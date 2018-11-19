openbase logo
base58

by Jim Myhrberg
2.0.1 (see all)

Base58 encoding and decoding for Node.js

1.8K

32

3yrs ago

2

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

node-base58 Build Status

A Base58 encoding and decoding library for Node.js.

What?

Base58 allows you to represent a numeric value with fewer characters, useful for short URLs among other things. Flickr is one the biggest sites that makes use of it for short photo URLs.

For example 6857269519 becomes brXijP when Base58 encoded, and hence the Flickr short URL is: http://flic.kr/p/brXijP

Installation

npm install base58

Usage

const Base58 = require('base58');
Base58.int_to_base58(6857269519); // 'brXijP'
Base58.base58_to_int('brXijP');   // 6857269519

Credit

This package is more or less a port of the Base58 Ruby Gem by the same name.

License

Released under the MIT license. Copyright (c) 2018 Jim Myhrberg.

