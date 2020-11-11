openbase logo
bj

base64-js

by Jameson Little
1.5.1 (see all)

Base64 encoding/decoding in pure JS

Overview

29.9M

GitHub Stars

737

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

4.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

base64-js

base64-js does basic base64 encoding/decoding in pure JS.

build status

Many browsers already have base64 encoding/decoding functionality, but it is for text data, not all-purpose binary data.

Sometimes encoding/decoding binary data in the browser is useful, and that is what this module does.

install

With npm do:

npm install base64-js and var base64js = require('base64-js')

For use in web browsers do:

<script src="base64js.min.js"></script>

Get supported base64-js with the Tidelift Subscription

methods

base64js has three exposed functions, byteLength, toByteArray and fromByteArray, which both take a single argument.

  • byteLength - Takes a base64 string and returns length of byte array
  • toByteArray - Takes a base64 string and returns a byte array
  • fromByteArray - Takes a byte array and returns a base64 string

license

MIT

