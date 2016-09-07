openbase logo
base64-regex

by Kevin Mårtensson
2.0.0 (see all)

Regular expression for matching base64 encoded strings

Overview

154

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

base64-regex Build Status

Regular expression for matching base64 encoded strings

Install

$ npm install --save base64-regex

Usage

const base64Regex = require('base64-regex');

base64Regex().test('dW5pY29ybg== foo bar');
//=> true

base64Regex({exact: true}).test('dW5pY29ybg== foo bar');
//=> false

base64Regex({exact: true}).test('dW5pY29ybg==');
//=> true

'foo dW5pY29ybg== bar Ym9hdA=='.match(base64Regex());
//=> ['dW5pY29ybg==', 'Ym9hdA==']

API

base64Regex([options])

Returns a regex for matching base64 encoded strings.

options

exact

Type: boolean Default: false (Matches any base64 in a string)

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test to check if a string is a base64 encoded string.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

