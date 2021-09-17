A Base64 loader for webpack. Encodes all binary files to Base64 strings.

Installation

npm

npm install base64- inline -loader

or

yarn

yarn add -D base64- inline -loader

Usage

Config

const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = [ { ... module: { rules : [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|ttf|eot|svg|woff(2)?)(\?[a-z0-9=&.]+)?$/ , use : [ 'base64-inline-loader' ] } ] } ... } ];

Input

@ font-face { font-family : 'icons' ; src : url ( './icon.woff' ); } body { background-image : url ( './image.png' ); }

Output

@ font-face { font-family : 'icons' ; src : url ( 'data:application/x-font-woff;charset=utf-8;base64,[BASE_64_STRING...]' ) } body { background-image : url ( 'data:application/png;charset=utf-8;base64,[BASE_64_STRING...]' ); }

Options

limit — The limit can be specified with a query parameter.



{ use: { loader: 'base64-inline-loader' , options: { limit: 1000 } } }

typeMapper — use this option to fix your non-standard MIME types



{ use : [ { loader : 'base64-inline-loader' , options : { typeMapper : { 'text/less' : 'text/css' } } }, 'less-loader' ] }

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "data:text/less;charset=utf-8;base64,Lm54dC1lcnJvci1wYW..." />

Tests