Baseguide is a lightweight and robust CSS framework for prototyping and production code.

Responsive and scalable components

and scalable components Robust flexbox grid

flexbox grid Extendable breakpoint system

breakpoint system Consistent vertical rhythm and modular scale

Table of Contents

Install

Download

CDN

This is great for prototyping, but doesn’t allow any customization. To load Baseguide via unpkg, add this to your <head> :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/baseguide@4.1.1/dist/css/baseguide.min.css" >

Package Managers

npm: npm install baseguide

yarn: yarn add baseguide

Development

Dependencies

Use npm install or yarn install to install the dev dependencies.

Gulp

The included gulpfile takes care of compiling, optimizing and minifying your assets.

Command Description gulp Build files, watch for changes and start a local server using Browsersync gulp build Build files once gulp watch Watch files and build when a change occurs gulp lint Lint the scss and js source files

Sass

Default variables can be changed before importing Baseguide. Take a look at the _settings.scss file to see all variables.

$button-bg : #bada55 ; @ import 'baseguide' ;

Breakpoints

Breakpoints can easily be configured using the $mq-breakpoints map. Note that the breakpoints have to be sorted from small to large.

The default configuration looks like this:

$mq-breakpoints : ( xs: 0 , sm: 400px , md: 680px , lg: 960px , xl: 1200px );

Baseguide generates all the necessary grid and responsive visibility classes based on these breakpoints.

Media Queries

Media Queries are handled by Sass MQ.

@ include mq(md) { }

The snippet above compiles to the following CSS:

@ media (min-width: 42.5em ) { }

Check out the Sass MQ documentation for more details and advanced usage of media queries.

Breakpoint Loop

The loop-breakpoints mixin iterates through all breakpoints. It sets three global variables and outputs the @content for each breakpoint.

@ include loop-breakpoints( $breakpoints : $mq-breakpoints , $inclusive : true, $mq : true) { @ debug $breakpoint ; @ debug $is-first-breakpoint ; @ debug $is-last-breakpoint ; }

It’s a powerful tool that for example allows the generation of additional responsive helper classes.

@ include loop-breakpoints { .text- #{ $breakpoint }- left { text-align : left; } .text- #{ $breakpoint }-center { text-align : center; } .text- #{ $breakpoint }- right { text-align : right; } }

Grid

The grid system is responsive and follows the mobile first pattern. It offers predefined classes for quick layouts as well as powerful mixins for more semantic layouts.

The number of columns is controlled by the $grid-columns variable which defaults to 12.

Basic Example

< div class = "container" > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col col-md-6" > </ div > < div class = "col col-md-6" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Gutters

The gutters are controlled by the $grid-gutter variable. It can either be a global value across all breakpoints or a map with gutter values per breakpoint.

$grid-gutter : 60px ; $grid-gutter : ( xs: 20px , md: 40px );

Accessing gutter values is easy using the get-gutter function. The smallest gutter gets returned by default.

.col { margin-bottom : get-gutter(); @ include mq(md) { margin-bottom : get-gutter(md); } }

Mixins

The grid mixins can be used to create custom containers, rows and columns.

@ include container( $gutter , $width ); @ include row( $gutter ); @ include column-base( $gutter , $size , $columns ); @ include column( $size , $columns ); @ include column-push( $size , $columns ); @ include column-pull( $size , $columns ); @ include column-offset( $size , $columns ); @ include column-block( $columns );

Two Column Layout

@ include mq(sm) { .col-content { @ include column( 80% ); } .col-sidebar { @ include column( 40% ); } }

< div class = "container" > < div class = "row" > < article class = "col col-content" > Main Content </ article > < aside class = "col col-sidebar" > Sidebar </ aside > </ div > </ div >

Gallery Layout Using Block Grid

.col-gallery { @ include column-base; @ include column-block( 3 ); @ include mq(md) { @ include column-block( 6 ); } }

< div class = "container" > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col-gallery" > Gallery item </ div > < div class = "col-gallery" > Gallery item </ div > < div class = "col-gallery" > Gallery item </ div > < div class = "col-gallery" > Gallery item </ div > < div class = "col-gallery" > Gallery item </ div > < div class = "col-gallery" > Gallery item </ div > </ div > </ div >

Forms

Standard Form Controls

All form controls listed in $input-selector get styled by default. The variable can be changed to a custom selector like .form-control . This will allow you to selectively style form controls based on that selector.

Custom Form Controls

The custom forms component was designed with progressive enhancement in mind. Browsers that support feature queries and appearance get the fully enhanced experience.

Typography

Headings

The value for $type-scale-base defines the smallest heading (h6). From there the remaining heading font sizes are calculated using the $type-scale . Major Third (1.25) is the default type scale. Check type-scale.com for more scales.

By using a map for $type-scale-base you can scale all headings up or down in harmony on a specific breakpoint.

$type-scale-base : ( xs: $font-size-base , md: $font-size-base * 2 );

Browser Support

Latest stable: Chrome, Edge, Firefox

IE 11+

Safari 9+

Mobile Safari 9+

Android Browser 4.4+

Baseguide uses Autoprefixer to handle CSS vendor prefixes.

Inspired By…

License

The code is released under the MIT license.