bti

base64-to-image

by helensy
1.0.2 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

2.5K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#Description Decode base64 to image and save the image to disk.

#base64-to-image

To install
npm install base64-to-image --save

To run test
npm test

Usage

Require the library in your .js file
var base64ToImage = require('base64-to-image');

Change base64 string to image and save it to disk

var base64Str = "Add valid base64 str";
var path ='put a valid path where you want to save the image';
var optionalObj = {'fileName': 'imageFileName', 'type':'png'};

    base64ToImage(base64Str,path,optionalObj); 
    
Note base64ToImage function returns imageInfo which is an object with imageType and fileName.
var imageInfo = base64ToImage(base64Str,path,optionalObj);
Parameters
  • base64Str (string) - base64 string.
  • path (string) - a valid path where you want to save the image.
  • optionalObj (object) - have three properties fileName, type and debug
    • fileName holds image file name. If this value is not passed the image will be saved as 'img-' + Date.now().
    • type holds image type e.g. ('png' or 'jpg' and so on). If this value is not passed it will extract the image type from the base64 if present ..if not the default is 'png'
    • debug properties helps to log error message, if added it enables logs.

License

Anyone can contribute and use it

Issues

Report a bug in the issues.

