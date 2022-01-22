openbase logo
base64-arraybuffer

by Niklas von Hertzen
1.0.1 (see all)

Encode/decode base64 data into ArrayBuffers

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3M

GitHub Stars

247

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

base64-arraybuffer

CI NPM Downloads NPM Version

Encode/decode base64 data into ArrayBuffers

Installing

You can install the module via npm:

npm install base64-arraybuffer

API

The library encodes and decodes base64 to and from ArrayBuffers

  • encode(buffer) - Encodes ArrayBuffer into base64 string
  • decode(str) - Decodes base64 string to ArrayBuffer

Testing

You can run the test suite with:

npm test

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Niklas von Hertzen Licensed under the MIT license.

Andre de Senne48 Ratings51 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use

For my use-case (which was simply decoding a base64 string) worked flawlessly and delivered what was promised. In my case I had to gather images and upload them to an S3 bucket, so the base64 decoding was a functionality that I've first found here and don't regret not searching for another solution afterwards.

