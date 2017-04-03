Base16 Builder is a nimble command-line tool that generates themes for your favourite programs. See it in action below:
Base16 Builder is easy to use. All you have to do is supply a color
scheme,
template, and
brightness (
light or
dark). Base16 Builder will use the information you provide to generate a theme and write it to stdout.
Because Base16 Builder writes to stdout, it's possible to pipe the theme anywhere you like. In the above screencast, the theme is piped to a new file called "theme", but this could just as well have been a configuration file like ".Xresources".
You don't have to be savvy with Unix pipelines to enjoy Base16 Builder. If you'd prefer, you can just copy the output with your mouse ☺️.
This project aims to rejuvenate Chris Kempson's original tool by incorporating some fresh features:
stdout
$ npm install --global base16-builder
Make sure to install Node.js before running the above command. We recommended that you install Node.js using nvm (the node version manager) or the pre-built installer for your platform.
npm (the node package manager) is bundled and installed automatically with Node.js.
$ base16-builder --help
Usage:
$ base16-builder <-s scheme> <-t template> <-b light|dark>
$ base16-builder <-s scheme path> <-t template path>
Options:
-s, --scheme Build theme using this color scheme
-t, --template Build theme using this template
-b, --brightness Build theme using this brightness
-h, --help Show this menu
Commands:
ls schemes Opens an offline web page with a list of scheme names and their colors
ls templates Writes a list of available templates to the terminal
Examples:
$ base16-builder -s oceanicnext -t rxvt-unicode -b dark
$ base16-builder --scheme oceanicnext --template rxvt-unicode --brightness dark
$ base16-builder --scheme schemes/customScheme.yml --template templs/customTempl.ejs
$ base16-builder ls schemes
$ base16-builder ls templates
|Windows
|Linux