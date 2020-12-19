Converting to, and from, base64url
$ npm install base64url
After installing with
npm you can require this library from JavaScript or TypeScript:
JavaScript
const base64url = require('base64url');
TypeScript:
import base64url from "base64url";
The CLI has been removed. For the time being, please install
base64url@1.0.6 if you need the CLI.
base64url encode
input. Input should be a
string or a
Buffer.
Example
> base64url("ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space")
'bGFkaWVzIGFuZCBnZW50bGVtYW4sIHdlIGFyZSBmbG9hdGluZyBpbiBzcGFjZQ'
Convert a base64url encoded string into a raw string. The
encoding argument can be used if the input is a string that's not utf8.
> base64url.decode("cmlkZTogZHJlYW1zIGJ1cm4gZG93bg")
'ride: dreams burn down'
Convert a base64 encoded string to a base64url encoded string.
Example
> base64url.fromBase64('qL8R4QIcQ/ZsRqOAbeRfcZhilN/MksRtDaErMA==')
'qL8R4QIcQ_ZsRqOAbeRfcZhilN_MksRtDaErMA'
Convert a base64url encoded string to a base64 encoded string.
> base64url.toBase64('qL8R4QIcQ_ZsRqOAbeRfcZhilN_MksRtDaErMA')
'qL8R4QIcQ/ZsRqOAbeRfcZhilN/MksRtDaErMA=='
Convert a base64url encoded string to a Buffer containing the decoded bytes.
> base64url.toBuffer('c3Bpcml0dWFsaXplZA')
<Buffer 73 70 69 72 69 74 75 61 6c 69 7a 65 64>
This library should be used with current versions of the Node.js runtime's long-term stable (LTS) schedule. More information can be found at the Node.js Release Working Group repo.
