Base16 Builder is a nimble command-line tool that generates themes for your favourite programs. See it in action below:

Base16 Builder is easy to use. All you have to do is supply a color s cheme, t emplate, and b rightness ( light or dark ). Base16 Builder will use the information you provide to generate a theme and write it to stdout.

Because Base16 Builder writes to stdout, it's possible to pipe the theme anywhere you like. In the above screencast, the theme is piped to a new file called "theme", but this could just as well have been a configuration file like ".Xresources".

You don't have to be savvy with Unix pipelines to enjoy Base16 Builder. If you'd prefer, you can just copy the output with your mouse ☺️.

Features

This project aims to rejuvenate Chris Kempson's original tool by incorporating some fresh features:

Under active development

Well-tested

Simple to use

Simpler to install

Writes themes to stdout

Written in uncomplicated JavaScript

Works on Mac, Linux, and Windows

Installation

$ npm install

Make sure to install Node.js before running the above command. We recommended that you install Node.js using nvm (the node version manager) or the pre-built installer for your platform. npm (the node package manager) is bundled and installed automatically with Node.js.

Usage

$ base16-builder -- help Usage: $ base16-builder <-s scheme> <-t template> <-b light|dark> $ base16-builder <-s scheme path> <-t template path> Options: -s, --scheme Build theme using this color scheme -t, --template Build theme using this template -b, --brightness Build theme using this brightness -h, -- help Show this menu Commands: ls schemes Opens an offline web page with a list of scheme names and their colors ls templates Writes a list of available templates to the terminal Examples: $ base16-builder -s oceanicnext -t rxvt-unicode -b dark $ base16-builder --scheme oceanicnext --template rxvt-unicode --brightness dark $ base16-builder --scheme schemes/customScheme.yml --template templs/customTempl.ejs $ base16-builder ls schemes $ base16-builder ls templates

Build Status

Windows Linux

Attribution