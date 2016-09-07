Regular expression for matching base64 encoded strings

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const base64Regex = require ( 'base64-regex' ); base64Regex().test( 'dW5pY29ybg== foo bar' ); base64Regex({ exact : true }).test( 'dW5pY29ybg== foo bar' ); base64Regex({ exact : true }).test( 'dW5pY29ybg==' ); 'foo dW5pY29ybg== bar Ym9hdA==' .match(base64Regex());

API

Returns a regex for matching base64 encoded strings.

options

exact

Type: boolean Default: false (Matches any base64 in a string)

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test to check if a string is a base64 encoded string.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson