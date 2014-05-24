base58

An implementation of Base58 and Base58Check encodings for nodejs. Note, the implementation of Base58Check differs slightly from that described on Wikipedia in that it does not prepend a version byte onto the data being encoded. This implementation uses the bignum library (which is a native module and uses the openssl bignumber library functions).

NOTE: earlier versions of this package used native C code instead of bignum, but it was found to be unstable in a production environment (likely due to bugs in the C code). This version uses bignum and appears to be very stable, but slower. The C version of this package is still available on the "native-module" branch. A few additional methods added to bignum would probably bring the speed of this version on part with with C version.

Installation

npm install base58- native

Usage