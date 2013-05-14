openbase logo
base64

by Peter Krumins
2.1.0 (see all)

A base64 encoding and decoding C++ module for node.js that actually works! (node now has it's own base64 encoding, see docs!)

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

696

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Update: this module may no longer be necessary as nodejs includes its own base64 encoding/decoding functions.

This is a node.js C++ module that encodes and decodes to/from base64. Oh, and compared to all other modules, it actually works.

It was written by Peteris Krumins (peter@catonmat.net). His blog is at http://www.catonmat.net -- good coders code, great reuse.

To build the module run:

This will produce base64.node binary module. To use it, make sure the module's directory is in NODE_PATH.

The module exports two functions encode and decode.

encode

Encodes a buffer to base64, returns encoded ascii string. Unlike all other base64, it actually works well with binary data. If you're wondering why it takes a buffer as argument, it's because there is no way to pass binary strings to C++ code in a sane way.

Here is a basic example:

var sys = require('sys');
var base64_encode = require('base64').encode;
var Buffer = require('buffer').Buffer;

var buf = new Buffer('hello world');

sys.print(base64_encode(buf));

/* Output: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ= */

decode

Decodes a buffer containing base64 string, or just a base64 string to original data.

var sys = require('sys');
var base64_decode = require('base64').decode;

sys.print(base64_decode('aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ='));

/* Output: hello world */

SGF2ZSBmdW4hCg==

Sincerely, Peteris Krumins http://www.catonmat.net

nareshmondal88
2 months ago
2 months ago

base64 is a group of similar binary-to-text encoding schemes that represent binary data in an ASCII string format by translating it into a radix-64 representation. I use this package to convert the image to base64 string.

ankush-singh56
2 months ago
2 months ago

What Can I say about this package, this says what is does, provides some options to convert to base64 string. The package size is quite small sot that you can do the thing simply. Awesome.

