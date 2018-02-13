openbase logo
base64-img

by nothing
1.0.4 (see all)

convert img to base64, or convert base64 to img

Downloads/wk

40.5K

GitHub Stars

153

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Image Conversion

Readme

base64-img

Convert img to base64, or convert base64 to img

var base64Img = require('base64-img');

install

npm install base64-img --save

test

mocha

API

.base64(filename, callback)

Convert image file to image base64 data

  • {string} filename required
    The image path
  • {function} callback(err, data) required
    Callback with image base64 data
base64Img.base64('path/demo.png', function(err, data) {})

.base64Sync(filename)

The api same as base64, but it's synchronous 

var data = base64Img.base64Sync('path/demo.png');
var data2 = base64Img.base64Sync('path/demo.svg');

.requestBase64(url, callback)

  • {string} url required
  • {function} callback(err, res, body) required
    Callback with http request
var url = 'http://../demo.png';
base64Img.requestBase64(url, function(err, res, body) {
  
});

.img(data, destpath, name, callback)

Convert image base64 data to image

  • {string} data required
    Image base64 data
  • {string} destpath required
    Dest path, if the destpath is root, pass empty string
  • {string} name required
    The image's filename
  • {function} callback(err, filepath) required
base64Img.img('data:image/png;base64,...', 'dest', '1', function(err, filepath) {});

.imgSync(data, destpath, name)

The api same as img, but it's synchronous

var filepath = base64Img.imgSync('data:image/png;base64,...', '', '2');

100
rajamcasoft 9 months ago
9 months ago

Best package to convert an image to base64 code in a one step process. No worries about the image type and size. It is working fine for all types of images. We have option to do it in both sync and async mode as a callback model.

