Utility for converting numbers to/from different bases/alphabets. Common bases have convenience aliases (see below), but arbitrary/custom alphabets can be used.

Installation

On the server side w/ Node.js:

npm install bases

Or in the browser (adds a global Bases variable for now):

< script src = "bases.js" > </ script >

Usage

var bases = require ( './bases' ); bases.toBase16( 200 ); bases.toBase62( 99999 ); bases.toAlphabet( 300 , 'aAbBcC' ); bases.fromBase16( 'c8' ); bases.fromBase62( 'q0T' ); bases.fromAlphabet( 'Abba' , 'aAbBcC' );

API

Going from numbers to strings:

toAlphabet(num, alphabet) : returns a string representation of the given number for the given alphabet, where the alphabet is an arbitrary string of characters. (See known alphabets below for examples.)

toBase(num, base) : convenience helper for known bases (see below).

toBaseX(num) : convenience helpers for known bases (see below), e.g. toBase62(num) .

Going from strings to numbers:

fromAlphabet(str, alphabet) : returns an integer representation of the given string for the given alphabet.

fromBase(num, base) : convenience helper for known bases.

fromBaseX(str) : convenience helpers for known bases.

Known Bases/Alphabets

Numbers only:

Base-2 01 ... 012... Base-10 0123456789

Letters only:

Base-26 abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz Base-52 abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

Alphanumeric:

Base-11 0123456789a ... 0123456789ab... Base-16 0123456789abcdef Base-36 0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz Base-62 0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

Human-friendly:

Base-32 (from Douglas Crockford) 0123456789ABCDEFGHJKMNPQRSTVWXYZ (no IOLU ) Base-58 (from Flickr) 123456789abcdefghijkmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHJKLMNPQRSTUVWXYZ (no 0lIO )

Other:

Base-64 warning: besides there being several different standards, padding isn't currently added and line lengths aren't tracked. Not recommended for use with APIs that expect formal base-64 strings!

License

MIT license. (c) 2012-2014 Aseem Kishore and contributors.