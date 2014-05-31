Utility for converting numbers to/from different bases/alphabets. Common bases have convenience aliases (see below), but arbitrary/custom alphabets can be used.
On the server side w/ Node.js:
npm install bases
Or in the browser (adds a global
Bases variable for now):
<script src="bases.js"></script>
var bases = require('./bases');
// or window.Bases in the browser
bases.toBase16(200); // => 'c8'
bases.toBase62(99999); // => 'q0T'
bases.toAlphabet(300, 'aAbBcC'); // => 'Abba'
bases.fromBase16('c8'); // => 200
bases.fromBase62('q0T'); // => 99999
bases.fromAlphabet('Abba', 'aAbBcC'); // => 300
Going from numbers to strings:
toAlphabet(num, alphabet): returns a string representation of the given
number for the given alphabet, where the alphabet is an arbitrary string of
characters. (See known alphabets below for examples.)
toBase(num, base): convenience helper for known bases (see below).
toBaseX(num): convenience helpers for known bases (see below), e.g.
toBase62(num).
Going from strings to numbers:
fromAlphabet(str, alphabet): returns an integer representation of the given
string for the given alphabet.
fromBase(num, base): convenience helper for known bases.
fromBaseX(str): convenience helpers for known bases.
Numbers only:
|Base-2
|
01
|...
|
012...
|Base-10
|
0123456789
Letters only:
|Base-26
|
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
|Base-52
|
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
Alphanumeric:
|Base-11
|
0123456789a
|...
|
0123456789ab...
|Base-16
|
0123456789abcdef
|Base-36
|
0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
|Base-62
|
0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
Human-friendly:
|Base-32 (from Douglas Crockford)
|
0123456789ABCDEFGHJKMNPQRSTVWXYZ (no
IOLU)
|Base-58 (from Flickr)
|
123456789abcdefghijkmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHJKLMNPQRSTUVWXYZ (no
0lIO)
Other:
|Base-64 (as standardized)
|
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/
Base-64 warning: besides there being several different standards, padding isn't currently added and line lengths aren't tracked. Not recommended for use with APIs that expect formal base-64 strings!
MIT license. (c) 2012-2014 Aseem Kishore and contributors.