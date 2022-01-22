Encode/decode base64 data into ArrayBuffers
You can install the module via npm:
npm install base64-arraybuffer
The library encodes and decodes base64 to and from ArrayBuffers
ArrayBuffer into base64 string
ArrayBuffer
You can run the test suite with:
npm test
Copyright (c) 2012 Niklas von Hertzen Licensed under the MIT license.
For my use-case (which was simply decoding a base64 string) worked flawlessly and delivered what was promised. In my case I had to gather images and upload them to an S3 bucket, so the base64 decoding was a functionality that I've first found here and don't regret not searching for another solution afterwards.