A Base58 encoding and decoding library for Node.js.
Base58 allows you to represent a numeric value with fewer characters, useful for short URLs among other things. Flickr is one the biggest sites that makes use of it for short photo URLs.
For example
6857269519 becomes
brXijP when Base58 encoded, and hence the
Flickr short URL is:
http://flic.kr/p/brXijP
npm install base58
const Base58 = require('base58');
Base58.int_to_base58(6857269519); // 'brXijP'
Base58.base58_to_int('brXijP'); // 6857269519
This package is more or less a port of the Base58 Ruby Gem by the same name.
Released under the MIT license. Copyright (c) 2018 Jim Myhrberg.