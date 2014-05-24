openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bn

base58-native

by Stephen Pair
0.1.4 (see all)

An Implementation of Base58 and Base58Check encoding using bignum library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

base58

An implementation of Base58 and Base58Check encodings for nodejs. Note, the implementation of Base58Check differs slightly from that described on Wikipedia in that it does not prepend a version byte onto the data being encoded. This implementation uses the bignum library (which is a native module and uses the openssl bignumber library functions).

NOTE: earlier versions of this package used native C code instead of bignum, but it was found to be unstable in a production environment (likely due to bugs in the C code). This version uses bignum and appears to be very stable, but slower. The C version of this package is still available on the "native-module" branch. A few additional methods added to bignum would probably bring the speed of this version on part with with C version.

Installation

npm install base58-native

Usage

var base58 = require('base58-native');
base58.encode(base58.decode('mqqa8xSMVDyf9QxihGnPtap6Mh6qemUkcu'));

var base58Check = require('base58-native').base58Check;
base58Check.encode(base58Check.decode('mqqa8xSMVDyf9QxihGnPtap6Mh6qemUkcu'));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial