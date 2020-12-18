A JavaScript Base62 encode/decoder
Base62 encoding converts numbers to ASCII strings (0-9, a-z and A-Z) and vice versa, which typically results in comparatively short strings. Such identifiers also tend to more readily identifiable by humans.
999 ≙
"g7"
9999 ≙
"2Bh"
238327 ≙
"ZZZ"
npm install base62
alternatively using Yarn:
yarn add base62
For backwards compatibility, Base62.js exposes v1.x's API by default – see Legacy API below. For efficiency, v2.x's modernized API allows selectively importing individual modules instead:
var base62 = require("base62/lib/ascii");
base62.encode(999); // "g7"
base62.decode("g7"); // 999
This uses the default ASCII character set for encoding/decoding.
It's also possible to define a custom character set instead:
var base62 = require("base62/lib/custom");
var charset = "~9876543210ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTU$#@%!abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvw-=";
charset = base62.indexCharset(charset);
base62.encode(999, charset); // "F3"
base62.decode("F3", charset); // 999
Note that
indexCharset typically expects the respective string to contain
exactly 62 unique character, but does not validate this for efficieny. In fact,
it's also possible to use characters sets with more than 62 characters in order
to achieve shorter identifiers for large numbers.
Base62.js v1.x's API is maintained for backwards compatibility.
var base62 = require("base62");
base62.encode(999); // "g7"
base62.decode("g7"); // 999
This uses the default ASCII character set for encoding/decoding.
It's also possible to define a custom character set instead:
var base62 = require("base62");
var charset = "~9876543210ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTU$#@%!abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvw-=";
base62.setCharacterSet(charset);
base62.encode(999); // "F3"
base62.decode("F3"); // 999
setCharacterSet ensures that the respective string contains exactly 62 unique
characters.
Copyright (c) 2016 Andrew Nesbitt. See LICENSE for details.