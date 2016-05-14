#Description Decode base64 to image and save the image to disk.

#base64-to-image

To install

npm install base64-to-image --save

To run test

npm test

Usage

Require the library in your .js file

var base64ToImage = require('base64-to-image');

Change base64 string to image and save it to disk

var base64Str = "Add valid base64 str"; var path = 'put a valid path where you want to save the image' ; var optionalObj = { 'fileName' : 'imageFileName' , 'type' : 'png' }; base64ToImage(base64Str, path ,optionalObj); Note base64ToImage function returns imageInfo which is an object with imageType and fileName. var imageInfo = base64ToImage(base64Str, path ,optionalObj);

Parameters

base64Str (string) - base64 string.

(string) - base64 string. path (string) - a valid path where you want to save the image.

(string) - a valid path where you want to save the image. optionalObj (object) - have three properties fileName, type and debug fileName holds image file name. If this value is not passed the image will be saved as 'img-' + Date.now(). type holds image type e.g. ('png' or 'jpg' and so on). If this value is not passed it will extract the image type from the base64 if present ..if not the default is 'png' debug properties helps to log error message, if added it enables logs.

(object) - have three properties fileName, type and debug

