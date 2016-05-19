Plugin for getting and persisting config values with your base-methods application. Adds a 'store' object that exposes all of the methods from the data-store library. Also now supports sub-stores!

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install base-store --save

Usage

Adds store methods for doing things like this:

app.store.set( 'a' , 'z' ); console .log(app.store.get( 'a' ));

API

Add a .store method to your base application:

var store = require ( 'base-store' ); var Base = require ( 'base' ); var base = new Base(); base.use(store( 'foo' )); base.use(store( 'foo' , { cwd : 'a/b/c' }));

example usage

base.store .set( 'a' , 'b' ) .set({ c : 'd' }) .set( 'e.f' , 'g' ) console .log(base.store.get( 'e.f' )); console .log(base.store.data);

A sub-store is a custom store that is persisted to its own file in a sub-folder of its "parent" store.

Create a sub-store

app.store.create( 'foo' ); app.store.foo.set( 'a' , 'b' ); app.store.foo.get( 'a' );

Sub-store data is also persisted to a property on the "parent" store:

app.store.foo.set( 'a' , 'b' ); app.store.get( 'foo.a' );

plugin params

name {String} : Store name.

options {Object}

cwd {String} : Current working directory for storage. If not defined, the user home directory is used, based on OS. This is the only option currently, other may be added in the future.

indent {Number}: Number passed to JSON.stringify when saving the data. Defaults to 2 if null or undefined

methods

Assign value to key and save to disk. Can be a key-value pair or an object.

Params

key {String}

val {any} : The value to save to key . Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.

: The value to save to . Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object. returns {Object} Store : for chaining

Example

base.store.set( 'a' , 'b' ); base.store.set({ a : 'b' }); base.store.set( 'a' , { b : 'c' }); base.store.set( 'a' , { d : 'e' }, true ); base.store.set( 'a' , { b : 'c' }); base.store.set( 'a' , { d : 'e' });

Add or append an array of unique values to the given key .

Params

key {String}

returns {any}: The array to add or append for key .

Example

base.store.union( 'a' , [ 'a' ]); base.store.union( 'a' , [ 'b' ]); base.store.union( 'a' , [ 'c' ]); base.store.get( 'a' );

Get the stored value of key , or return the entire store if no key is defined.

Params

key {String}

returns {any}: The value to store for key .

Example

base.store.set( 'a' , { b : 'c' }); base.store.get( 'a' ); base.store.get();

Returns true if the specified key has truthy value.

Params

key {String}

returns {Boolean}: Returns true if key has

Example

base.store.set( 'a' , 'b' ); base.store.set( 'c' , null ); base.store.has( 'a' ); base.store.has( 'c' ); base.store.has( 'd' );

Returns true if the specified key exists.

Params

key {String}

returns {Boolean}: Returns true if key exists

Example

base.store.set( 'a' , 'b' ); base.store.set( 'b' , false ); base.store.set( 'c' , null ); base.store.set( 'd' , true ); base.store.hasOwn( 'a' ); base.store.hasOwn( 'b' ); base.store.hasOwn( 'c' ); base.store.hasOwn( 'd' ); base.store.hasOwn( 'foo' );

Persist the store to disk.

Params

dest {String}: Optionally define a different destination than the default path.

Example

base.store.save();

Delete keys from the store, or delete the entire store if no keys are passed. A del event is also emitted for each key deleted.

Note that to delete the entire store you must pass {force: true}

Params

keys {String|Array|Object} : Keys to remove, or options.

: Keys to remove, or options. options {Object}

Example

base.store.del(); base.store.del({ force : true });

History

v0.3.1

Sub-stores are easier to create and get. You can now do app.store.create('foo') to create a sub-store, which is then available as app.store.foo .

v0.3.0

Introducing sub-stores!

