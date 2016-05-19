openbase logo
Readme

base-store NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Plugin for getting and persisting config values with your base-methods application. Adds a 'store' object that exposes all of the methods from the data-store library. Also now supports sub-stores!

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install base-store --save

Usage

Adds store methods for doing things like this:

app.store.set('a', 'z'); // DOES persist
console.log(app.store.get('a'));
//=> 'z';

API

Add a .store method to your base application:

var store = require('base-store');
var Base = require('base');
var base = new Base();

// store `name` is required
base.use(store('foo'));

// optionally define a cwd to use for persisting the store
// default cwd is `~/data-store/`
base.use(store('foo', {cwd: 'a/b/c'}));

example usage

base.store
  .set('a', 'b')
  .set({c: 'd'})
  .set('e.f', 'g')

console.log(base.store.get('e.f'));
//=> 'g'

console.log(base.store.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd', e: {f: 'g'}}

Sub-stores

A sub-store is a custom store that is persisted to its own file in a sub-folder of its "parent" store.

Create a sub-store

app.store.create('foo');
// creates an instance of store on `app.store.foo`

app.store.foo.set('a', 'b');
app.store.foo.get('a');
//=> 'b'

Sub-store data is also persisted to a property on the "parent" store:

// set data on a sub-store
app.store.foo.set('a', 'b');

// get the value from parent store
app.store.get('foo.a');
//=> 'b'

plugin params

  • name {String}: Store name.

  • options {Object}

  • cwd {String}: Current working directory for storage. If not defined, the user home directory is used, based on OS. This is the only option currently, other may be added in the future.

  • indent {Number}: Number passed to JSON.stringify when saving the data. Defaults to 2 if null or undefined

methods

.store.set

Assign value to key and save to disk. Can be a key-value pair or an object.

Params

  • key {String}
  • val {any}: The value to save to key. Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.
  • returns {Object} Store: for chaining

Example

// key, value
base.store.set('a', 'b');
//=> {a: 'b'}

// extend the store with an object
base.store.set({a: 'b'});
//=> {a: 'b'}

// extend the the given value
base.store.set('a', {b: 'c'});
base.store.set('a', {d: 'e'}, true);
//=> {a: {b 'c', d: 'e'}}

// overwrite the the given value
base.store.set('a', {b: 'c'});
base.store.set('a', {d: 'e'});
//=> {d: 'e'}

.store.union

Add or append an array of unique values to the given key.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {any}: The array to add or append for key.

Example

base.store.union('a', ['a']);
base.store.union('a', ['b']);
base.store.union('a', ['c']);
base.store.get('a');
//=> ['a', 'b', 'c']

.store.get

Get the stored value of key, or return the entire store if no key is defined.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {any}: The value to store for key.

Example

base.store.set('a', {b: 'c'});
base.store.get('a');
//=> {b: 'c'}

base.store.get();
//=> {b: 'c'}

.store.has

Returns true if the specified key has truthy value.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: Returns true if key has

Example

base.store.set('a', 'b');
base.store.set('c', null);
base.store.has('a'); //=> true
base.store.has('c'); //=> false
base.store.has('d'); //=> false

.store.hasOwn

Returns true if the specified key exists.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: Returns true if key exists

Example

base.store.set('a', 'b');
base.store.set('b', false);
base.store.set('c', null);
base.store.set('d', true);

base.store.hasOwn('a'); //=> true
base.store.hasOwn('b'); //=> true
base.store.hasOwn('c'); //=> true
base.store.hasOwn('d'); //=> true
base.store.hasOwn('foo'); //=> false

.store.save

Persist the store to disk.

Params

  • dest {String}: Optionally define a different destination than the default path.

Example

base.store.save();

.store.del

Delete keys from the store, or delete the entire store if no keys are passed. A del event is also emitted for each key deleted.

Note that to delete the entire store you must pass {force: true}

Params

  • keys {String|Array|Object}: Keys to remove, or options.
  • options {Object}

Example

base.store.del();

// to delete paths outside cwd
base.store.del({force: true});

History

v0.3.1

  • Sub-stores are easier to create and get. You can now do app.store.create('foo') to create a sub-store, which is then available as app.store.foo.

v0.3.0

  • Introducing sub-stores!

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install verb && npm run docs

Or, if verb is installed globally:

$ verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on May 19, 2016.

