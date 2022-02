base64 image loader for webpack

Easily switched out for a url loader this loader can be injected directly into an img src tag

If your looking for a loader that simple encodes as base64 try base64-loader

Installation

npm install base64-image-loader

Usage

var fileAsBase64Src = require ( "base64-image!./file.png" ); document .write( '<img src="' + fileAsBase64Src + '" />' ;

Documentation: Using loaders

Support

See ./mimes.json for currently supported extensions/mimes.

Create a Pull Request if you need more added.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)