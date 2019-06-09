Tool for testing using baseline strategy.
WARNING: it's early beta, so documentation may have mistakes, if you face any problems feel free to create issues.
This tool much like Jest or Mocha gives you an opportunity to test your application by creating unit-tests, it also supports end-to-end testing (actually WILL support).
But unlike other most known frameworks it uses another approach which could be named Baseline Strategy. Initially inspired by TypeScript tests (see them here) it looks like thing that's able to change way we're testing.
Current situation with TDD and tooling around it is complicated. There are a lot of problems and corner cases. And while everybody agrees that unit-testing is generally correct approach, amount of efforts required by it frequently makes TDD unsuitable for particular project.
We are trying to change it.
Our goal is moving TDD from processes (like agile, scrum, waterfall, etc.) to developer's tooling (like linters, compilers, etc.). In order to achieve it we have to focus on real strengths of TDD and unit-testing:
To understand core idea and approach better, you can read Is TDD wrong? (RU)
Let's assume you have module
yourModule.js that exports one function.
Baseline test (e.g.
yourModule.spec.js) will look like this:
const yourModule = require('yourModule');
const oneUsage = yourModule('arguments', 'of', 'your', 'function');
const severalUsages = ['array', 'of', 'arguments'].map(yourModule);
let resultOfComplexUsageScenario;
// some code/function/promise that fulfils
// `resultOfComplexUsageScenario` with (a)sync value(s)
// actually any code that uses `yourModule` could be here
module.exports = {
oneUsage,
severalUsages,
resultOfComplexUsageScenario,
// any number of additional values
}
Run:
baset test
And this test will produce file
yourModule.spec.tmp.base.
It's temporary unverified baseline and contains all exported values (e.g.
oneUsage,
severalUsages, etc.).
Just take a look at them and if you think they are correct run:
baset accept
And
yourModule.spec.base will be generated.
From this point you have test and baseline for
yourModule that describe its behavior.
All further test runs will compare generated
yourModule.spec.tmp.base with
yourModule.spec.base and fail if they are different, or pass otherwise.
You haven't, but if you:
describe,
it,
equalsTo that blows your tests and forces you to write a lot of code to test
helloWorld.js
It worth trying
baset.
For global, just run:
npm install -g baset
But we're recomending:
npm install --save-dev baset
and adding next lines to
scripts section in your
package.json:
"test": "baset",
"accept": "baset accept"
From command line:
baset <command> [options]
Commands:
|Name
|Description
|Aliases
|test
|Default. Creating temp baseline and comparing it to existing one
|t
|accept
|Accepting new baseline
|a
|scaffold
|Scaffolding specs for existing code
|s
Options:
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default value
|‑‑version
|Show version number
|boolean
|‑‑specs, ‑s
|Glob pattern for spec files
|string
"**/*.spec.js"
|‑‑bases, ‑b
|Glob pattern for baseline files
|string
"**/*.base"
|‑‑help, ‑h
|Show help
|boolean
|‑‑reporter, ‑r
|TAP reporter for test results.
false to get plain TAP output
|string
"tap-diff"
|‑‑plugins, ‑p
|Plugins used for your tests
|string | configuration
".spec.js$:baset-baseliner-json"
|‑‑options, ‑o
|Options for plugins
|TBD
{}
|‑‑files, ‑f
|Glob pattern for project files. Used by scaffolder.
|string
undefined
|‑‑isolateContext
|Run each test in isolated context. May be usefull, if your tests/code may affect other tests by mutating globals. ATTENTION: this will slow down your tests.
|boolean
false
isolateContext
In your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "baset",
"accept": "baset accept"
},
"baset": {
"specs": "**/*.spec.js",
"bases": "**/*.base",
"plugins": {
".spec.js$": ["baset-plugin-module-name", "baset-baseliner-json"]
},
"options": {
"baset-plugin-module-name": {
// List of options for baset plugin.
// All available should be listed at
// plugins README.md file.
}
}
}
}
In
.basetrc or
.basetrc.json:
{
"specs": "**/*.spec.js",
"bases": "**/*.base",
"plugins": {
".spec.js$": ["baset-plugin-module-name", "baset-baseliner-json"]
},
"options": {
"baset-plugin-module-name": {
// List of options for baset plugin.
// All available should be listed at
// plugins README.md file.
}
}
}
The most important configuration option is
plugins. You may configure it via command line or via configuration file or even using
baset section in
package.json.
package.json)
{
"plugins": {
"${pattern}": "${options}"
}
}
${pattern} - is regular expression for filename of your test files, so you may define different plugin options for different file types (e.g. using
baset-reader-ts for
.ts files and
baset-reader-babel for
.js files).
${options} - is
string or
string[] or
object with following fields:
|Field
|Description
|Type
|Default value
|baseliner
|name or path to module, that is responsible for generating baseline
|string Required
|baset-baseliner-json
|environment
|name or path to module, that mimics desired environment (e.g. browser)
|string
|undefined
|readers
|name or path to module(s), that reads and transpiles specs and source code (e.g. babel, typescript)
|string[] | string
|undefined
|resolvers
|name or path to module(s), that is able to resolve specific values (e.g. react components or pixi sprites)
|string[] | string
|undefined
|imports
|name or path to module(s), that should be imported in test context (e.g. polyfills or reflect-metadata)
|string[] | string
|undefined
|isolateContext
|Run each test in isolated context. May be usefull, if your tests/code may affect other tests by mutating globals. ATTENTION: this will slow down your tests.
|boolean
|false
If
${options} is
string, then it used as
baseliner name or path.
If
${options} is
string[], then it has to follow next agreement for its content:
["-env-pluginOrPath", ..."importPaths", ..."-reader-pluginsOrPaths", ..."-resolver-pluginsOrPaths", "-baseliner-pluginOrPath"]
Where everything except
baseliner is optional and
... means that several entities are allowed.
NOTE: grouping of entities is based on their names, so all plugins MUST contain substring
-(env|reader|resolver|baseliner)-, except imports (last ones don't have any naming requirements).
Just type following command in your favorite terminal:
baset -p ${pattern}:${options}
${pattern} - is regular expression for filename of your test files (same as in previous paragraph).
${options} - is
string[], where values are separated by
: sign. This array has exactly same semantic as using
string[] in configuration file.
Our tests folder contains projects used for end-to-end tests of
baset package (using
baset itself, of course), so you can use them as references for integrating baset into your workflow.
There are only few plugins right now:
baset-baseliner-json - default plugin that used for creating baseline from exported values of spec
baset-baseliner-md - plugin that used for creating baselines in Markdown format
baset-env-browser - simple plugin that enables browser API in specs and sources using jsdom package.
baset-reader-ts - simple plugin that allows to write specs using TypeScript
baset-reader-babel - simple plugin that allows to write specs using Babel
baset-reader-md - simple plugin that allows to write specs using MarkDown where only code blocks are executed, and
# headings used for tests structuring.
baset-resolver-react - simple plugin that resolves react components as
html
baset-resolver-pixi - simple plugin that resolver pixi DisplayObject as
base64 encoded image
You may track progress for first stable release at this milestone
Recent changes can be viewed on the CHANGELOG
Read to contribute CONTRIBUTING or
Read to contribute PULL REQUEST TEMPLATE
Copyright (c) Ihor Chulinda. This source code is licensed under the MIT license.