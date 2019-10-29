Introduction

While Node.js has built-in support for Base64 data, it does not come with the ability to encode / decode data in a stream.

This library contains a streaming Base64 encoder and a streaming Base64 decoder for use with Node.js. These classes are written using the Node.js stream interfaces and are well covered with unit tests.

Usage

Installation

To install base64-stream

npm install base64-stream

Examples

This example encodes an image and pipes it to stdout.

var http = require ( 'http' ); var {Base64Encode} = require ( 'base64-stream' ); var img = 'http://farm3.staticflickr.com/2433/3973241798_86ddfa642b_o.jpg' ; http.get(img, function ( res ) { if (res.statusCode === 200 ) res.pipe( new Base64Encode()).pipe(process.stdout); });

This example takes in Base64 encoded data on stdin, decodes it, an pipes it to stdout.

var {Base64Decode} = require ( 'base64-stream' ); process.stdin.pipe( new Base64Decode()).pipe(process.stdout);

Base64Encode can take an optional object {lineLength: number, prefix: string}

The prefix is useful for prepending for example data:image/png;base64, to make a base64 URL.

This example proxies an image url, and send the base64 string in response.

app.get( '/i/*' , function ( req, res ) { fetch(req.params[ 0 ]) .then( r => r.body.pipe( new Base64Encode({ prefix : `data: ${r.headers.get( 'content-type' )} ;base64,` })).pipe(res)) .catch( console .error); });

Requirements

This module currently requires Node 6.0.0 or higher.

Testing

To run the unit tests

npm test

License

MIT