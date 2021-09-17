A Base64 loader for webpack. Encodes all binary files to Base64 strings.
npm
npm install base64-inline-loader --save
or
yarn
yarn add -D base64-inline-loader
const path = require('path');
module.exports = [
{
...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|ttf|eot|svg|woff(2)?)(\?[a-z0-9=&.]+)?$/,
use: ['base64-inline-loader']
}
]
}
...
}
];
@font-face {
font-family: 'icons';
src: url('./icon.woff');
}
body {
background-image: url('./image.png');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'icons';
src: url('data:application/x-font-woff;charset=utf-8;base64,[BASE_64_STRING...]')
}
body {
background-image: url('data:application/png;charset=utf-8;base64,[BASE_64_STRING...]');
}
limit — The limit can be specified with a query parameter.
{
use: {
loader: 'base64-inline-loader',
options: {
limit: 1000
}
}
}
typeMapper — use this option to fix your non-standard MIME types
{
use: [
{
loader: 'base64-inline-loader',
options: {
typeMapper: {
'text/less': 'text/css'
}
}
},
'less-loader'
]
}
<link rel="stylesheet" href="data:text/less;charset=utf-8;base64,Lm54dC1lcnJvci1wYW..." />
npm test