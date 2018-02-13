Convert img to base64, or convert base64 to img
var base64Img = require('base64-img');
npm install base64-img --save
mocha
Convert image file to image base64 data
filename required
callback(err, data) required
base64Img.base64('path/demo.png', function(err, data) {})
The api same as base64, but it's synchronous
var data = base64Img.base64Sync('path/demo.png');
var data2 = base64Img.base64Sync('path/demo.svg');
url required
callback(err, res, body) required
var url = 'http://../demo.png';
base64Img.requestBase64(url, function(err, res, body) {
});
Convert image base64 data to image
data required
destpath required
name required
callback(err, filepath) required
base64Img.img('data:image/png;base64,...', 'dest', '1', function(err, filepath) {});
The api same as img, but it's synchronous
var filepath = base64Img.imgSync('data:image/png;base64,...', '', '2');
Best package to convert an image to base64 code in a one step process. No worries about the image type and size. It is working fine for all types of images. We have option to do it in both sync and async mode as a callback model.