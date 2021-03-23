Baseguide is a lightweight and robust CSS framework for prototyping and production code.
This is great for prototyping, but doesn’t allow any customization. To load Baseguide via unpkg, add this to your
<head>:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/baseguide@4.1.1/dist/css/baseguide.min.css">
npm:
npm install baseguide
yarn:
yarn add baseguide
Use
npm install or
yarn install to install the dev dependencies.
The included gulpfile takes care of compiling, optimizing and minifying your assets.
|Command
|Description
gulp
|Build files, watch for changes and start a local server using Browsersync
gulp build
|Build files once
gulp watch
|Watch files and build when a change occurs
gulp lint
|Lint the scss and js source files
Default variables can be changed before importing Baseguide. Take a look at the _settings.scss file to see all variables.
$button-bg: #bada55; // 1. Customize default variables
@import 'baseguide'; // 2. Import Baseguide
// 3. Add your own styles here
Breakpoints can easily be configured using the
$mq-breakpoints map. Note that the breakpoints have to be sorted from small to large.
The default configuration looks like this:
$mq-breakpoints: (
xs: 0,
sm: 400px,
md: 680px,
lg: 960px,
xl: 1200px
);
Baseguide generates all the necessary grid and responsive visibility classes based on these breakpoints.
Media Queries are handled by Sass MQ.
// include the media query mixin and pass the breakpoint key
@include mq(md) {
}
The snippet above compiles to the following CSS:
@media (min-width: 42.5em) {
}
Check out the Sass MQ documentation for more details and advanced usage of media queries.
The
loop-breakpoints mixin iterates through all breakpoints. It sets three global variables and outputs the
@content for each breakpoint.
@include loop-breakpoints($breakpoints: $mq-breakpoints, $inclusive: true, $mq: true) {
@debug $breakpoint;
@debug $is-first-breakpoint;
@debug $is-last-breakpoint;
}
It’s a powerful tool that for example allows the generation of additional responsive helper classes.
@include loop-breakpoints {
.text-#{$breakpoint}-left {
text-align: left;
}
.text-#{$breakpoint}-center {
text-align: center;
}
.text-#{$breakpoint}-right {
text-align: right;
}
}
The grid system is responsive and follows the mobile first pattern. It offers predefined classes for quick layouts as well as powerful mixins for more semantic layouts.
The number of columns is controlled by the
$grid-columns variable which defaults to 12.
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col col-md-6"></div>
<div class="col col-md-6"></div>
</div>
</div>
The gutters are controlled by the
$grid-gutter variable. It can either be a global value across all breakpoints or a map with gutter values per breakpoint.
// set gutter for all breakpoints
$grid-gutter: 60px;
// start with 20px gutter and increase to 40px from the md breakpoint
// note: breakpoints can be skipped to keep the last defined value
$grid-gutter: (
xs: 20px,
md: 40px
);
Accessing gutter values is easy using the
get-gutter function. The smallest gutter gets returned by default.
.col {
margin-bottom: get-gutter();
@include mq(md) {
margin-bottom: get-gutter(md);
}
}
The grid mixins can be used to create custom containers, rows and columns.
// $gutter: gutter width in pixels or map with gutters, defaults to $grid-gutter
// $size: column width as percentage value, decimal number or column count
// $columns: an integer, the total number of columns, defaults to $grid-columns
// $width: container width in pixels, defaults to $grid-container
@include container($gutter, $width);
@include row($gutter);
@include column-base($gutter, $size, $columns);
@include column($size, $columns);
@include column-push($size, $columns);
@include column-pull($size, $columns);
@include column-offset($size, $columns);
@include column-block($columns);
@include mq(sm) {
.col-content {
@include column(80%);
}
.col-sidebar {
@include column(40%);
}
}
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<article class="col col-content">Main Content</article>
<aside class="col col-sidebar">Sidebar</aside>
</div>
</div>
.col-gallery {
@include column-base;
@include column-block(3);
@include mq(md) {
@include column-block(6);
}
}
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-gallery">Gallery item</div>
<div class="col-gallery">Gallery item</div>
<div class="col-gallery">Gallery item</div>
<div class="col-gallery">Gallery item</div>
<div class="col-gallery">Gallery item</div>
<div class="col-gallery">Gallery item</div>
</div>
</div>
All form controls listed in
$input-selector get styled by default. The variable can be changed to a custom selector like
.form-control. This will allow you to selectively style form controls based on that selector.
The custom forms component was designed with progressive enhancement in mind. Browsers that support feature queries and appearance get the fully enhanced experience.
The value for
$type-scale-base defines the smallest heading (h6). From there the remaining heading font sizes are calculated using the
$type-scale. Major Third (1.25) is the default type scale. Check type-scale.com for more scales.
By using a map for
$type-scale-base you can scale all headings up or down in harmony on a specific breakpoint.
$type-scale-base: (
xs: $font-size-base,
md: $font-size-base * 2
);
Baseguide uses Autoprefixer to handle CSS vendor prefixes.
The code is released under the MIT license.