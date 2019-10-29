openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

base64-stream

by mazira
1.0.0 (see all)

Contains new Node v0.10 style stream classes for encoding / decoding Base64 data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

141K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Introduction

While Node.js has built-in support for Base64 data, it does not come with the ability to encode / decode data in a stream.

This library contains a streaming Base64 encoder and a streaming Base64 decoder for use with Node.js. These classes are written using the Node.js stream interfaces and are well covered with unit tests.

Usage

Installation

To install base64-stream

npm install base64-stream

Examples

This example encodes an image and pipes it to stdout.

var http = require('http');
var {Base64Encode} = require('base64-stream');

var img = 'http://farm3.staticflickr.com/2433/3973241798_86ddfa642b_o.jpg';
http.get(img, function(res) {
    if (res.statusCode === 200)
        res.pipe(new Base64Encode()).pipe(process.stdout);
});

This example takes in Base64 encoded data on stdin, decodes it, an pipes it to stdout.

var {Base64Decode} = require('base64-stream');
process.stdin.pipe(new Base64Decode()).pipe(process.stdout);

options:

Base64Encode can take an optional object {lineLength: number, prefix: string}
The prefix is useful for prepending for example data:image/png;base64, to make a base64 URL.
This example proxies an image url, and send the base64 string in response.

app.get('/i/*', function(req, res){ // using express for example
    fetch(req.params[0]) // using node-fetch
    .then(r=>r.body.pipe(new Base64Encode({prefix:`data:${r.headers.get('content-type')};base64,`})).pipe(res))
    .catch(console.error);
});

Requirements

This module currently requires Node 6.0.0 or higher.

Testing

To run the unit tests

npm test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial