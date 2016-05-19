Plugin for getting and persisting config values with your base-methods application. Adds a 'store' object that exposes all of the methods from the data-store library. Also now supports sub-stores!
You might also be interested in base-data.
Install with npm:
$ npm install base-store --save
Adds
store methods for doing things like this:
app.store.set('a', 'z'); // DOES persist
console.log(app.store.get('a'));
//=> 'z';
Add a
.store method to your base application:
var store = require('base-store');
var Base = require('base');
var base = new Base();
// store `name` is required
base.use(store('foo'));
// optionally define a cwd to use for persisting the store
// default cwd is `~/data-store/`
base.use(store('foo', {cwd: 'a/b/c'}));
example usage
base.store
.set('a', 'b')
.set({c: 'd'})
.set('e.f', 'g')
console.log(base.store.get('e.f'));
//=> 'g'
console.log(base.store.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd', e: {f: 'g'}}
A sub-store is a custom store that is persisted to its own file in a sub-folder of its "parent" store.
Create a sub-store
app.store.create('foo');
// creates an instance of store on `app.store.foo`
app.store.foo.set('a', 'b');
app.store.foo.get('a');
//=> 'b'
Sub-store data is also persisted to a property on the "parent" store:
// set data on a sub-store
app.store.foo.set('a', 'b');
// get the value from parent store
app.store.get('foo.a');
//=> 'b'
name {String}: Store name.
options {Object}
cwd {String}: Current working directory for storage. If not defined, the user home directory is used, based on OS. This is the only option currently, other may be added in the future.
indent {Number}: Number passed to
JSON.stringify when saving the data. Defaults to
2 if
null or
undefined
Assign
value to
key and save to disk. Can be a key-value pair or an object.
Params
key {String}
val {any}: The value to save to
key. Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.
returns {Object}
Store: for chaining
Example
// key, value
base.store.set('a', 'b');
//=> {a: 'b'}
// extend the store with an object
base.store.set({a: 'b'});
//=> {a: 'b'}
// extend the the given value
base.store.set('a', {b: 'c'});
base.store.set('a', {d: 'e'}, true);
//=> {a: {b 'c', d: 'e'}}
// overwrite the the given value
base.store.set('a', {b: 'c'});
base.store.set('a', {d: 'e'});
//=> {d: 'e'}
Add or append an array of unique values to the given
key.
Params
key {String}
returns {any}: The array to add or append for
key.
Example
base.store.union('a', ['a']);
base.store.union('a', ['b']);
base.store.union('a', ['c']);
base.store.get('a');
//=> ['a', 'b', 'c']
Get the stored
value of
key, or return the entire store if no
key is defined.
Params
key {String}
returns {any}: The value to store for
key.
Example
base.store.set('a', {b: 'c'});
base.store.get('a');
//=> {b: 'c'}
base.store.get();
//=> {b: 'c'}
Returns
true if the specified
key has truthy value.
Params
key {String}
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if
key has
Example
base.store.set('a', 'b');
base.store.set('c', null);
base.store.has('a'); //=> true
base.store.has('c'); //=> false
base.store.has('d'); //=> false
Returns
true if the specified
key exists.
Params
key {String}
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if
key exists
Example
base.store.set('a', 'b');
base.store.set('b', false);
base.store.set('c', null);
base.store.set('d', true);
base.store.hasOwn('a'); //=> true
base.store.hasOwn('b'); //=> true
base.store.hasOwn('c'); //=> true
base.store.hasOwn('d'); //=> true
base.store.hasOwn('foo'); //=> false
Persist the store to disk.
Params
dest {String}: Optionally define a different destination than the default path.
Example
base.store.save();
Delete
keys from the store, or delete the entire store if no keys are passed. A
del event is also emitted for each key deleted.
Note that to delete the entire store you must pass
{force: true}
Params
keys {String|Array|Object}: Keys to remove, or options.
options {Object}
Example
base.store.del();
// to delete paths outside cwd
base.store.del({force: true});
v0.3.1
app.store.create('foo') to create a sub-store, which is then available as
app.store.foo.
v0.3.0
Other plugins for extending your base application:
option,
enable and
disable. See the readme… more | homepage
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Generate readme and API documentation with verb:
$ npm install verb && npm run docs
Or, if verb is installed globally:
$ verb
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.
This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on May 19, 2016.