React implementation of Base.

Usage

On npm, you can find Base Web as baseui.

Add baseui and its peer dependencies to your project:

# using yarn
yarn add baseui styletron-react styletron-engine-atomic

# using npm
npm install baseui styletron-react styletron-engine-atomic

import {Client as Styletron} from 'styletron-engine-atomic';
import {Provider as StyletronProvider} from 'styletron-react';
import {LightTheme, BaseProvider, styled} from 'baseui';
import {StatefulInput} from 'baseui/input';

const engine = new Styletron();

const Centered = styled('div', {
  display: 'flex',
  justifyContent: 'center',
  alignItems: 'center',
  height: '100%',
});

export default function Hello () {
  return (
    <StyletronProvider value={engine}>
      <BaseProvider theme={LightTheme}>
        <Centered>
          <StatefulInput />
        </Centered>
      </BaseProvider>
    </StyletronProvider>
  );
}

Both Base Web and Styletron come with flow types and TypeScript. All our components are typed and examples have Vanilla, Flow and TypeScript versions. For Styletron + TS, you need to add some additional packages:

yarn add @types/styletron-standard @types/styletron-react @types/styletron-engine-atomic

Docs

To read the documentation, please visit baseweb.design.

Contributing

Contributing

Shoutouts 🙏

BrowserStack Logo

Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.

