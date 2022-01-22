Andre de Senne ● 48 Rating s ● 51 Review s ●

3 months ago

Easy to Use

For my use-case (which was simply decoding a base64 string) worked flawlessly and delivered what was promised. In my case I had to gather images and upload them to an S3 bucket, so the base64 decoding was a functionality that I've first found here and don't regret not searching for another solution afterwards.