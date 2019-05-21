An mixin for realigning your typographic elements with proper graphic design baseline. The intent is to make it much easier to compose pages while maintaining your vertical rhythm.
In CSS, the text in a given element will sit centred within its own line-height. In the design world the line height is measured from the baseline of the text. As a result our UIs often deviate from the designers intentions, requiring a heap of pixel-nudging to get things to line up again.
If you want to know more about the how or why, here is a link to a presentation a gave at MelbCSS about the problem this has solved for our teams — Teaching CSS to talk like a designer
Using CSS transforms we can translate the text back onto the baseline where it should be.
The goal is for everything to be scalable. If the
font-size is changed or a new level in your typographic hierarchy introduced, it would be great not to have to recalculate the descender height every time.
Install the mixin into your project, and pass it the following parameters:
eg.
@import (reference) "basekick/mixin";
.MyHeading {
.basekick(<options>);
}
bk-type-size-modifier (required)
The multiplier for type font size, relative to the base font size of your typographic hierarchy.
bk-descender-height-scale (required)
The height of the descender expressed as a ratio of the font.
bk-type-row-span (required)
The number of rows the type should span.
bk-grid-row-height (required)
The number of pixels for each grid row.
bk-base-font-size (required)
The base font size on which your type size modifiers are based.
bk-line-height-override (optional)
Explicit line height override to set an exact value in exceptional cases.
eg.
var basekick = require("basekick");
var myHeadingStyles = basekick(options);
options (required)
|Options
|Type
|Required
|Description
|typeSizeModifier
int
|Y
|The multiplier for type font size, relative to the base font size of your typographic hierarchy.
|typeRowSpan
int
|Y
|The multiplier for type font size, relative to the base font size of your document.
|descenderHeightScale
int
|Y
|The multiplier for type font size, relative to the base font size of your document.
|baseFontSize
int
|Y
|The base font size on which your type size modifiers are based.
|gridRowHeight
int
|Y
|The number of pixels for each grid row.
|lineHeightOverride
int
|N
|Explicit line height override to set an exact value in exceptional cases.
The following example has the following design requirements:
10px.
9px high.
14px over an 2 grid rows.
21px over a 3 grid rows.
Variables
@base-font-size: 10; // Base font size
@grid-row-height: 9px; // Height of grid rows
@font-descender-height-scale: 0.14; // The descender height for the specified font expressed as a scale
@standard-type-scale: 1.4;
@standard-row-span: 2;
@heading-type-scale: 2.1;
@heading-row-span: 3;
Card component styles
.card {
font-family: Helvetica Neue;
}
.card__content {
.basekick(@standard-type-scale,
@standard-type-descender-height,
@standard-row-span,
@grid-row-height,
@base-font-size);
}
.card__title {
.basekick(@heading-type-scale,
@heading-type-descender-height,
@heading-row-span,
@grid-row-height,
@base-font-size);
}